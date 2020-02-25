High school basketball scores: Joliet West hosts Plainfield Central, Class 1A and 2A state playoffs

Nellie McDonald
Monday, February 24, 2020

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST

Plainfield Central at Joliet West, 6: 30

NON CONFERENCE

Bulls at Loyola, 5: 30

Thornton Fr. North at Brooks, 5: 00

Class 1A state tournament

HARVEST CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL

Christian Liberty

Fasman Yeshiva vs. Christian Liberty, 7: 00

Walther Christian

Hope Academy vs. Manley, 6: 00

Wolcott vs. Douglass, 7: 30

Aurora Christian

CPSA vs. Tilden, 7: 00

Westminster Christian

Elgin Academy vs. Schaumburg Christian, 7: 00

RIVER RIDGE SECTIONAL

Polo

Dakota vs. Leland, 6: 00

Polo vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 7: 30

Christian Life

Indian Creek vs. Our Lady Sacred Heart, 6: 00

Durand vs. South Beloit, 7: 30

OTTAWA MARQUETTE SECTIONAL

Putnam County

Yorkville Christian vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 6: 00

Henry-Senachwine vs. Putnam County, 7: 30

Harper

Harper vs. Horizon-Southwest, 7: 00

St. Francis de Sales

Morgan Park Academy vs. Illinois Lutheran, 7: 00

Somonauk

Somonauk vs. Universal, 6: 00

Ottawa Marquette vs. Serena, 7: 30

Class 2A state tournament

CARVER SECTIONAL

King

Catalyst-Maria vs. Acero-Garcia, 7: 00

Corliss

Southland vs. Butler, 7: 00

Julian

Hansberry vs. Julian, 6: 00

Ellison vs. Carver, 7: 30

Dyett

UC-Woodlawn vs. ACE Amandla, 6: 00

Urban Prep-Enlgewood vs. Gage Park, 7: 30

MARSHALL SECTIONAL

Dunbar

Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs. Rauner, 6: 00

Chicago Military vs. Urban Prep-West, 7: 30

Christ the King

Christ the King vs. Phoenix, 6: 00

Marshall vs. Cristo Rey, 7: 30

Orr

Rowe-Clark vs. Disney, 6: 00

Raby vs. DRW, 7: 30

Francis Parker

Ogden vs. Holy Trinity, 7: 00

GENOA-KINGSTON SECTIONAL

St. Joseph

Montini vs. Intrinsic, 6: 00

Westmont vs. Guerin, 7: 30

Aurora Central

Aurora Central vs. Johnsburg, 6: 00

Lisle vs. St. Edward, 7: 30

Rockford Lutheran

Richmond-Burton vs. Marian Central, 6: 00

Genoa-Kingston vs. North Boone, 7: 30

Northridge

Sullivan vs. Chicago Math & Science, 6: 00

Chicago Academy vs. St. Martin dePorres, 7: 30

PRINCETON SECTIONAL

Rock Falls

Erie-Prophetstown vs. West Carroll, 6: 00

Rock Falls vs. Riverdale, 7: 30

Winnebago

Oregon vs. Stillman Valley, 7: 00

PONTIAC SECTIONAL

Coal City

Reed-Custer vs. Wilmington, 6: 00

Seneca vs. McNamara, 7: 30

Manteno

Joliet Catholic vs. Beecher, 7: 00

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Watseka vs. Hoopeston, 6: 00

Clifton Central vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7: 30