high-school-basketball-scores:-joliet-west-hosts-plainfield-central,-class-1a-and-2a-state-playoffs

Monday, February 24, 2020
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST
Plainfield Central at Joliet West, 6: 30
NON CONFERENCE
Bulls at Loyola, 5: 30
Thornton Fr. North at Brooks, 5: 00
Class 1A state tournament
HARVEST CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL
Christian Liberty
Fasman Yeshiva vs. Christian Liberty, 7: 00
Walther Christian
Hope Academy vs. Manley, 6: 00
Wolcott vs. Douglass, 7: 30
Aurora Christian
CPSA vs. Tilden, 7: 00
Westminster Christian
Elgin Academy vs. Schaumburg Christian, 7: 00
RIVER RIDGE SECTIONAL
Polo
Dakota vs. Leland, 6: 00
Polo vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 7: 30
Christian Life
Indian Creek vs. Our Lady Sacred Heart, 6: 00
Durand vs. South Beloit, 7: 30
OTTAWA MARQUETTE SECTIONAL
Putnam County
Yorkville Christian vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 6: 00
Henry-Senachwine vs. Putnam County, 7: 30
Harper
Harper vs. Horizon-Southwest, 7: 00
St. Francis de Sales
Morgan Park Academy vs. Illinois Lutheran, 7: 00
Somonauk
Somonauk vs. Universal, 6: 00
Ottawa Marquette vs. Serena, 7: 30
Class 2A state tournament
CARVER SECTIONAL
King
Catalyst-Maria vs. Acero-Garcia, 7: 00
Corliss
Southland vs. Butler, 7: 00
Julian
Hansberry vs. Julian, 6: 00
Ellison vs. Carver, 7: 30
Dyett
UC-Woodlawn vs. ACE Amandla, 6: 00
Urban Prep-Enlgewood vs. Gage Park, 7: 30
MARSHALL SECTIONAL
Dunbar
Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs. Rauner, 6: 00
Chicago Military vs. Urban Prep-West, 7: 30
Christ the King
Christ the King vs. Phoenix, 6: 00
Marshall vs. Cristo Rey, 7: 30
Orr
Rowe-Clark vs. Disney, 6: 00
Raby vs. DRW, 7: 30
Francis Parker
Ogden vs. Holy Trinity, 7: 00
GENOA-KINGSTON SECTIONAL
St. Joseph
Montini vs. Intrinsic, 6: 00
Westmont vs. Guerin, 7: 30
Aurora Central
Aurora Central vs. Johnsburg, 6: 00
Lisle vs. St. Edward, 7: 30
Rockford Lutheran
Richmond-Burton vs. Marian Central, 6: 00
Genoa-Kingston vs. North Boone, 7: 30
Northridge
Sullivan vs. Chicago Math & Science, 6: 00
Chicago Academy vs. St. Martin dePorres, 7: 30
PRINCETON SECTIONAL
Rock Falls
Erie-Prophetstown vs. West Carroll, 6: 00
Rock Falls vs. Riverdale, 7: 30
Winnebago
Oregon vs. Stillman Valley, 7: 00
PONTIAC SECTIONAL
Coal City
Reed-Custer vs. Wilmington, 6: 00
Seneca vs. McNamara, 7: 30
Manteno
Joliet Catholic vs. Beecher, 7: 00
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Watseka vs. Hoopeston, 6: 00
Clifton Central vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7: 30