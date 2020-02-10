High School Basketball: Simeon, Young, Curie to the South, candidates for the player of the year

The Chicago Public League sent a contingent of powerful programs to the southern part of the state on Saturday and did reasonably well. Young, Curie and Simeon all came home with victories in the annual Bank of O’Fallon Shootout.

Simeon declined Collinsville, a team with class 4A state title ambitions. The tradition-rich Collinsville program faced the Simeon confrontation with a sparkling record of 24-1. Jeremiah Williams did what he does best – fill in a stat sheet – while calling the 6-4 senior game MVP. Williams scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and finished with seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks.

Curie defeated a St. Louis Mehlville team with 18 wins in the year, including a 56-41 win over Marian Catholic late last month. What is most impressive is that Curie still has a lot to lose, because coach Mike Oliver was forced to leave while waiting for an ongoing investigation, in which a physical argument with a student was claimed.

What it does show is what this team revolves around all season and surprises everyone by not having a single loss for an in-state team: toughness and togetherness. These two qualities have broken through during the absence of their coach and form a microcosm of why and how the Condors have succeeded at such a high level this season.

➤ When Young faced Morgan Park in November on the opening night of the November season, this ensured that the two best seniors in the state would lie on the floor together. But nobody knew whether the celebrated match-up between Young’s DJ Steward and Adam Park’s Morgan Miller would come true again.

Well, it is. The Duke bound Steward and the Illinois recruit Miller will meet again on Tuesday at Young in the quarterfinals of the playoffs of the Chicago Public League.

➤ My top six dozen Chicago Player of the Year candidates (shown alphabetically): Max Christie, Rolling Meadows; Ramean Hinton, Curie; Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick; Dante Maddox, Bloom; Dom Martinelli, Glenbrook South; Adam Miller, Morgan Park; and DJ Steward, Young.

➤ Following the recent dedication of Young’s Tyler Beard to Georgetown, the two best non-committed high-level prospects in Illinois remain: Niles North guarding Aquan Smart and Simeons Jeremiah Williams.

➤ The Addison Trail Sectional gets darker and darker every week. Go ahead and try to sow this thing, which should happen in a few weeks.

The presumed favorite all season, Lake Park, which was a top 25 team in November, is still a very solid team. But the Lancers, who have only gone 6-4 since winning the Pekin Holiday Tournament in December, are certainly not a priceless favorite.

The rest of the field? Wheaton South has a record of 17-9 and is now probably the number 2 seed.

The field also includes a 16-win Naperville Central team that has lost five of the last seven games. There is a young Glenbard West (14-9) who has gone 3-8 since the calendar to 2020. Glenbard East has 16 wins but has recently lost to Larkin and has no big win. Geneva is two games above .500, Hinsdale Central is at 500 and Wheaton North is a game below.

Again, sowing will be a challenge. But it’s also a chance for a team to get hot at the right time and make a serious and possibly unexpected deep run in March.

➤ Much has been said about the new and improved class 3A field in 2019-2020. It is absolutely true because the depth is better and there are some real heavyweights outside of traditional forces such as Morgan Park and Bogan.

Another team to be added to the list is Peoria Notre Dame. Right now, as we approach mid-February, the City / Suburban Hoops Report predicts a semi-final of the Notre Dame Class 3A in Peoria: Niles Notre Dame versus Peoria Notre Dame.

Peoria Notre Dame, led by the brother combination of Connor Dillon and Declan Dillon, is 23-1 and has just dismantled a hot St. Charles North team on Saturday in a 45-22 win. The perimeter attack by the Dillon brothers and junior Noah Reynolds has made the number 3 team in the state a real threat to play in his backyard next month.

➤ Waubonsie Valley lost a tough fight against Neuqua Valley on Friday evening. The greater concern, however, is the health of emerging Ben Schwieger, who missed the Neuqua Valley game with an injury. There is no timetable for the return of the athletic 6-5 junior who plays on average more than 15 points per game for the Warriors.

➤ Speaking of injuries, Joliet West persists fairly well, while the Tigers have suffered an endless list of injuries in recent weeks.

Joliet West played Bolingbrook hard without the top two scorers, Jamere Hill and Jaiden Lee, along with three others who missed the game – Ashawn Burbridge, Tre Hall and Andrew Johnson. The Tigers beat Hillcrest on Saturday without Hill and Burbridge.

Jamere Hill Observatory, which recently committed itself to Toledo and is among the top 20 prospects in the upper class, has missed five games. He is expected to be free for at least another two weeks. Lee, Hall and Burbridge both missed two games, while Johnson missed four games.

14 That’s 14 in a row for a glowing Hinsdale South team that has more or less locked up a number 2 seed in its own section next month. Can the hornets find a way to wrestle Bogan’s top seed? What is missing are the victories over ranked enemies. Hinsdale South has only played two teams that have been ranked randomly this season – Bolingbrook and Schaumburg – and lost to both in the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic in York in December.

➤ For those who have not paid attention, DePaul Prep is 20-3 of the year. Remember that last year’s team that finished third in the state in Class 3A lost 10 games. Two of the losses were number 4 in Notre Dame with five points on Thanksgiving and an overtime loss on Homewood-Flossmoor at Christmas. The rams probably didn’t get the attention they deserve given their record and beat Niles North, Marian Catholic and Benet.

That matchup with Loyola in Wilmette on 18 February emerges as a monstrous Catholic League confrontation.

➤ Loyola 67, St. Laurence 57. Is it considered a better or more consistent Loyola victory for the masses with this score instead of 47-37? I’m just asking.

➤ Talk about scoring … A small offensive eruption from Wheaton-Warrenville South last week. The disciplined and controlled Tigers split two games with St. Charles East (lost) and Batavia (won) but scored 55 and 65 points in the two games – the first time Wheaton South had surpassed 55 points in a game the entire season.

Ank Kankakee has four losses in what has been a really solid season so far. There may not be a real signature on the program, but the Kays have certainly played the two big boys in their league –– Thornton and Bloom –– pretty tough. Yes, they are 0-4 against those two forces. But it’s a team that you probably won’t be enthusiastic about playing in March.

Ign St. Ignatius is one of the most improved teams in and around Chicago – and the most popular. After finishing last year in the Catholic League Blue, Wolfpack of coach Matt Monroe is 8-3 in the league game, 19-6 in the season and has won 10 out of 11.

Ignatius, who has the luxury of hosting his own Class 3A sectional if it can win a regional, can be a potential thorn in the side of the observed sectional favorites, DePaul Prep and Fenwick .. But the Wolfpack needs a second half stick . Ironically, they come against Fenwick (11 February) and DePaul Prep (21 February).