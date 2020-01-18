High School Scoreboard and Highlights – Boston Herald

FRIDAY SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Acton-Boxboro 60, Lincoln-Sudbury 57
Abp. Williams 74, Prep of St. Joseph 54
Arlington 65, reading 54
Attleboro 52, Taunton 46
Bellingham 52, Holliston 44
Beverly 86, Winthrop 42
Bishop Connolly 69, Avon 47
Braintree 56, Weymouth 52
Bridgewater-Raynham 61, Dartmouth 48
Brookline 66, Framingham 43
Carver 62, Middleboro 61
Case 36, Seekonk 34
Catholic monument 62, BC High 50
Chelsea 56, Greater Lawrence 50
Cristo Rey 77, Fenway 62
Dedham 60, Ashland 50
Dennis-Yarmouth 69, Barnstable 58
Dracut 65, Tewksbury 62
Fairhaven 67, Wareham 60
Foxboro 70, Sharon 50
Franklin 57, Oliver Ames 54
Greater Lowell 72, Whittier 62
Greater New Bedford 55, Old Rochester 43
Hingham 49, Silver Lake 34
Hotchkiss (CT) 72, Beaver Country Day 69
KIPP 81, Fellowship Christian 34
Latin Academy 81, CASH 46
Lowell Catholic 78, Arlington Catholic 72
Lynn Classical 51, Peabody 49
Lynnfield 60, Pentucket 58
Malden Catholic 72, St. Mary’s (L) 57
Medway 47, Hopkinton 29
Milton 70, Walpole 61
Monomoy 51, Sturgis West 39
Natick 64, Wellesley 60 (ot)
Nauset 61, Martha’s Vineyard 57
Newton North 59, Needham 45
Newton South 50, Cambridge 44
North Andover 50, Swampscott 39
North Attleboro 54, Canton 39
North Quincy 74, Pembroke 54
Norton 60, Medfield 51
Norwell 76, Cohasset 61
Norwood 61, Millis 51
Quincy 52, Plymouth South 43
Randolph 50, Mashpee 33
Rockland 80, Hull 41
Rockport 63, Ipswich 42
St. John’s Prep 84, Xaverian 51
Salem 50, Danvers 39
Scituate 68, Hanover 56
Shawsheen 55, Lynn Tech 44
Somerset Berkley 82, Apponequet 74
Southeast 49, Tri-County 44
Stoughton 67, Milford 60
Triton 69, Masconomet 59
Upper Cape 54, South Shore Voke 50
Waltham 61, Bedford 43
Watertown 62, Stoneham 40
Westwood 61, Dover-Sherborn 56
Whitman-Hanson 82, Marshfield 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amesbury 52, Hamilton-Wenham 21
Andover 61, Lowell 30
Apponequet 38, Somerset Berkley 36
Arlington Catholic 53, Everett 51 (ot)
Ashland 56, Dedham 44
Bishop Feehan 60, Coyle & Cassidy 19
Bishop Stang 35, Fontbonne 28
Blue Hills 38, Mt. Alvernia 28
Bourne 46, Dighton-Rehoboth 34
Braintree 71, Weymouth 45
Bridgewater-Raynham 51, Dartmouth 41
Cambridge Rindge & Latin 67, Newton South 44
CASH 39, Excel 19
Central Catholic 38, Springfield Central 36
Chelmsford 64, Lawrence 38
Concord-Carlisle 69, Boston Latin 35
Danvers 54, Salem 34
East Bridgewater 45, Abington 36
Falmouth 60, Sandwich 23
Fairhaven 51, Wareham 35
Foxboro 66, Sharon 24
Franklin 71, Oliver Ames 41
Hanover 66, Scituate 55
Hingham 63, Silver Lake 42
Holliston 48, Bellingham 34
Lexington 53, Winchester 32
Lincoln-Sudbury 56, Acton-Boxboro 24
Lowell Catholic 46, Medford 40
Mansfield 59, King Philip 55
Masconomet 48, Triton 17
Mashpee 55, Randolph 39
Matignon 60, Swampscott 41
Medfield 58, Norton 26
Middleboro 44, Carver 38
Natick 50, Wellesley 39
Northeast 47, Mystic Valley 29
Norwood 56, Millis 31
Notre Dame (H) 60, Brockton 51
O’Bryant 71, Burke 26
Old Rochester 51, GNB Voke 15
Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 30
Plymouth North 49, Duxbury 36
Quincy 57, Plymouth South 39
Read 48, Arlington 44
Mary’s (L) 54, Hilton Head (SC) 12
Saugus 68, Gloucester 33
Seekonk 62, case 54
Shawsheen 49, St. Joseph’s Prep 34
Stoughton 57, Milford 31
Tewksbury 52, Dracut 48
Tri-County 26, Southeast 22
Wakefield 31, Burlington 30
Walpole 59, Milton 30
Westport 42, West Bridgewater 37
Westwood 50, Dover-Sherborn 40
Whitman-Hanson 49, Marshfield 41
Wilmington 52, Melrose 38
Winthrop 42, Beverly 40
Woburn 61, Belmont 51
GYMNASTICS
Hanover 133.3, Silver Lake / Pembroke 131.25
Wellesley 132.4, Brookline 112.1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Abp. Williams 10, Mount St. Charles (RI) 1
Nauset 3, Pembroke 2
BOYS SWIM
Barnstable 85, Martha’s Vineyard 46
Chelmsford 91, Haverhill 84
Framingham 99, Wellesley 87
Milford 73, Foxboro 40
GIRLS SWIM
Barnstable 116, Martha’s Vineyard 40
Milford 91, Foxboro 75
TO ROUND UP
Boys basketball
Kurtis Henderson scored seven of his game-high 27 points to close the game for Catholic Memorial (8-1), covering a 62-50 victory over BC High for a victory at the Catholic conference.
In a tilt from Mayflower Athletic Conference, A.J. Sousa burst out for 32 points and pushed Bishop Connolly (6-1) to a victory of 69-47 over Avon.
With 20 points from Bobby Joy and 15 more from Liam O’Hara, Nauset (6-4) did just enough to beat Martha’s Vineyard 61-57 in the Cape and Islands League game.
Mystic Valley (5-3) won its fifth consecutive game, a decision of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference 77-56 above Northeast, behind a 27-point, 12 rebound performance by senior center Kenny Jean-Pierre. … Jose Lazu led Greater Lowell (5-5) to a 72-62 win over Whittier with 21 points, while Tyler Bussey was not too far behind with 19 points for a fourth consecutive win. … James Genetti (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Jalen Massengill (13 points, 11 rebounds) each placed double-doubles when Shawsheen (7-2) won her sixth consecutive victory with a 55-44 win over Lynn Tech.
Marcus Pierre earned 17 points to lead Archbishop Williams to a 74-54 victory over Prep by St. Joseph in a crossover tilt of the Catholic Central League. … Isaiah Taylor was a centipede with 28 points, nine steals, eight rebounds and six assists for the Lowell Catholic (8-2) in a 78-72 win over Arlington Catholic, while Keenan Rudy-Phol added 20 points and Caleb Scott scored 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Tyson Duncan and Kahlil Lofton each amounted to 19 points each and helped Newton North (8-1) during a 59-45 win over Needham in a crossover between Bay State Conference.
In the Patriot League, Jack Poirier had a team-high 17 points and Keegan Sullivan scored a double-double (11 points, 12 assists), while Scituate defeated Hanover 68-56. … Kaan Yavuz drank 17 points, while Quincy (2-8) defeated Plymouth South 52-43. … Steve Dalla matched a career high with 29 points, while senior center Colby St. Marie placed 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead North Quincy (6-4) to a 74-54 win over Pembroke .
Junior Myles Hess placed 23 points to propel Arlington (4-6) past Reading, 65-54, in the Middlesex League.
Angel Garcia (six points, 10 rebounds) took an incoming lob from Brandon Summers for the game-winning bucket with a second in a 51-49 Lynn Classical (8-3) victory over Peabody, making it 17-point performance from Jeff Hill was closed. in Northeastern Conference promotion.
In the Hockomock League, George Ladd led the way with 17 points, while North Attleboro (4-7) played through Canton, 54-39. … Senior center Qualeem Charles gained 15 points and added 12 boards to help Attleboro (8-2) defeat Taunton, 52-46. … Brandon Borde had an evening with 20 points, and Ryan Hughes added 17 to lead Foxboro (6-5) during a 70-50 rout from Sharon. … Chris Edgehill again had a great night with 26 points, while Franklin (10-1) declined a gritty Oliver Ames team, 57-54.
Center Cam Dunbury proved its worth with 21 points and led Bourne (4-8) past Dighton-Rehoboth, 72-66, in the game of the South Coast Conference.
Derrick Revolus scored 16 points, shot five assists and had five steals when Randolph defeated Mashpee 50-33.
In a non-league game, senior Stevie Kelly scored a triple-double, losing 24 points, handing out 11 assists and grabbing 10 boards, while Whitman-Hanson (9-2) won his seventh consecutive series with an impressive 82-68 victory over Marshfield. … Ray Bosquet did it all, gained 30 points, as well as 15 rebounds and five steals, while Cristo Rey (5-2) withdrew from Fenway, 77-62.
Girls basketball
In a matchup between two Premier Hockomock League programs, Olivia Quinn (32 points) and Ali Brigham (22 points) combined Franklin (9-0) along Oliver Ames, 71-41. … Kayla Vine scored a game-high 20 points, when Mansfield (3-8) beat King Philip with 59-55.
Kiara McIntyre scored 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals to help Needham (9-1) restrain Newton North, 47-44, in a non-league affair that came up. … Behind 20 points of the seventh class Ava Orlando, 16 points by sophomore Ava Foley and lockdown defense by Ellie Hilsabeck, Notre Dame of Hingham (7-2) did enough for a 60-51 victory over Brockton.
Shay Bollin again proved to be dominant and scored 19 points to go with 19 boards, as Bridgewater-Raynham (10-0) qualified for the Div. 1 South Tournament with a 51-41 win over Dartmouth in the Southeastern Conference.
Megan Olbrys dropped 23 points and pushed Norwood (9-1) to a 56-31 run by Millis in the Tri-Valley League.
Senior Teya Drumm registered a double-double, scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while CASH (3-5) silenced Excel, 39-19, in the Boston City League.
With 23 points and six steals, Nora Barmashi led Bourne (6-4) to a 46-34 South Coast Conference victory over Dighton-Rehoboth.
Senior Sydney Scales provided Walpole (9-3) with an all-round performance in a 59-30 Bay State League win over Milton, with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Senior Kayla Thomas buried eight 3-pointers en route to a career-high 32 points, lifting Falmouth (9-2) to play a 60-23 route from Sandwich in Cape and Islands League.
In a Cape Ann League game, Jelly Hurley finished with 21 points, while Pentucket (9-1) defeated Lynnfield with 48-30. … Mak Graves scored her 1,000th career point for Masconomet as part of a 48-17 win over Triton.
The 20 points of Cheyenne Nessinger, seven rebounds and four blocks proved to be more than sufficient for Danvers (5-5) en route to a 54-34 decision on Salem in the Northeastern conference. … Maura Dorr came far beyond the 3-point line for a buzzer, game-winning trey, capped a 28-point, 16-rebound performance to lift Winthrop to a 42-40 win over Beverly.
Kori Barach erupted for 26 points for Concord-Carlisle (6-4) and played a key role in a 69-35 Dual County League win over Boston Latin. … Kizziah Russ played a 26-point game and helped Cambridge Rindge & Latin (9-2) during a 67-44 win over Newton South.
Meghan Goode scorched 30 points to lead Chelmsford past Lawrence, 64-38, in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
Ava Orlando had 20 points, while Ava Foley added 16 points and nine rebounds when Notre Dame (7-2) beat Brockton 60-51.