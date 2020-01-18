High School Scoreboard and Highlights – Boston Herald

FRIDAY SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Acton-Boxboro 60, Lincoln-Sudbury 57

Abp. Williams 74, Prep of St. Joseph 54

Arlington 65, reading 54

Attleboro 52, Taunton 46

Bellingham 52, Holliston 44

Beverly 86, Winthrop 42

Bishop Connolly 69, Avon 47

Braintree 56, Weymouth 52

Bridgewater-Raynham 61, Dartmouth 48

Brookline 66, Framingham 43

Carver 62, Middleboro 61

Case 36, Seekonk 34

Catholic monument 62, BC High 50

Chelsea 56, Greater Lawrence 50

Cristo Rey 77, Fenway 62

Dedham 60, Ashland 50

Dennis-Yarmouth 69, Barnstable 58

Dracut 65, Tewksbury 62

Fairhaven 67, Wareham 60

Foxboro 70, Sharon 50

Franklin 57, Oliver Ames 54

Greater Lowell 72, Whittier 62

Greater New Bedford 55, Old Rochester 43

Hingham 49, Silver Lake 34

Hotchkiss (CT) 72, Beaver Country Day 69

KIPP 81, Fellowship Christian 34

Latin Academy 81, CASH 46

Lowell Catholic 78, Arlington Catholic 72

Lynn Classical 51, Peabody 49

Lynnfield 60, Pentucket 58

Malden Catholic 72, St. Mary’s (L) 57

Medway 47, Hopkinton 29

Milton 70, Walpole 61

Monomoy 51, Sturgis West 39

Natick 64, Wellesley 60 (ot)

Nauset 61, Martha’s Vineyard 57

Newton North 59, Needham 45

Newton South 50, Cambridge 44

North Andover 50, Swampscott 39

North Attleboro 54, Canton 39

North Quincy 74, Pembroke 54

Norton 60, Medfield 51

Norwell 76, Cohasset 61

Norwood 61, Millis 51

Quincy 52, Plymouth South 43

Randolph 50, Mashpee 33

Rockland 80, Hull 41

Rockport 63, Ipswich 42

St. John’s Prep 84, Xaverian 51

Salem 50, Danvers 39

Scituate 68, Hanover 56

Shawsheen 55, Lynn Tech 44

Somerset Berkley 82, Apponequet 74

Southeast 49, Tri-County 44

Stoughton 67, Milford 60

Triton 69, Masconomet 59

Upper Cape 54, South Shore Voke 50

Waltham 61, Bedford 43

Watertown 62, Stoneham 40

Westwood 61, Dover-Sherborn 56

Whitman-Hanson 82, Marshfield 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amesbury 52, Hamilton-Wenham 21

Andover 61, Lowell 30

Apponequet 38, Somerset Berkley 36

Arlington Catholic 53, Everett 51 (ot)

Ashland 56, Dedham 44

Bishop Feehan 60, Coyle & Cassidy 19

Bishop Stang 35, Fontbonne 28

Blue Hills 38, Mt. Alvernia 28

Bourne 46, Dighton-Rehoboth 34

Braintree 71, Weymouth 45

Bridgewater-Raynham 51, Dartmouth 41

Cambridge Rindge & Latin 67, Newton South 44

CASH 39, Excel 19

Central Catholic 38, Springfield Central 36

Chelmsford 64, Lawrence 38

Concord-Carlisle 69, Boston Latin 35

Danvers 54, Salem 34

East Bridgewater 45, Abington 36

Falmouth 60, Sandwich 23

Fairhaven 51, Wareham 35

Foxboro 66, Sharon 24

Franklin 71, Oliver Ames 41

Hanover 66, Scituate 55

Hingham 63, Silver Lake 42

Holliston 48, Bellingham 34

Lexington 53, Winchester 32

Lincoln-Sudbury 56, Acton-Boxboro 24

Lowell Catholic 46, Medford 40

Mansfield 59, King Philip 55

Masconomet 48, Triton 17

Mashpee 55, Randolph 39

Matignon 60, Swampscott 41

Medfield 58, Norton 26

Middleboro 44, Carver 38

Natick 50, Wellesley 39

Northeast 47, Mystic Valley 29

Norwood 56, Millis 31

Notre Dame (H) 60, Brockton 51

O’Bryant 71, Burke 26

Old Rochester 51, GNB Voke 15

Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 30

Plymouth North 49, Duxbury 36

Quincy 57, Plymouth South 39

Read 48, Arlington 44

Mary’s (L) 54, Hilton Head (SC) 12

Saugus 68, Gloucester 33

Seekonk 62, case 54

Shawsheen 49, St. Joseph’s Prep 34

Stoughton 57, Milford 31

Tewksbury 52, Dracut 48

Tri-County 26, Southeast 22

Wakefield 31, Burlington 30

Walpole 59, Milton 30

Westport 42, West Bridgewater 37

Westwood 50, Dover-Sherborn 40

Whitman-Hanson 49, Marshfield 41

Wilmington 52, Melrose 38

Winthrop 42, Beverly 40

Woburn 61, Belmont 51

GYMNASTICS

Hanover 133.3, Silver Lake / Pembroke 131.25

Wellesley 132.4, Brookline 112.1

GIRLS HOCKEY

Abp. Williams 10, Mount St. Charles (RI) 1

Nauset 3, Pembroke 2

BOYS SWIM

Barnstable 85, Martha’s Vineyard 46

Chelmsford 91, Haverhill 84

Framingham 99, Wellesley 87

Milford 73, Foxboro 40

GIRLS SWIM

Barnstable 116, Martha’s Vineyard 40

Milford 91, Foxboro 75

TO ROUND UP

Boys basketball

Kurtis Henderson scored seven of his game-high 27 points to close the game for Catholic Memorial (8-1), covering a 62-50 victory over BC High for a victory at the Catholic conference.

In a tilt from Mayflower Athletic Conference, A.J. Sousa burst out for 32 points and pushed Bishop Connolly (6-1) to a victory of 69-47 over Avon.

With 20 points from Bobby Joy and 15 more from Liam O’Hara, Nauset (6-4) did just enough to beat Martha’s Vineyard 61-57 in the Cape and Islands League game.

Mystic Valley (5-3) won its fifth consecutive game, a decision of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference 77-56 above Northeast, behind a 27-point, 12 rebound performance by senior center Kenny Jean-Pierre. … Jose Lazu led Greater Lowell (5-5) to a 72-62 win over Whittier with 21 points, while Tyler Bussey was not too far behind with 19 points for a fourth consecutive win. … James Genetti (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Jalen Massengill (13 points, 11 rebounds) each placed double-doubles when Shawsheen (7-2) won her sixth consecutive victory with a 55-44 win over Lynn Tech.

Marcus Pierre earned 17 points to lead Archbishop Williams to a 74-54 victory over Prep by St. Joseph in a crossover tilt of the Catholic Central League. … Isaiah Taylor was a centipede with 28 points, nine steals, eight rebounds and six assists for the Lowell Catholic (8-2) in a 78-72 win over Arlington Catholic, while Keenan Rudy-Phol added 20 points and Caleb Scott scored 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Tyson Duncan and Kahlil Lofton each amounted to 19 points each and helped Newton North (8-1) during a 59-45 win over Needham in a crossover between Bay State Conference.

In the Patriot League, Jack Poirier had a team-high 17 points and Keegan Sullivan scored a double-double (11 points, 12 assists), while Scituate defeated Hanover 68-56. … Kaan Yavuz drank 17 points, while Quincy (2-8) defeated Plymouth South 52-43. … Steve Dalla matched a career high with 29 points, while senior center Colby St. Marie placed 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead North Quincy (6-4) to a 74-54 win over Pembroke .

Junior Myles Hess placed 23 points to propel Arlington (4-6) past Reading, 65-54, in the Middlesex League.

Angel Garcia (six points, 10 rebounds) took an incoming lob from Brandon Summers for the game-winning bucket with a second in a 51-49 Lynn Classical (8-3) victory over Peabody, making it 17-point performance from Jeff Hill was closed. in Northeastern Conference promotion.

In the Hockomock League, George Ladd led the way with 17 points, while North Attleboro (4-7) played through Canton, 54-39. … Senior center Qualeem Charles gained 15 points and added 12 boards to help Attleboro (8-2) defeat Taunton, 52-46. … Brandon Borde had an evening with 20 points, and Ryan Hughes added 17 to lead Foxboro (6-5) during a 70-50 rout from Sharon. … Chris Edgehill again had a great night with 26 points, while Franklin (10-1) declined a gritty Oliver Ames team, 57-54.

Center Cam Dunbury proved its worth with 21 points and led Bourne (4-8) past Dighton-Rehoboth, 72-66, in the game of the South Coast Conference.

Derrick Revolus scored 16 points, shot five assists and had five steals when Randolph defeated Mashpee 50-33.

In a non-league game, senior Stevie Kelly scored a triple-double, losing 24 points, handing out 11 assists and grabbing 10 boards, while Whitman-Hanson (9-2) won his seventh consecutive series with an impressive 82-68 victory over Marshfield. … Ray Bosquet did it all, gained 30 points, as well as 15 rebounds and five steals, while Cristo Rey (5-2) withdrew from Fenway, 77-62.

Girls basketball

In a matchup between two Premier Hockomock League programs, Olivia Quinn (32 points) and Ali Brigham (22 points) combined Franklin (9-0) along Oliver Ames, 71-41. … Kayla Vine scored a game-high 20 points, when Mansfield (3-8) beat King Philip with 59-55.

Kiara McIntyre scored 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals to help Needham (9-1) restrain Newton North, 47-44, in a non-league affair that came up. … Behind 20 points of the seventh class Ava Orlando, 16 points by sophomore Ava Foley and lockdown defense by Ellie Hilsabeck, Notre Dame of Hingham (7-2) did enough for a 60-51 victory over Brockton.

Shay Bollin again proved to be dominant and scored 19 points to go with 19 boards, as Bridgewater-Raynham (10-0) qualified for the Div. 1 South Tournament with a 51-41 win over Dartmouth in the Southeastern Conference.

Megan Olbrys dropped 23 points and pushed Norwood (9-1) to a 56-31 run by Millis in the Tri-Valley League.

Senior Teya Drumm registered a double-double, scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while CASH (3-5) silenced Excel, 39-19, in the Boston City League.

With 23 points and six steals, Nora Barmashi led Bourne (6-4) to a 46-34 South Coast Conference victory over Dighton-Rehoboth.

Senior Sydney Scales provided Walpole (9-3) with an all-round performance in a 59-30 Bay State League win over Milton, with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Senior Kayla Thomas buried eight 3-pointers en route to a career-high 32 points, lifting Falmouth (9-2) to play a 60-23 route from Sandwich in Cape and Islands League.

In a Cape Ann League game, Jelly Hurley finished with 21 points, while Pentucket (9-1) defeated Lynnfield with 48-30. … Mak Graves scored her 1,000th career point for Masconomet as part of a 48-17 win over Triton.

The 20 points of Cheyenne Nessinger, seven rebounds and four blocks proved to be more than sufficient for Danvers (5-5) en route to a 54-34 decision on Salem in the Northeastern conference. … Maura Dorr came far beyond the 3-point line for a buzzer, game-winning trey, capped a 28-point, 16-rebound performance to lift Winthrop to a 42-40 win over Beverly.

Kori Barach erupted for 26 points for Concord-Carlisle (6-4) and played a key role in a 69-35 Dual County League win over Boston Latin. … Kizziah Russ played a 26-point game and helped Cambridge Rindge & Latin (9-2) during a 67-44 win over Newton South.

Meghan Goode scorched 30 points to lead Chelmsford past Lawrence, 64-38, in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Ava Orlando had 20 points, while Ava Foley added 16 points and nine rebounds when Notre Dame (7-2) beat Brockton 60-51.