High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL
Andover 65, Methuen 53
Apponequet 67, Seekonk 62
Attleboro 63, Franklin 51
Austin Prep 64, Matignon 38
Barnstable 74, Nauset 69
Beaver Country Day 78, Governor’s Academy 71
Blue Hills 48, Diman 47
Brockton 72, Cambridge 69
Case 57, Fairhaven 53 (ot)
Catholic monument 68, Xaverian 50
Dennis-Yarmouth 59, Nantucket 41
Dighton-Rehoboth 76, GNB Voke 75 (2ot)
Dover-Sherborn 59, Millis 27
Duxbury 62, Silver Lake 51 (ot)
Foxboro 63, North Attleboro 46
Greater Lawrence 83, Mystic Valley 74
Greater Lowell 81, Lynn Tech 59
Hanover 60, Pembroke 50
King Philip 72, Oliver Ames 64
KIPP Academy 59, Nashoba Tech 36
Lawrence Academy 75, Nobles 37
Littleton 68, Innovation Academy 54
Lowell 84, Chelmsford 58
Lowell Catholic 100, St. Joseph’s Prep 74
Lynn Classical 68, Gloucester 51
Malden Catholic 60, St. John’s Prep 54
Marblehead 53, Winthrop 47
Mashpee 44, East Bridgewater 43
Mansfield 65, Taunton 51
Medway 52, Norton 35
Milton 59, Wellesley 55 (ot)
Monomoy 63, Rising Tide 27
Mystic Valley 42, Lawrence 38
Needham 57, Brookline 45
Newburyport 82, Triton 58
New mission 81, Boston English 77 ”
Newton North 56, Braintree 42
North Andover 61, Dracut 45
Northeast 56, Essex Tech 34
North Reading 70, Pentucket 39
North Quincy 82, Quincy 59
Norwood 87, Holliston 78
Peabody 48, Salem 44
Randolph 71, Carver 58
Rockland 60, Cohasset 51 (ot)
Roxbury Latin 63, BB&N 45
Mary’s (L) 85, Bishop Fenwick 41
Saugus 59, Danvers 50
South Shore Voke 56, Cape Cod Tech 39
Tewksbury 49, Central Catholic 48
Tri-County 52, Bristol Plymouth 38
Waltham 72, Concord-Carlisle 62
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andover 61, Methuen 29
Abp. Williams 64, Cardinal Spellman 50
Arlington 49, Lexington 41
Arlington Catholic 47, Salem Academy Charter 33
Beaver Country Day 55, Holderness 44
Bishop Feehan 48, Bishop Stang 47
Bourne 52, Wareham 49
Bristol Plymouth 37, Tri-County 34
Burke 51, Boston English 21
Burlington 50, Stoneham 29
Carver 44, Randolph 32
Cathedral 60, Austin Prep 52
Central Catholic 37, Tewksbury 32
Chelmsford 38, Lowell 28
Concord-Carlisle 57, Waltham 38
Coyle & Cassidy 49, Sturgis West 14
Diman 52, Blue Hills 44
Duxbury 47, Silver Lake 33
Falmouth 62, Martha’s Vineyard 32
Fontbonne 41, new mission 30
Foxboro 61, North Attleboro 33
Franklin 73, Attleboro 41
Greater Lowell 46, Assabet Valley 34
Hopkinton 50, Ashland 25
Lowell Catholic 38, St. Joseph’s Prep 29
Lynn Classical 58, Gloucester 41
Lynn English 45, Swampscott 24
Lynnfield 37, Masconomet 35
Malden Catholic 60, East Boston 38
Medfield 41, Westwood 22
Monomoy 60, Rising Tide 17
Natick 65, Weymouth 23
Needham 51, Brookline 31
Newton North 55, Braintree 35
Newton South 34, Lincoln-Sudbury 23
Nobles 60, Lawrence Academy 42
North Andover 69, Dracut 60
Norwood 47, Holliston 17
Oliver Ames 86, King Philip 65
Pentucket 57, North Reading 34
Quincy 54, North Quincy 39
Rockland 58, Cohasset 29
Mary’s 59, Bishop Fenwick 48
Saugus 54, Danvers 46
Scituate 62, Plymouth South 39
Sharon 38, Stoughton 29
Snowden 47, Excel 30
Watertown 32, Melrose 16
Wayland 65, Boston Latin 51
Wellesley 52, Milton 40
West Bridgewater 56, Holbrook 36
Whitman-Hanson 63, Hingham 41
Whittier 66, Shawsheen 52
Wilmington 52, Wakefield 36
Woburn 71, reading 47
GYMNASTICS
Barnstable 135.75, Notre Dame (H) 132.1
BOYS HOCKEY
St. Mary’s (L) 4, Newburyport 1
Pingree 4, Roxbury Latin 2
Thayer 4, Dexter Southfield 3
BOYS SWIM
Chelmsford 99, Andover 87
Durfee 82, Martha’s Vineyard 67
Needham 103, Wellesley 83
Nobles 3, Lawrence Academy 2
Norwell 85, Middleboro 63
GIRLS SWIM
Durfee 87, Martha’s Vineyard 77
Norwell 100, Middleboro 81
Westford Academy 100.5, Phillips Academy 85.5
WRESTLING
Arlington 48, Burlington 28
Burlington 42, Dedham 30
Burlington 36, Masconomet 33
TO ROUND UP
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bryant Ciccio dropped 21 points and Jason Weir tackled 17 himself and pushed Attleboro (11-2) past Franklin in a fight between two Hockomock Kelley-Rex forces, 63-51. … Alex Fritz helped King Philip (7-7) on his way to a .500 record with 22 points as part of a 72-64 win over Oliver Ames. … The Mansfield (12-2) train continued to roll against Taunton, with Sam Stevens placing 18 points on the way to a win of 65-51. … Brandon Borde buried 24 points, Ryan Hughes added 13 points and Donald Rogers pitched in 12 points to lead Foxboro (7-6) past North Attleboro, 63-46.
Kyle Rocker joined the 1,000-point club for Andover and led the way in a 65-53 win over Methuen in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
Tony Felder Jr. ended with 19 points, as he handed out eight assists when Malden Catholic (8-4) defeated St. John’s Prep, 60-54 in the Catholic Conference. … Kurtis Henderson scored 31 points and handed out nine assists when Catholic Memorial defeated Xaverian, 68-50.
Keenan Rudy-Phol scored a triple-double (27 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists), and Isaiah Taylor scored 25 points to go with eight boards and seven assists in the attempt, while Lowell Catholic (9-3) erupted for a 100 -74 victory over St. Joseph’s Prep in the Catholic Central League.
Senior Abubakar Aden donated 19 points, while New Mission (9-2) made a late Boston English comeback bid for a 81-77 win in the Boston City League.
Kendall Rose took over the second half for Mashpee, relieved 18 of his 20 points to light a comeback and defeated East Bridgewater, 44-43, in a crossover tilt of the South Shore League. … Pierre Comeau experienced another brilliant night with 23 points, when Rockland (11-1) withdrew from Cohasset, 60-51 in the extension.
In Patriot League-action, senior guard Aaron Huang led all scorers with 22 points, while North Quincy defeated his primary rival, Quincy, 82-59.
With 15 points from Jack Craven and nine points, 15 rebounds and four steals from Caleb Cottrell, Northeast (2-9) knocked down Essex Tech, 56-34, in the Commonwealth Athletic League. … Jose Lazu beat 23 points, Tyler Bussey added 19 points and Greater Lowell crossed to an 81-59 win over Lynn Tech.
Senior Jack Keller had a double-double, as he added 15 points with 12 boards for North Reading (6-7) during a 70-39 win over Cape Ann League rival, Pentucket.
In a Bay State Conference affair, junior Karim Belhouchet registered 16 points, while Newton North (10-1) defeated Braintree 56-42.
In a tilt from the South Coast Conference, senior Shane Mellow dropped the final game-winning free throw with nine seconds, while Dighton-Rehoboth (8-4) won a thriller over Greater New Bedford in double extensions, 76-75. … Senior Alex Levesque remained warm for Case (7-6) and scored 19 points en route to a 57-53 extension over Fairhaven. … Junior striker Mike Henricksen scorched for 24 points to lead Apponequet (4-7) to a 67-62 win over Seekonk.
Jeff Barbosa scored 17 points and Tony Palavra added 15 points to boost Lynn Classical (9-4) beyond Gloucester, 68-51.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
With a deep 3-pointer late in the third quarter, senior Kayla Thomas contributed to a 25-point night to crack the 1,000-point career-scoring plateau for Falmouth (11-2) in a 62-32 Cape and Islands League victory at Martha’s Vineyard.
Senior center Karla Lopez placed 20 points and Janelys Delvalle added 12 points when Snowden (8-3) defeated Boston City League enemy Excel with 47-30.
Seniors led Pentucket (11-1) to a 57-34 Cape Ann League win over North Reading for a seventh consecutive win, as Angelina Yacubacci had 16 points with six assists and Jelly Hurley scored 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Meg Marcel donated a cool 25 points to lead Archbishop Williams to a 64-50 win over Cardinal Spellman in the Catholic Central League.
The 18 points of Carley Dangora and the 12 points of Kelsey Doherty on four 3-pointers brought Woburn (11-1) past Reading, 71-47, to remain unbeaten in the Middlesex League with 10-0. … Kylie DuCharme burst out for 21 points and 20 rebounds, while Jenna Tavanese added 17 points and five steals when Wilmington defeated Wakefield, 52-36. … Ava Connolly had her last impressive performance and scored 18 points to bring Arlington (8-5) to a 49-41 win over Lexington.
In non-league action, Coyle-Cassidy (2-9) rolled to a 49-14 win over Sturgis West, while Caitlyn Mosher scored almost half of the team’s points with 22.
Ernidia Goncalves earned 25 points for Northeast (11-2) en route to a 45-33 win over Essex Tech in the Commonwealth Athletic League.
Emma Kiernan led Wayland (7-4) to a 65-51 Dual County League win over Boston Latin with 20 points and eight rebounds. … Maddy Genser accounted for almost all offenses for Newton South (10-3) and gained 20 points in a 34-23 win over Lincoln-Sudbury.
Katelyn Mollica scored 16 points and Shakirah Ketant added 14 to propel Foxboro (10-2) past North Attleboro, 61-33, in the Hockomock League. … Senior star Ali Brigham helped Franklin (11-0) stay unbeaten and scored 20 points in a 73-41 win over Attleboro. … Led by Caroline Flynn (24 points, 12 rebounds), Oliver Ames (10-2) again took a big win and threw King Philip, 86-65.
Brenna McDonald’s 21 points helped Natick (10-1) to a 65-23 route from Weymouth in the Bay State Conference.
Behind 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and six steals from Camilla Silk, Medfield kisses (9-2) along Westwood, 41-22, in Tri-Valley League action.
Kyla Cunningham played hero for Bishop Feehan and converted both free throws with less than a second left for a 48-47 win over Bishop Stang of Eastern Athletic Conference.