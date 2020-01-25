High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL

Andover 65, Methuen 53

Apponequet 67, Seekonk 62

Attleboro 63, Franklin 51

Austin Prep 64, Matignon 38

Barnstable 74, Nauset 69

Beaver Country Day 78, Governor’s Academy 71

Blue Hills 48, Diman 47

Brockton 72, Cambridge 69

Case 57, Fairhaven 53 (ot)

Catholic monument 68, Xaverian 50

Dennis-Yarmouth 59, Nantucket 41

Dighton-Rehoboth 76, GNB Voke 75 (2ot)

Dover-Sherborn 59, Millis 27

Duxbury 62, Silver Lake 51 (ot)

Foxboro 63, North Attleboro 46

Greater Lawrence 83, Mystic Valley 74

Greater Lowell 81, Lynn Tech 59

Hanover 60, Pembroke 50

King Philip 72, Oliver Ames 64

KIPP Academy 59, Nashoba Tech 36

Lawrence Academy 75, Nobles 37

Littleton 68, Innovation Academy 54

Lowell 84, Chelmsford 58

Lowell Catholic 100, St. Joseph’s Prep 74

Lynn Classical 68, Gloucester 51

Malden Catholic 60, St. John’s Prep 54

Marblehead 53, Winthrop 47

Mashpee 44, East Bridgewater 43

Mansfield 65, Taunton 51

Medway 52, Norton 35

Milton 59, Wellesley 55 (ot)

Monomoy 63, Rising Tide 27

Mystic Valley 42, Lawrence 38

Needham 57, Brookline 45

Newburyport 82, Triton 58

New mission 81, Boston English 77 ”

Newton North 56, Braintree 42

North Andover 61, Dracut 45

Northeast 56, Essex Tech 34

North Reading 70, Pentucket 39

North Quincy 82, Quincy 59

Norwood 87, Holliston 78

Peabody 48, Salem 44

Randolph 71, Carver 58

Rockland 60, Cohasset 51 (ot)

Roxbury Latin 63, BB&N 45

Mary’s (L) 85, Bishop Fenwick 41

Saugus 59, Danvers 50

South Shore Voke 56, Cape Cod Tech 39

Tewksbury 49, Central Catholic 48

Tri-County 52, Bristol Plymouth 38

Waltham 72, Concord-Carlisle 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andover 61, Methuen 29

Abp. Williams 64, Cardinal Spellman 50

Arlington 49, Lexington 41

Arlington Catholic 47, Salem Academy Charter 33

Beaver Country Day 55, Holderness 44

Bishop Feehan 48, Bishop Stang 47

Bourne 52, Wareham 49

Bristol Plymouth 37, Tri-County 34

Burke 51, Boston English 21

Burlington 50, Stoneham 29

Carver 44, Randolph 32

Cathedral 60, Austin Prep 52

Central Catholic 37, Tewksbury 32

Chelmsford 38, Lowell 28

Concord-Carlisle 57, Waltham 38

Coyle & Cassidy 49, Sturgis West 14

Diman 52, Blue Hills 44

Duxbury 47, Silver Lake 33

Falmouth 62, Martha’s Vineyard 32

Fontbonne 41, new mission 30

Foxboro 61, North Attleboro 33

Franklin 73, Attleboro 41

Greater Lowell 46, Assabet Valley 34

Hopkinton 50, Ashland 25

Lowell Catholic 38, St. Joseph’s Prep 29

Lynn Classical 58, Gloucester 41

Lynn English 45, Swampscott 24

Lynnfield 37, Masconomet 35

Malden Catholic 60, East Boston 38

Medfield 41, Westwood 22

Monomoy 60, Rising Tide 17

Natick 65, Weymouth 23

Needham 51, Brookline 31

Newton North 55, Braintree 35

Newton South 34, Lincoln-Sudbury 23

Nobles 60, Lawrence Academy 42

North Andover 69, Dracut 60

Norwood 47, Holliston 17

Oliver Ames 86, King Philip 65

Pentucket 57, North Reading 34

Quincy 54, North Quincy 39

Rockland 58, Cohasset 29

Mary’s 59, Bishop Fenwick 48

Saugus 54, Danvers 46

Scituate 62, Plymouth South 39

Sharon 38, Stoughton 29

Snowden 47, Excel 30

Watertown 32, Melrose 16

Wayland 65, Boston Latin 51

Wellesley 52, Milton 40

West Bridgewater 56, Holbrook 36

Whitman-Hanson 63, Hingham 41

Whittier 66, Shawsheen 52

Wilmington 52, Wakefield 36

Woburn 71, reading 47

GYMNASTICS

Barnstable 135.75, Notre Dame (H) 132.1

BOYS HOCKEY

St. Mary’s (L) 4, Newburyport 1

Pingree 4, Roxbury Latin 2

Thayer 4, Dexter Southfield 3

BOYS SWIM

Chelmsford 99, Andover 87

Durfee 82, Martha’s Vineyard 67

Needham 103, Wellesley 83

Nobles 3, Lawrence Academy 2

Norwell 85, Middleboro 63

GIRLS SWIM

Durfee 87, Martha’s Vineyard 77

Norwell 100, Middleboro 81

Westford Academy 100.5, Phillips Academy 85.5

WRESTLING

Arlington 48, Burlington 28

Burlington 42, Dedham 30

Burlington 36, Masconomet 33

TO ROUND UP

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bryant Ciccio dropped 21 points and Jason Weir tackled 17 himself and pushed Attleboro (11-2) past Franklin in a fight between two Hockomock Kelley-Rex forces, 63-51. … Alex Fritz helped King Philip (7-7) on his way to a .500 record with 22 points as part of a 72-64 win over Oliver Ames. … The Mansfield (12-2) train continued to roll against Taunton, with Sam Stevens placing 18 points on the way to a win of 65-51. … Brandon Borde buried 24 points, Ryan Hughes added 13 points and Donald Rogers pitched in 12 points to lead Foxboro (7-6) past North Attleboro, 63-46.

Kyle Rocker joined the 1,000-point club for Andover and led the way in a 65-53 win over Methuen in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Tony Felder Jr. ended with 19 points, as he handed out eight assists when Malden Catholic (8-4) defeated St. John’s Prep, 60-54 in the Catholic Conference. … Kurtis Henderson scored 31 points and handed out nine assists when Catholic Memorial defeated Xaverian, 68-50.

Keenan Rudy-Phol scored a triple-double (27 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists), and Isaiah Taylor scored 25 points to go with eight boards and seven assists in the attempt, while Lowell Catholic (9-3) erupted for a 100 -74 victory over St. Joseph’s Prep in the Catholic Central League.

Senior Abubakar Aden donated 19 points, while New Mission (9-2) made a late Boston English comeback bid for a 81-77 win in the Boston City League.

Kendall Rose took over the second half for Mashpee, relieved 18 of his 20 points to light a comeback and defeated East Bridgewater, 44-43, in a crossover tilt of the South Shore League. … Pierre Comeau experienced another brilliant night with 23 points, when Rockland (11-1) withdrew from Cohasset, 60-51 in the extension.

In Patriot League-action, senior guard Aaron Huang led all scorers with 22 points, while North Quincy defeated his primary rival, Quincy, 82-59.

With 15 points from Jack Craven and nine points, 15 rebounds and four steals from Caleb Cottrell, Northeast (2-9) knocked down Essex Tech, 56-34, in the Commonwealth Athletic League. … Jose Lazu beat 23 points, Tyler Bussey added 19 points and Greater Lowell crossed to an 81-59 win over Lynn Tech.

Senior Jack Keller had a double-double, as he added 15 points with 12 boards for North Reading (6-7) during a 70-39 win over Cape Ann League rival, Pentucket.

In a Bay State Conference affair, junior Karim Belhouchet registered 16 points, while Newton North (10-1) defeated Braintree 56-42.

In a tilt from the South Coast Conference, senior Shane Mellow dropped the final game-winning free throw with nine seconds, while Dighton-Rehoboth (8-4) won a thriller over Greater New Bedford in double extensions, 76-75. … Senior Alex Levesque remained warm for Case (7-6) and scored 19 points en route to a 57-53 extension over Fairhaven. … Junior striker Mike Henricksen scorched for 24 points to lead Apponequet (4-7) to a 67-62 win over Seekonk.

Jeff Barbosa scored 17 points and Tony Palavra added 15 points to boost Lynn Classical (9-4) beyond Gloucester, 68-51.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

With a deep 3-pointer late in the third quarter, senior Kayla Thomas contributed to a 25-point night to crack the 1,000-point career-scoring plateau for Falmouth (11-2) in a 62-32 Cape and Islands League victory at Martha’s Vineyard.

Senior center Karla Lopez placed 20 points and Janelys Delvalle added 12 points when Snowden (8-3) defeated Boston City League enemy Excel with 47-30.

Seniors led Pentucket (11-1) to a 57-34 Cape Ann League win over North Reading for a seventh consecutive win, as Angelina Yacubacci had 16 points with six assists and Jelly Hurley scored 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Meg Marcel donated a cool 25 points to lead Archbishop Williams to a 64-50 win over Cardinal Spellman in the Catholic Central League.

The 18 points of Carley Dangora and the 12 points of Kelsey Doherty on four 3-pointers brought Woburn (11-1) past Reading, 71-47, to remain unbeaten in the Middlesex League with 10-0. … Kylie DuCharme burst out for 21 points and 20 rebounds, while Jenna Tavanese added 17 points and five steals when Wilmington defeated Wakefield, 52-36. … Ava Connolly had her last impressive performance and scored 18 points to bring Arlington (8-5) to a 49-41 win over Lexington.

In non-league action, Coyle-Cassidy (2-9) rolled to a 49-14 win over Sturgis West, while Caitlyn Mosher scored almost half of the team’s points with 22.

Ernidia Goncalves earned 25 points for Northeast (11-2) en route to a 45-33 win over Essex Tech in the Commonwealth Athletic League.

Emma Kiernan led Wayland (7-4) to a 65-51 Dual County League win over Boston Latin with 20 points and eight rebounds. … Maddy Genser accounted for almost all offenses for Newton South (10-3) and gained 20 points in a 34-23 win over Lincoln-Sudbury.

Katelyn Mollica scored 16 points and Shakirah Ketant added 14 to propel Foxboro (10-2) past North Attleboro, 61-33, in the Hockomock League. … Senior star Ali Brigham helped Franklin (11-0) stay unbeaten and scored 20 points in a 73-41 win over Attleboro. … Led by Caroline Flynn (24 points, 12 rebounds), Oliver Ames (10-2) again took a big win and threw King Philip, 86-65.

Brenna McDonald’s 21 points helped Natick (10-1) to a 65-23 route from Weymouth in the Bay State Conference.

Behind 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and six steals from Camilla Silk, Medfield kisses (9-2) along Westwood, 41-22, in Tri-Valley League action.

Kyla Cunningham played hero for Bishop Feehan and converted both free throws with less than a second left for a 48-47 win over Bishop Stang of Eastern Athletic Conference.