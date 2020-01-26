High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL
Cathedral 57, Excel 52
Cristo Rey 73, Madison Park 48
Methuen 88, Phoenix Charter 52
Notre Dame Cristo Rey 45, Rockport 36
Lowell 74, Beverly 52
Newburyport 82, Triton 58
Snowden 62, Malden 54
Andrew Lawson Foundation Invitational
Abington 79, Hull 60
Acton-Boxboro 65, Lawrence 62
Algonquin 50, Somerville 49
Hanover 43, Norwell 36
Pingree 63, Kingswood Oxford 47
Scituate 53, Hingham 39
Waltham 70, Weston 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beaver Country Day 67, St. Luke’s 54
Dartmouth 46, GNB Voke 31
Hamilton-Wenham 71, Penguin Hall 22
Middlesex 54, Dana Hall 23
Needham 61, Natick 56
St. John Paul II 27, Falmouth Acd. 19
Worcester Acd. 88, Nobles 74
Andrew Lawson Foundation Invitational
Pembroke 56, Belmont 40
GYMNASTICS
Falmouth / Mashpee 133.3, Marshfield 129.65
Masconomet 144.15, Winthrop 135.75
BOYS HOCKEY
Abington 2, Cohasset / Hull 2
Abp. Williams 2, Lowell Catholic 1
Arlington 5, Burlington 2
Arlington Catholic 6, Bishop Fenwick 3
Bedford 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Beverly 2, Winthrop 1
Billerica 2, Central Catholic 1
Bishop Feehan 7, Glastonbury (CT) 0
Braintree 3, Newton North 0
Bridgewater-Rayn. 13, Durfee 1
Brookline 1, Needham 0
Canton 3, Franklin 1
Dartmouth 8, Somerset Berkley 0
Dedham 5, Dover-Sherborn 2
Dexter-Southfield 7, Brooks 0
Duxbury 6, Quincy 0
Everett 10, G. Lowell / Nashoba 2
Falmouth 4, Sandwich 0
Foxboro 5, Taunton 5
Framingham 2, Walpole 1
Hingham 4, St. John’s (S) 2
Hopkinton 6, Medfield 3
Lincoln-Sudbury 7, Haverhill 2
Malden Catholic 3, Xaverian 2 (ot)
Marshfield 5, Plymouth North 3
Melrose 3, Winchester 2
Methuen 6, Wayland 3
Newburyport 3, Pentucket 0
Newton South 3, Dracut / Tewksbury 0
North Andover 4, Boston Latin 0
Norton 4, Bellingham 1
Norwell 5, Rockland 2
Norwood 6, Ashland 3
Pope Francis 5, Andover 3
Rev./Mat./Mal. 2, Northeast 1
Rockport 6, Minuteman 2
John Paul II 4, Saint Joseph 3 (ot)
St. John’s Prep 6, Austin Prep 2
Scituate 9, Plymouth South 1
South Shore Voke 4, Sacred Heart 3
Swampscott 11, Lynn 4
Waltham 3, Chelmsford 0
Westford Acd. 6, Acton-Boxboro 1
Westwood 1, Holliston 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Acton-Boxboro 6, Weston / Wayland 2
Arlington 4, Burlington 1
Billerica / Chelmsford 4, Concord-Carlisle 1
Bishop Fenwick 6, Medford / Malden 2
Braintree 8, Newton Co-op 2
Brookline 2, Marblehead 1
Brooks 2, Proctor Acd. 0
Canton 4, Hingham 1
Cohasset / Hanover 7, Quincy / N. Quincy 2
Dedham 8, Leominster 2
Duxbury 2, Pembroke 0
Falmouth 4, Martha’s Vineyard 1
Lexington 1, Wilmington 1
Masconomet 2, Shrewsbury 2
Methuen / Tewksbury 1, Waltham 1
Norwell 4, Old Rochester 3
Norwood 2, Franklin 1
NDA Hingham 4, Matignon 0
Peabody / Lynnfield / NR 4, Oakmont 1
Plymouth 2, Marshfield 1
Saint Peter-Marian 5, Dover-Sherborn 2
Sandwich 3, Bishop Stang 1
Wellesley 3, Milton 0
Westwood 4, King Philip 1
BOYS SWIM
North Reading 63, Ipswich 17
GIRLS SWIM
North Reading 85, Ipswich 78
WRESTLING
Beverly 48, Concord-Carlisle 26
Beverly 44, Marblehead 24
Braintree 36, Brookline 31
Braintree 39, Walpole 36
Central Catholic 39, Beverly 36
Chelmsford 45, Danvers 34
Chelmsford 39, Dracut 20
Chelmsford 59, North Andover 18
Duxbury 57, Pembroke 24
Hingham 43, Brockton 33
Lawrence 38, Braintree 33
Lowell 48, Duxbury 21
Marblehead / Swampscott 45, Billerica 31
Methuen 42, N. Reading / Lynnfield 24
Methuen 47, St. John’s Shrewsbury 28
Methuen 60, Waltham 11
Natick 52, Newton North 10
Natick 55, Wellesley 0
Natick 66, Weymouth 15
Newton North 42, Wellesley 12
Newton North 46, Weymouth 30
Norton 46, Cohasset 33
Norton 39, Xaverian 30
Norton 44, Wayland 34
Norwood 39, Marshfield 36
Norwood 54, Pembroke 30
Sharon 43, B-R 25
Sharon 56, Whitman-Hanson 18
Triton 48, Bedford / A-B 12
Triton 12, Bishop Fenwick 6
Triton 27, Salem / H-W 6
Triton 48, Saugus / Peabody 33
Watertown 60, Northbridge 21
Wayland 46, Cohasset 34
Wayland 51, Xaverian 24
Winchester 39, Duxbury 36
Winchester 46, Norwood 30
TO ROUND UP
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lowell (14-0) had four double-digit players and defeated Beverly in a non-league battle of unbeaten teams, 74-52. Nate Siow led the way with 16 points, followed by Carlos Nunez (15), Ritchie Etienne (14) and Daiquan Durham (12). For Beverly, Duncan Moreland ended with a game-high 18 points, while Damian Bouras and Justin DeLaCruz each scored eight. … Carlos Ortiz finished with 22 points and 10 boards when Snowden (10-2) defeated Malden, 62-54. … Junior Ray Bosquet collected 19 points and 11 rebounds while Cristo Rey defeated Madison Park, 73-48.
Cam Curney scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds when Abington (10-2) defeated Hull, 79-60, in the Andrew Lawson Invitational. … Bobby Sweet and Matt Dresser each scored 12 points while Acton-Boxboro defeated Lawrence, 65-62.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
In a Bay State Conference game, Caroline Klemm finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists, while Avery Johnson dropped a career high of 20 points to lead Needham (12-1) past Natick, 61-51.
Lily Cassidy registered a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds when Hamilton-Wenham rolled past Penguin Hall, 71-22, in a non-league game.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Lauren Diranian scored twice when Bishop Fenwick (8-3-3) rolled past Medford / Malden 6-2 in a non-league matchup. … Freshman Olivia Maffeo scored all four goals when Canton (10-1-2) shutout Hingham 4-0.
BOYS HOCKEY
TJ Fredo ended with a hattrack when North Andover (8-2-4) defeated MVC / DCL II opponent Boston Latin 4-0.
Alex Georgantas and Pat Derby each scored twice when Dedham defeated Dover-Sherborn 5-2 in the Tri-Valley League. … Kyle Rogers had three scores when Hopkinton (12-0) doubled Medfield 6-3.
In the Patriot League, Friend Weiler scored twice when Duxbury (7-2-3) defeated Quincy 6-0.
Griff Mudge signed a hat trick while Marshfield (5-3-4) won 5-3 over Plymouth North.
Thomas Milne collected two goals and two assists and Carson Priante added two counters while Arlington Catholic (5-6-1) doubled Catholic Central opponent Bishop Fenwick 6-3.