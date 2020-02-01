High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL
Abington 70, Mashpee 60
Belmont 45, Reading 44
Beverly 66, Gloucester 47
Billerica 68, Haverhill 59
Bishop Fenwick 53, cathedral 50
Blue Hills 62, Bristol Plymouth 35
BC High 75, Malden Catholic 54
Braintree 58, Walpole 45
Brockton 85. Durfee 59
Brookline 62, Wellesley 51
Cambridge 67, Lincoln-Sudbury 51
Case 64, GNB Voke 58
Catholic Memorial 65, St. John’s Prep 60
Central Catholic 60, North Andover 47
Chelsea 66, Greater Lowell 63
Cohasset 52, Carver 49
Dedham 68, Medfield 48
Dennis-Yarmouth 67, Sandwich 56
Excel 77, Fenway 67
Foxboro 75, Canton 38
Franklin 71, King Philip 47
Hingham 68, Duxbury 56
Holbrook 61, Bishop Connolly 60
Mansfield 77, Attleboro 65
Marshfield 75, Barnstable 54
Medway 58, Ashland 43
Milford 56. Sharon 44
Monomoy 65, Sturgis East 35
Nauset 67, Falmouth 42
Needham 76, Weymouth 35
Newburyport 83, Masconomet 55
Newton South 76, Westford Academy 74 (2 ot)
North Quincy 51, Hanover 41
North Reading 58, Lynnfield 41
Norton 57, Hopkinton 53
Old Rochester 69, Apponequet 44
Randolph 84, Middleboro 71
Rockland 64, East Bridgewater 41
Rockport 66, Penguin Hall 33
Mary’s (L) 63, Arlington Catholic 57
Salem 62, Salem Academy 40
Saugus 72, Lynn Classical 65
Scituate 62, Quincy 41
Shawsheen 75, Mystic Valley 72
Somerville 53, Revere 38
South Shore Voke 63, Old Colony 61
Stoughton 75, North Attleboro 66
Swampscott 47, Danvers 33
Taunton 52, Oliver Ames 49
Tewksbury 65, Chelmsford 54
Thayer 64, Beaver Country Day 62
Waltham 67, Wayland 55
Wakefield 61, Melrose 49
Watertown 57, Burlington 45
Westwood 68, Millis 40
Whitman-Hanson 75, Plymouth North 57
Winchester 68, Arlington 54
Woburn 56, Lexington 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abington 58, Mashpee 38
Barnstable 47, Marshfield 45
Belmont 56, Reading 51
Billerica 46, Lowell 26
Bishop Feehan 48, Abp. Williams 41
Bourne 47, Fairhaven 31
Bridgewater-Raynham 64, New Bedford 42
Cambridge 55, Lincoln-Sudbury 48
Cathedral 57, Bishop Fenwick 39
Case 47, GNB Voke 40
Central Catholic 56, North Andover 19
Diman 40, Southeast 27
East Boston 46, Madison Park 38
Falmouth 52, Nauset 45
Foxboro 55, Canton 47
Franklin 65, King Philip 39
Greater Lowell 52, Whittier 47
Hanover 61, North Quincy 43
Haverhill 66, Tewksbury 31
Hingham 60, Duxbury 38
Hopkinton 42, Norton 29
Latin Academy 50, O’Bryant 43
Malden Catholic 59, Ursuline 55
Manchester Essex 45, Hamilton-Wenham 41
Mansfield 51, Attleboro 44
Marianapolis 60, BB&N 41
Medfield 60, Dedham 34
Methuen 46, Dracut 45
Natick 44, Newton North 39
Needham 56, Weymouth 27
North Attleboro 49, Stoughton 48
Norwood 62, Bellingham 17
Notre Dame 51, Fontbonne 40 (2 ot)
Oliver Ames 70, Taunton 43
Pentucket 58, Triton 21
Plymouth North 47, Whitman-Hanson 42
Quincy 47, Scituate 34
Randolph 59, TechBoston 27
John Paul II 51, Rising Tide 23
Mary’s (L) 79, Arlington Catholic 28
Saugus 59, Lynn Classical 49
Shawsheen 52, Mystic Valley 46
Snowden 54, CASH 35
South Shore Voke 59, Old Colony 38
Walpole 60, Braintree 46
Wellesley 49, Brookline 39
West Bridgewater 52, Avon 31
Westford Academy 47, Newton South 39
Westport 53, Sacred Heart 27
Woburn 58, Lexington 29
GYMNASTICS
Barnstable 134.95, Marshfield 130.35
Newton South 142.75, Cambridge 108.1
Plymouth 135.2, Hanover 135
Plymouth 135.2, Scituate 132.65
BOYS HOCKEY
Norwell 3, Pembroke 0
WRESTLING
Barnstable 48, Middleboro 35
Barnstable 18, Weston 6
Silver Lake 54, Barnstable
TO ROUND UP
Boys basketball
Senior Alex Levesque earned 25 points and shot out nine assists, while Case (8-7) stopped Greater New Bedford Voke, 64-58, in the South Coast Conference.
Senior center Sam Peixoto had a double-double and scored 14 runs with 10 boards, and Somerville (8-6) off the Revere coast, 53-38, in the Greater Boston League.
Declan Walmsley scored 21 points to help Franklin (13-2) win a 71-45 Hockomock League victory over King Philip. … Brandon Borde continued his excellent season by leading Foxboro (8-7) to a 75-38 win over Canton with 28 points, while Kevin Gallagher pitched in 12 points. … Obinna Ugwuakazi finished with 27 points, while Stoughton defeated North Attleboro with 75-66.
Stevie Kelly had another great evening with 20 points, as Whitman-Hanson (14-2) won his 12th consecutive game, 75-57, over Patriot League enemy, Plymouth North. … Tom Connor carried the attack with 19 points and took care of Scituate (12-2) past Quincy, 62-41. … Agu Ugwu came to 15 points and nine rebounds and Colby St. Marie added 11 points with 17 rebounds for North Quincy (10-4) to qualify for the late season with a 51-41 win over Hanover. … Jack Hurley scored 20 points for Hingham in a 68-56 win over Duxbury.
In the South Shore League, Patrick Moriarty (22 points) stepped out for Rockland (13-1) during a 64-41 drubbing of rival, East Bridgewater. … Matt Maguire (26 points, 14 rebounds) and Derek Nuttall (13 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded a double-double, while Abington (11-3) hit his ticket for the state’s play-offs with a 70-60 victory over Mashpee.
Senior Santino Garafolo closed a 16-point, 17-rebound outing for Shawsheen (8-5) with a late handle to achieve a 75-72 Commonwealth Athletic League victory over Mystic Valley, while Jake Tyler won 23 points with 10 rebounds.
Ryan Power scored his 1,000th career point to help Waltham defeat Wayland, 67-55, in the Dual County League.
Jack Keller had 18 points and eight rebounds on Friday, while North Reading (8-7) won his fourth consecutive win with a 58-41 win over Lynnfield in a Cape Ann League match. … Parker McLaren placed 20 points to lead Newburyport past Masconomet, 83-55.
Christian Correia’s double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Miles Manalaysay’s 17-point eight-assist performance helped Saugus (6-9) to a 72-65 win over Lynn Classical.
Mike Walsh shot 13-for-13 from the line for 22 points, senior Oliver Stafford added 10 points and Marshfield (12-3) brutally made his first loss of the year with a 75-54 win over Barnstable in non-league game.
Senior center Devon Breer caught 28 points on fire when Watertown (9-4) defeated Burlington 57-45 in the Middlesex League. … Gus Kraft scored 20 points for Winchester (9-7) in a 68-54 win over Arlington.
With a career-high 28 points, Xavier combined Mckenzie with Nate Godin (16 points) to help Central Catholic win a 60-47 Merrimack Valley Conference over North Andover.
Girls basketball
Nirome Forbes donated 30 points and helped Snowden (11-3) pull away from CASH, 54-35, in the Boston City League. … Junior Kaelyn Gilbert beat 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, when East Boston (5-8) crashed Madison Park, 46-38. … Fiona Mannion got 20 points and also placed 12 boards while Latin Academy (9-5) beat O’Bryant, 50-43.
Shelby Bordeau collected another double-double for Shawsheen (7-6) and scored 19 points with 12 rebounds in a 52-46 Commonwealth Athletic Conference win over Mystic Valley.
In the Tri-Valley League, Megan Olbrys scored 18 points, while Norwood (13-1) rolled past Bellingham, 62-17. … Sophomore Lexy Trendel turned into a double-double and beat 11 points to go with 13 rebounds, while Hopkinton (6-7) beat Norton with 42-29.
Ali Brigham had one of her usual nights when she burst 27 points to bring Franklin (13-0) to power beyond King Philip, 65-39, in a tilt of the Hockomock League. … Katelyn Mollica buried 17 points and Shakirah Ketant placed 16 points when Foxboro (12-2) defeated Canton, 55-47.
Kenzie Matulonis (16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, six steals) and Shay Bollin (10 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks) both turned in stellar versions, when Bridgewater-Raynham (13-1) declined New Bedford, 64-42 , in the Southeast Conference.
In a Dual County League thriller, Ella Simonsen scored a double-double (15 points, 17 rebounds) and helped Cambridge (14-2) win Lincoln-Sudbury in the extension, 55-48.
Junior attacker Caroline Klemm filled the stat sheet, adding 18 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists, leading Needham (14-1) to a 56-27 romp of Bay State Conference rival, Weymouth. … Sydney Scales registered 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Walpole (11-5) as part of a 60-46 win over Braintree.
In non-league action, Johnae Jamby and Janae Gomes had 18 points each, pushing Randolph (8-7) to a 59-27 win over TechBoston. … Sophomores Andrea Turner (22 points) and Kayla Jackson (12 points, 10 rebounds) brought Malden Catholic (11-3) to a 59-55 exclusion match against Ursuline.
With 15 points from first-year student Haley McCarthy and 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds from Kiya Fernandes, Bourne (10-4) won a 47-31 win over Fairhaven in the South Coast Conference.
Lauren Keleher’s 22 points and 10 rebounds proved to be enough to drive Abington (8-8) to a 58-46 win over Mashpee in the South Shore League, while Gracie O’Connell pitched in 12 points.
Kayla Thomas remained warm with 21 points and 15 rebounds and cleared the way for Falmouth (13-3) to defeat Nauset, 52-45, in the Cape and Islands League.