High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abington 70, Mashpee 60

Belmont 45, Reading 44

Beverly 66, Gloucester 47

Billerica 68, Haverhill 59

Bishop Fenwick 53, cathedral 50

Blue Hills 62, Bristol Plymouth 35

BC High 75, Malden Catholic 54

Braintree 58, Walpole 45

Brockton 85. Durfee 59

Brookline 62, Wellesley 51

Cambridge 67, Lincoln-Sudbury 51

Case 64, GNB Voke 58

Catholic Memorial 65, St. John’s Prep 60

Central Catholic 60, North Andover 47

Chelsea 66, Greater Lowell 63

Cohasset 52, Carver 49

Dedham 68, Medfield 48

Dennis-Yarmouth 67, Sandwich 56

Excel 77, Fenway 67

Foxboro 75, Canton 38

Franklin 71, King Philip 47

Hingham 68, Duxbury 56

Holbrook 61, Bishop Connolly 60

Mansfield 77, Attleboro 65

Marshfield 75, Barnstable 54

Medway 58, Ashland 43

Milford 56. Sharon 44

Monomoy 65, Sturgis East 35

Nauset 67, Falmouth 42

Needham 76, Weymouth 35

Newburyport 83, Masconomet 55

Newton South 76, Westford Academy 74 (2 ot)

North Quincy 51, Hanover 41

North Reading 58, Lynnfield 41

Norton 57, Hopkinton 53

Old Rochester 69, Apponequet 44

Randolph 84, Middleboro 71

Rockland 64, East Bridgewater 41

Rockport 66, Penguin Hall 33

Mary’s (L) 63, Arlington Catholic 57

Salem 62, Salem Academy 40

Saugus 72, Lynn Classical 65

Scituate 62, Quincy 41

Shawsheen 75, Mystic Valley 72

Somerville 53, Revere 38

South Shore Voke 63, Old Colony 61

Stoughton 75, North Attleboro 66

Swampscott 47, Danvers 33

Taunton 52, Oliver Ames 49

Tewksbury 65, Chelmsford 54

Thayer 64, Beaver Country Day 62

Waltham 67, Wayland 55

Wakefield 61, Melrose 49

Watertown 57, Burlington 45

Westwood 68, Millis 40

Whitman-Hanson 75, Plymouth North 57

Winchester 68, Arlington 54

Woburn 56, Lexington 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abington 58, Mashpee 38

Barnstable 47, Marshfield 45

Belmont 56, Reading 51

Billerica 46, Lowell 26

Bishop Feehan 48, Abp. Williams 41

Bourne 47, Fairhaven 31

Bridgewater-Raynham 64, New Bedford 42

Cambridge 55, Lincoln-Sudbury 48

Cathedral 57, Bishop Fenwick 39

Case 47, GNB Voke 40

Central Catholic 56, North Andover 19

Diman 40, Southeast 27

East Boston 46, Madison Park 38

Falmouth 52, Nauset 45

Foxboro 55, Canton 47

Franklin 65, King Philip 39

Greater Lowell 52, Whittier 47

Hanover 61, North Quincy 43

Haverhill 66, Tewksbury 31

Hingham 60, Duxbury 38

Hopkinton 42, Norton 29

Latin Academy 50, O’Bryant 43

Malden Catholic 59, Ursuline 55

Manchester Essex 45, Hamilton-Wenham 41

Mansfield 51, Attleboro 44

Marianapolis 60, BB&N 41

Medfield 60, Dedham 34

Methuen 46, Dracut 45

Natick 44, Newton North 39

Needham 56, Weymouth 27

North Attleboro 49, Stoughton 48

Norwood 62, Bellingham 17

Notre Dame 51, Fontbonne 40 (2 ot)

Oliver Ames 70, Taunton 43

Pentucket 58, Triton 21

Plymouth North 47, Whitman-Hanson 42

Quincy 47, Scituate 34

Randolph 59, TechBoston 27

John Paul II 51, Rising Tide 23

Mary’s (L) 79, Arlington Catholic 28

Saugus 59, Lynn Classical 49

Shawsheen 52, Mystic Valley 46

Snowden 54, CASH 35

South Shore Voke 59, Old Colony 38

Walpole 60, Braintree 46

Wellesley 49, Brookline 39

West Bridgewater 52, Avon 31

Westford Academy 47, Newton South 39

Westport 53, Sacred Heart 27

Woburn 58, Lexington 29

GYMNASTICS

Barnstable 134.95, Marshfield 130.35

Newton South 142.75, Cambridge 108.1

Plymouth 135.2, Hanover 135

Plymouth 135.2, Scituate 132.65

BOYS HOCKEY

Norwell 3, Pembroke 0

WRESTLING

Barnstable 48, Middleboro 35

Barnstable 18, Weston 6

Silver Lake 54, Barnstable

TO ROUND UP

Boys basketball

Senior Alex Levesque earned 25 points and shot out nine assists, while Case (8-7) stopped Greater New Bedford Voke, 64-58, in the South Coast Conference.

Senior center Sam Peixoto had a double-double and scored 14 runs with 10 boards, and Somerville (8-6) off the Revere coast, 53-38, in the Greater Boston League.

Declan Walmsley scored 21 points to help Franklin (13-2) win a 71-45 Hockomock League victory over King Philip. … Brandon Borde continued his excellent season by leading Foxboro (8-7) to a 75-38 win over Canton with 28 points, while Kevin Gallagher pitched in 12 points. … Obinna Ugwuakazi finished with 27 points, while Stoughton defeated North Attleboro with 75-66.

Stevie Kelly had another great evening with 20 points, as Whitman-Hanson (14-2) won his 12th consecutive game, 75-57, over Patriot League enemy, Plymouth North. … Tom Connor carried the attack with 19 points and took care of Scituate (12-2) past Quincy, 62-41. … Agu Ugwu came to 15 points and nine rebounds and Colby St. Marie added 11 points with 17 rebounds for North Quincy (10-4) to qualify for the late season with a 51-41 win over Hanover. … Jack Hurley scored 20 points for Hingham in a 68-56 win over Duxbury.

In the South Shore League, Patrick Moriarty (22 points) stepped out for Rockland (13-1) during a 64-41 drubbing of rival, East Bridgewater. … Matt Maguire (26 points, 14 rebounds) and Derek Nuttall (13 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded a double-double, while Abington (11-3) hit his ticket for the state’s play-offs with a 70-60 victory over Mashpee.

Senior Santino Garafolo closed a 16-point, 17-rebound outing for Shawsheen (8-5) with a late handle to achieve a 75-72 Commonwealth Athletic League victory over Mystic Valley, while Jake Tyler won 23 points with 10 rebounds.

Ryan Power scored his 1,000th career point to help Waltham defeat Wayland, 67-55, in the Dual County League.

Jack Keller had 18 points and eight rebounds on Friday, while North Reading (8-7) won his fourth consecutive win with a 58-41 win over Lynnfield in a Cape Ann League match. … Parker McLaren placed 20 points to lead Newburyport past Masconomet, 83-55.

Christian Correia’s double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Miles Manalaysay’s 17-point eight-assist performance helped Saugus (6-9) to a 72-65 win over Lynn Classical.

Mike Walsh shot 13-for-13 from the line for 22 points, senior Oliver Stafford added 10 points and Marshfield (12-3) brutally made his first loss of the year with a 75-54 win over Barnstable in non-league game.

Senior center Devon Breer caught 28 points on fire when Watertown (9-4) defeated Burlington 57-45 in the Middlesex League. … Gus Kraft scored 20 points for Winchester (9-7) in a 68-54 win over Arlington.

With a career-high 28 points, Xavier combined Mckenzie with Nate Godin (16 points) to help Central Catholic win a 60-47 Merrimack Valley Conference over North Andover.

Girls basketball

Nirome Forbes donated 30 points and helped Snowden (11-3) pull away from CASH, 54-35, in the Boston City League. … Junior Kaelyn Gilbert beat 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, when East Boston (5-8) crashed Madison Park, 46-38. … Fiona Mannion got 20 points and also placed 12 boards while Latin Academy (9-5) beat O’Bryant, 50-43.

Shelby Bordeau collected another double-double for Shawsheen (7-6) and scored 19 points with 12 rebounds in a 52-46 Commonwealth Athletic Conference win over Mystic Valley.

In the Tri-Valley League, Megan Olbrys scored 18 points, while Norwood (13-1) rolled past Bellingham, 62-17. … Sophomore Lexy Trendel turned into a double-double and beat 11 points to go with 13 rebounds, while Hopkinton (6-7) beat Norton with 42-29.

Ali Brigham had one of her usual nights when she burst 27 points to bring Franklin (13-0) to power beyond King Philip, 65-39, in a tilt of the Hockomock League. … Katelyn Mollica buried 17 points and Shakirah Ketant placed 16 points when Foxboro (12-2) defeated Canton, 55-47.

Kenzie Matulonis (16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, six steals) and Shay Bollin (10 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks) both turned in stellar versions, when Bridgewater-Raynham (13-1) declined New Bedford, 64-42 , in the Southeast Conference.

In a Dual County League thriller, Ella Simonsen scored a double-double (15 points, 17 rebounds) and helped Cambridge (14-2) win Lincoln-Sudbury in the extension, 55-48.

Junior attacker Caroline Klemm filled the stat sheet, adding 18 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists, leading Needham (14-1) to a 56-27 romp of Bay State Conference rival, Weymouth. … Sydney Scales registered 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Walpole (11-5) as part of a 60-46 win over Braintree.

In non-league action, Johnae Jamby and Janae Gomes had 18 points each, pushing Randolph (8-7) to a 59-27 win over TechBoston. … Sophomores Andrea Turner (22 points) and Kayla Jackson (12 points, 10 rebounds) brought Malden Catholic (11-3) to a 59-55 exclusion match against Ursuline.

With 15 points from first-year student Haley McCarthy and 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds from Kiya Fernandes, Bourne (10-4) won a 47-31 win over Fairhaven in the South Coast Conference.

Lauren Keleher’s 22 points and 10 rebounds proved to be enough to drive Abington (8-8) to a 58-46 win over Mashpee in the South Shore League, while Gracie O’Connell pitched in 12 points.

Kayla Thomas remained warm with 21 points and 15 rebounds and cleared the way for Falmouth (13-3) to defeat Nauset, 52-45, in the Cape and Islands League.