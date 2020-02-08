High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abp. Williams 64, Arlington Catholic 47

Bishop Stang 64, New Bedford 61

Blue Hills 50, Tri-County 46

BC Hoog 79, Catholic Memorial 74

Burlington 60, Melrose 48

Cambridge 71, Westford Academy 53

Canton 59, Sharon 55

Central Catholic 60, Billerica 51

Cohasset 65, Abington 56

Everett 70, Brighton 47

Excel 77, Green Academy 52

Hanover 72, Quincy 52

Hingham 62, Marshfield 44

Latin Academy 80, Madison Park 41

Lawrence 68, Middlesex 54

Lexington 68, read 50

Lowell Catholic 64, Austin Prep 63

Lynn English 107, Lynn Classical 73

Mystic Valley 72, Essex Tech 34

Natick 60, Framingham 42

New mission 72, Burke 68

Newton North 59, Wellesley 39

Newton South 80, Acton-Boxboro 57

Norton 57, Bellingham 53

Revere 65, Medford 50

Rockland 66, Randolph 61

Salem 63, Winthrop 40

Scituate 72, Pembroke 41

Shawsheen Tech 44, Whittier Tech 43

Wareham 74, Dighton-Rehoboth 55

Watertown 52, Wilmington 37

Westport 62, Holbrook 57

Xaverian 74, St. John’s Prep 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andover 49, Tewksbury 36

Beaver Country Day 67, Bancroft 51

Belmont 58, Arlington 43

Beverly 73, Peabody 41

Bishop Feehan 53, Coyle & Cassidy 26

Bishop Fenwick 49, Austin Prep 34

Blue Hills 61, Tri-County 43

Bourne 51, case 43

Braintree 51, Needham 50

Bridgewater-Raynham 77, Durfee 25

Bristol-Plymouth 40, Southeast 27

BB&N 46, Governors 28

Cathedral 62, Capital Prep (CT) 39

Central Catholic 67, Lawrence 43

Chelsea 28, Nashoba Tech 13

Dracut 48, Lowell 37

Everett 82, Charlestown 55

Fontbonne 50, Ursulin 37

Foxboro 67, Stoughton 31

Franklin 79, Taunton 36

Greater Lowell 44, Essex Tech 37

Hamilton-Wenham 41, Ipswich 36

Hingham 57, Notre Dame 37

Holliston 43, Ashland 35

Latin Academy 76, Boston United 25

Lawrence 41, Middlesex 28

Lexington 56, read 51

Lynn Classical 35, Lynn English 32

Malden Catholic 49, St. Joseph’s Prep 37

Medfield 46, Hopkinton 36

Natick 56, Framingham 45

Newton South 45, Acton-Boxboro 36

Northeast 37, Shawsheen 33

North Reading 78, Masconomet 59

Norwood 39, Westwood 21

Old Rochester 44, GNB Voke 19

Oliver Ames 72, Mansfield 49

Pembroke 47, Scituate 45

Plymouth South 52, North Quincy 46

Quincy 70, Hanover 40

Randolph 59, O’Bryant 55

St. Bernard’s 55, Lowell Catholic 46

Mary’s (L) 81, Cardinal Spellman 36

Somerset Berkley 41, Apponequet 38

Westford Academy 53, Cambridge 39

Whitman-Hanson 63, Duxbury 53

Wilmington 55, Watertown 44

Woburn 57, Winchester 36

BOYS GYMNASTICS

State Championship

At Newton North

AGATE

TEAM: 1. Newton, 192.9; 2. Attleboro, 181.55; 3. Burlington, 165.2; 4. Braintree, 153.75; 5. Lowell, 139.25

ALL AROUND: 1. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 52.4; 2. Matt Hassan, Newton, 50.05; 3. Andrae Butler, Attleboro, 49.5; 4. Jake Forbes, Newton, 47.65; 5. Dan Pham, Braintree, 45.35

FLOOR EXERCISE: 1. Matt Hassan, Newton, 9.5; 2. Jake Forbes, Newton, 8.7; 3. (draw) Jonah Henderson, Newton and Joe Abramo, Burlington, 8.5; 5. Dan Pham, Braintree, 8.4

POMMEL HORSE: 1. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 8.0; 2. Matt Hassan, Newton, 7.9; 3. Dan Pham, Braintree, 7.4; 4. (draw) Nick Kim, Burlington, Andre Michaels, Newton, 7.0

HIGH BAR: 1. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 9.1; 2. Jake Forbes, Newton, 8.9; 3. Andrae Butler, Attleboro, 8.7; 4. Andre Michaels, Newton, 8.3; 5. Matt Hassan, Newton, 8.0

PARALLEL BARS: 1. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 8.5, 2. Andrae Butler, Attleboro, 8.2; 3. Matt Hassan, Newton, 8.0; 4. (tie) Dan Pham, Braintree and Shawn Trombley, Attleboro, 7.7

STILL RINGS: 1. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 9.0; 2. Andrae Butler, Attleboro, 7.7; 3. Dan Pham, Braintree, 7.4; 4. Anthony Hoyt, Attleboro, 7.35; 5. Jake Forbes, Newton, 7.25

VAULT: 1. Andrae Butler, Attleboro, 9.7; 2. Matt Hassan, Newton, 9.6; 3. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 9.3; 4. Joe Abramo, Burlington, 9.0; 5. Jacob Mammoli, Attleboro, 8.7

BOYS HOCKEY

Arlington 3, Lexington 1

Latin Academy 4, O’Bryant 2

Pope Francis 4, Delbarton (NJ) 1

WRESTLING

Sandwich 54, Barnstable 21

TO ROUND UP

Boys basketball

Junior Hunter Wardwell (nine points) scored the 1,000th point of his career and Derek Williams added 26 points for Rockland (14-1) during a 66-61 win over Randolph in the South Shore League. … Liam Cunnie gained 23 points and pushed Cohasset to a 65-56 win over Abington.

Jack Poirer donated 17 points, while Scituate (15-2) took the Patriot League Fisher crown with a 72-41 route from Pembroke.

Senior captain Kenny Jean-Pierre collected 20 points and 10 boards for Mystic Valley (9-7) in a 72-34 win over Commonwealth Athletic Conference opponent Essex Tech. … Senior Santino Garofalo earned a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards, and lowered the game winner for Shawsheen Tech (10-6) in a 44-43 win over Whittier Tech.

Jarnel Guzman got 28 points, while Ademide Badmus scored a double-double (19 points, 13 boards), while Lynn English crosstown beat rival Lynn Classical, 107-73 in the Northeastern Conference. … Bobby Jellison was money from the center and drank 10 three-point points to bring Salem past Winthrop, 63-40.

Abubakar Aden ended his night with 21 points, when New Mission (13-3) captured the Boston City League South title with a 72-68 win over Burke. … Seniors Cameron Dick (17 points) and Kyle Murphy (15 points, 7 assists) led things offensive, while Excel (9-7) turned down Green Academy, 77-52.

In a clash in the Central Catholic League Small, Lowell Catholic (12-4) rose from six down with 13 seconds remaining, and Isaiah Taylor emptied the game-winning bucket on the buzzer as part of a 25-point performance, in a 64-63 win over Austin Prep.

In a Bay State Conference affair, senior Karim Belhouchet placed 20 points, when Newton North (13-3) kissed Wellesley, 59-39.

Mike Loughnane earned 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, leading BC High (12-3) to a 79-74 win at the Catholic Conference, the rival Catholic monument.

Junior Will Taylor had 23 points, while North Reading (9-8) defeated Masconomet, 78-59 in a Cape Ann League game.

In a Greater Boston League battle, senior center Lewiss Garcia-Martinez returned from injury and contributed 12 points in a 65-50 win for Revere (6-9) over Medford.

Girls basketball

Fiona Mannion broke the barrier of 2000 career points and ended with an impressive triple-double (28 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, 9 steals), when Latin Academy closed a historic night with a 76-25 win over Boston City League rival , Boston United.

Ali Brigham broke loose on Friday for 25 points, as Franklin (15-0) remained unbeaten with a win of 79-36 over the enemy of the Hockomock League, Taunton. … Katelyn Mollica beat for 24 points, more than 1000 in her varsity career for Foxboro (13-2), in a 67-31 win over Stoughton.

Angelina Yacubacci had 16 points, as Pentucket (17-1) took the Cape Ann League title for the sixth consecutive season with a 58-24 win over Newburyport.

Shay Bollin (16 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks) led the attack, as all 11 players scored for Bridgewater-Raynham (15-1) during a 77-25 win over Durfee in the Southeast conference.

In the Bay State Conference, Brenna McDonald scored 20 points, while Natick (14-2) defeated Framingham 56-45.

Senior Neissa Louis dropped 18 points, while Blue Hills (7-8) rolled past Tri-County, 61-43, in the Mayflower Athletic Conference.

Senior Maggie O’Neil got 17 points, while Lexington (10-7) qualified for tournament play with a 56-51 win over Reading in the Middlesex League.

In the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, Ernidia Goncalves registered a double-double (22 points, 11 rebounds), driving Northeast (15-3) past Shawsheen, 37-33.

Brittany Gacicia carried the load with 19 points, while Olivia Martin (15 points) drilled five three-pointers to help Whitman-Hanson (12-5) pull away from Duxbury, 63-53, in a Patriot League-tilt. … Allison McMorrow led all scorers with 31 points to reach 1000 for her varsity career, as Quincy (11-6) earned a 70-40 win against Hannover.

In a non-league game, second-year guard Zharyah Moore had a game high of 20 points, while Randolph (9-8) defeated O’Bryant, 59-55.

Sophomore Nora Barmashi achieved a game-high 22 points for Bourne (12-4) in a 51-43 win over the South Coast Conference opponent.

In a Tri-Valley League-tilt, second-year student Megan Olbrys collected 18 points, 11 boards and five blocks to lift Norwood (15-1) to a win of 39-21 at Westwood. … Kayla McNeil placed 16 points and took nine boards for Medfield (13-2) in a 46-36 win over Hopkinton.

Senior captain Cheyenne Nessinger scored 16 points and Sabrina Auiello hit the game-winning free throw to lift Danvers (8-8) to a 37-36 win over Marblehead of the Northeastern Conference.

Basketball

Former Brookline High baseballoutout Brendan O’Connor has been named the new headline coach at Brookline, replacing Joe Campagna, who retired after the 2019 season.