High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abington 79, South Shore Christian 67
Apponequet 67, Somerset Berkley 65
Beaver Country Day 63, Taft School (CT) 54
Bishop Connolly 76, Sacred Heart 36
Brooks 58, Milton Academy 42
Central Catholic 70, Mt. Pleasant (RI) 48
Dennis Yarmouth 62, new mission 59
Franklin 52, holy name 43
Monomoy 66, Cape Cod Academy 62
St. Mark’s 67, Thayer Academy 61
Stoughton 59, Foxboro 49
Watertown 49, Brighton 30
Weaver (CT) 99, Boston English 86
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middleboro 49, Bishop Stang 28
Worcester Acd. 77, Northfield Mt. Hermon 60
BOYS HOCKEY
Andover 5, Central Catholic 3
Apponequet 1, D-R / Seekonk 1
Abp. Williams 2, Bishop Fenwick 2
Belmont 1, Winchester 1
Beverly 3, Swampscott 2
Braintree 4, Needham 1
B-Raynham 3, Walpole 1
Brookline 4, Nauset 1
Burlington 4, Stoneham 1
Canton 7, Bishop Feehan 1
Concord-Carlisle 6, Boston Latin 5
Danvers 3, Gloucester 3
Dedham 9, Norton 3
Duxbury 3, Scituate 1
Essex Tech 1, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Everett 4, Rockport 2
Falmouth 4, Barnstable 2
Hanover 8, Pembroke 1
Holliston 4, Ashland 0
Hopkinton 5, Norwood 2
King Philip 1, Oliver Ames 1
Lincoln-Sudbury 5, Tewksbury 1
Marblehead 4, Winthrop 1
Masconomet 4, North Reading 3
Medfield 2, Westwood 1
Medford 2, Rev./Mat./Mal. 1
Medway 6, Bellingham 1
Methuen 3, Dracut / Tyngsboro 1
Nantucket 4, Martha’s Vineyard 3
Natick 1, Framingham 0
Newton South 4, Bedford 2
North Quincy 3, Quincy 1
Norwell 5, Hull / Cohasset 2
Plymouth North 1, Silver Lake 0
Pope Francis 9, bishop Hendricken 0
Rivers 4, Belmont Hill 3
St. John Paul II 5, Plymouth South 2
St. John’s Prep 10, Newburyport 2
Mary’s 7, Lowell Catholic 0
Shrewsbury 9, Coyle-Cassidy 0
Somerville 4, St. Joseph’s Prep 3
South Shore Voke 2, Blue Hills 1
Triton 4, Amesbury 0
Upper Cape 3, Sacred Heart 0
Wakefield 3, Wilmington 3
Waltham 5, Marshfield 2
Watertown 5, Saugus 1
Wellesley 3, Newton North 0
Woburn 5, read 1
Xaverian 3, St. John’s (S) 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Algonquin / Hudson 4, St. Peter-Marian 2
Andover 3, Westford Academy 1
Arlington 2, Lexington 1
Austin Prep 8, Archbishop Williams 0
Belmont 3, Winchester 0
Bishop Stang 2, Cohasset / Hanover 2
Boston Latin 3, Wayland / Weston 0
Braintree 3, Needham 2
BB&N 5, Exeter 2
Burlington 7, Stoneham / Melrose 2
Canton 3, King Philip 0
Dennis-Yarmouth 2, Pembroke 0
Falmouth 4, Barnstable 3 (ot)
Franklin 3, Mansfield / Oliver Ames 1
HPNA 2, Acton-Boxboro 0
Martha’s Vineyard 6, Latin Acad./Fontbonne 4
Masconomet 6, Medford 1
Medway / Ashland 3, Dover-Sherborn 2
Methuen / Tewksbury 3, Billerica / Chelmsford 1
Milton 3, Weymouth 0
Nauset 5, Nantucket 0
Norwood 1, Medfield / Norton 0
Notre Dame Hingham 3, Duxbury 1
Peabody / Lynnfield / NR 4, Beverly / Danvers 3
Plymouth 4, Scituate 3
St. Mary’s 10, St. Joseph 0
Shrewsbury 9, Leominster 1
Stoughton 7, Shawsheen / Bedford 2
Tabor Academy 7, St. Mark’s 1
Waltham 5, Cambridge 0
Wakefield 3, Wilmington 1
Wellesley 7, Newton 0
Westwood 6, Dedham 1
Winthrop 2, Marblehead 0
Woburn 7, read 3
WRESTLING
Agawam 45, Burlington 39
Billerica 30, Burlington 27
Billerica 42, Marlboro 39
B-R 52, Pembroke 15
B-R 54, Southeast 6
B-R 45, Stoughton 26
Brockton 51, Quincy / N. Quincy 15
Central Catholic 42, Plymouth South 33
Duxbury 66, Southeast 12
Duxbury 45, Stoughton 36
Framingham 38, Mansfield 33
Franklin 60, Westford Acd. 19
Hingham 54, Canton 15
Hingham 54, Cohasset 24
Hingham 54, Scituate 3
Holliston 42, Triton 36
Mansfield 38, BC High 33
Marlboro 30, Burlington 27
Norton 46, Wayland 33
Norwood 51, Bristol Plymouth 29
Norwood 34, Everett 16
Norwood 45, Whitman-Hanson 30
Quincy / N. Quincy 40, Carver 22
Quincy / N. Quincy 36, Middleboro 27
Sharon 48, Duxbury 31
Sharon 60, Marshfield 12
Sharon 55, Pembroke 10
Sharon 36, Southeast 0
Springfield Central 35, Shawsheen 33
Taunton 56, Quincy / N. Quincy 17
Triton 48, Ashland 31
Wakefield 36, Norton 28
W. Springfield 42, Franklin 32
Whitman-Hanson 54, Bristol-Plymouth 20
Whitman-Hanson 66, Everett / Malden 15
TO ROUND UP
BOYS BASKETBALL
Isaac Bonilla scored 30 points on 10 three-pointers when Central Catholic (14-5) rolled past Mount Pleasant (RI), 70-48, in a non-league game. … Matt Maguire scored 18 points and added eight rebounds when Abington (13-4) defeated South Shore Christian Academy, 79-67.
AJ Souza gained 20 points when Bishop Connolly (13-3) defeated Mayflower opponent Sacred Heart, 76-36.
In the South Coast Conference, Jake Generazzo gained 28 points with five triples while Apponequet (6-10) defeated Somerset Berkley, 67-65.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Samantha Crowley scored 16 points when Middleboro (13-3) defeated Bishop Stang, 49-28, in a non-league game.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Senior Meghan McElaney earned her first career hat trick when Masconomet (9-4-3) qualified for the tournament with a 6-1 win over Medford.
Emma O’Donovan achieved two goals and Bridget Gray made 22 saves when Belmont (11-2-3) beat Winchester 3-0 in a Middlesex League meeting.