High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abington 62, Blue Hills 31

Abp. Williams 56, Bishop Fenwick 46

Arlington Cath. 48, Cardinal Spellman 36

Austin Prep 78, Innovation Academy 34

Avon 46, South Shore Voke 45

BC High 92, Boston English 61

Beaver Country Day 85, Marianapolis 67

Beverly 74, Marblehead 37

Bishop Connolly 68, West Bridgewater 53

Dedham 76, Millis 65

Greater Lowell 71, Essex Tech 39

Latin Academy 59, Burke 55

Lynn English 103, Salem 42

Madison Park 57, CASH 33

Mystic Valley 66, Whittier 54

Nantucket 63, Mashpee 47

Notre Dame (L) 52, Greater Lawrence 50

Old Colony 78, Bristol Plymouth 56

Peabody 51, Swampscott 39

Father 58, Malden 49

Rockland 71, Carver 42

Joseph Prep 88, Cristo Rey 85 (ot)

Mary’s 73, cathedral 57

Saugus 57, Winthrop 36

Shawsheen 56, Northeast 40

Stoneham 69, Arlington 66 (ot)

Weymouth 80, Silver Lake 72 (2ot)

Whitman-Hanson 67, O’Bryant 45

Xaverian 60, Holbrook 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abp. Williams 62, Bishop Fenwick 34

Arlington 41, Stoneham 24

Blue Hills 45, Mount Alvernia 30

Boston United 37, Burke 31

Cape Cod Academy 66, Rising Tide 18

Cathedral 68, St. Mary’s 65

Danvers 45, Gloucester 26

East Bridgewater 41, W. Bridgewater 26

Everett 72, Somerville 64

Fontbonne 32, Marshfield 25

Lynn English 62, Salem 30

Malden Catholic 66, KIPP Academy 47

Marblehead 42, Beverly 39

New mission 60, O’Bryant 49

Notre Dame (H) 64, Cohasset 36

Old Colony 44, Bristol Plymouth 40

Peabody 50, Swampscott 40

Plymouth North 55, Silver Lake 43

Randolph 56, CASH 18

Salem Acad. 52, Innovation Acad. 43

Southeastern 41, Bristol Aggie 36

South Shore Voke 52, Avon 48

Ursulin 46, Latin Academy 32

GYMNASTICS

Middlesex League championships

1. Reading 145.075, 2. Wakefield 141.35, 3. Melrose 139.425, 4. Stoneham 136.55. 5. Woburn 135,225, 6. Burlington 131,125, 7. Winchester 130.3, 8. Arlington 129.45.

BOYS HOCKEY

Acton-Boxboro 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 2

BC High 4, Tewksbury 3

Bishop Stang 5, Martha’s Vineyard 1

Map. Spellman 2, Mashpee / Monomoy 1

Essex Tech 7, Gr. Lowell / Nashoba Tech 1

Hingham 2, Franklin 0

Hopkinton 8, Oliver Ames 5

Medford 5, Bedford 1

North Andover 2, Beverly 1

St. John’s (S) 3, Malden Catholic 0

Stoneham 2, Chelmsford 1

Woburn 12, Wayland 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

Austin Prep 2, Shrewsbury 1

Belmont 3, Medford / Malden 1

Canton 3, Norwood 0

Whitman- Han./Silver Lake 5, Plymouth 3

SQUASH

Beaver Country Day 7, Newton CD 0

TO ROUND UP

Boys basketball

Coach Dennis Wilson recorded his 400th career when Madison Park (2-13) won a 57-33 Boston City League against CASH. Wilson is in Madison Park in his 34th season.

In non-league action, Lence Altenor scored 30 points and Andrew Croteau brought in 21 to lead Austin Prep over Innovation Academy, 78-34. … Whitman-Hanson (16-2) scored four double-digit players, led by Ben Rice’s 19 points, en route to a 67-45 win over O’Bryant. … Boston University commits Anthony Morales 25 points registered to spark Beaver Country Day (11-7) over Marianapolis, 85-67. … Mike Loughnane left for 35 points when BC High (13-3) advanced to a 92-61 win over Boston English. … Matt Maguire scored 21 points when Abington (14-4) brought down Blue Hills, 62-31. … Calvin Plant contributed 25 points to help Weymouth (5-14) survive in double-lengths versus Silver Lake, 80-72. …

First-year security guard Gabe Copeland appeared to help with a career-high 26 points Beverly (15-1) down Marblehead, 74-37, in the Northeastern conference. … Jarnel Guzman dropped 23 points when Lynn English dismantled Salem, 103-42. … The 17 points of Tyler Joyce played an important role for Peabody (10-9), as it qualified for the play-offs on a 51-39 win over Swampscott. … Christian Correia gained 25 points and 12 rebounds to make Saugus (7-10) spark to a win of 57-36 on Winthrop.

Matt Myron earned 20 points to propel Bishop Connolly to a 68-53 Mayflower Athletic Conference for victory over West Bridgewater.

In the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, Joey Dajci placed his first career double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for Mystic Valley (10-7) in a 66-54 win over Whittier Tech. … Tyler Bussy registered 14 points for Greater Lowell (10-8) in a 71-39 route from Essex Tech. … Jake Tyler and Santino Garofalo each scored 12 runs while Shawsheen (11-6) beat Northeast 56-40. …

Ethan Robertson scored 24 points and Daris Peterson followed immediately behind with 23 to lift St. Joseph’s Prep to an 88-85 Catholic Central League victory in the extension against Cristo Rey. … Sophomore Jimmy Ball (14 points) did enough to lead Arlington Catholic (10-7) past Cardinal Spellman, 48-36.

Behind 25 points from Connor Gilmartin, Stoneham (2-15) overcame the extension over Arlington, 69-66, in the Middlesex League game.

Pierre Comeau and Derek Williams both scored 16 points when Rockland (15-1) drove to a 71-42 South Shore League win over Carver.

In the Greater Boston League, Revere (8-9) defeated Malden, 58-49, behind 17 points of Dillon Day.

Girls basketball

Mackenzie Daleba delivered a monster performance with 27 points and 22 rebounds when Cathedral (11-1) captured the Great Crown of the Central Central League with a 68-65 win over St. Mary’s. … Meg Marcel earned 16 points while Archbishop Williams (10-7) defeated Bishop Fenwick, 62-34. …

Ellery Campbell and Brianna Ruffin each scored 15 points when South Shore defeated Voke Avon 52-48 in a Mayflower Athletic Conference matchup. … Jamillia Ross gained 16 points for Blue Hills (8-8) in a 45-30 win over Mount Alvernia. … Jasmine Hamilton registered 17 points to authorize Southeastern (3-11) for a 41-36 win over Bristol Aggie.

Johnae Jambu produced a game-high 15 points when Randolph (10-8) achieved a 56-18 non-league victory over CASH. … Meghan Hobbs filled the stat sheet with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Ursuline in a 46-32 win at Latin Academy. … Andrea Turner collected 22 points when Malden Catholic (15-3) defeated KIPP Academy, 66-47. … Seventh division Ava Orlando and Ava Foley each scored 12 points and Olivia Mucci added 11 to lift the Notre Dame Academy (12-5) to a 64-36 win over Cohasset.

Kaleigh Bickford had 23 points and 20 rebounds and MacKenzie Balfore added 17 points and 24 rebounds when Cape Cod Academy (8-10) rolled up to a 66-20 win over Rising Tide.

Boys hockey

Tommy Hamblet scored three goals and added two assists to score his 100th career point for Hopkinton (15-1) in an 8-5 nonleague victory over Oliver Ames. … Sean Clark scored a goal and assist while Saint John’s of Shrewsbury (8-7-4) countered Malden Catholic 3-0 … Cole Fagan’s secluded goal with eight minutes remaining proved the difference for North Andover (11-) 3-5) en route to a 2-1 win over Beverly.

Girls hockey

Shea Kelleher’s hat trick and Alyssa Murphy’s two goals accounted for all fouls for Whitman-Hanson / Silver Lake (8-8) in a 5-3 Patriot League win over Plymouth.

Bridget Gray came with 25 saves when Belmont won a 3-1 non-league victory over Medford / Malden.