High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abington 75, Carver 64

Arlington Catholic 34, Cardinal Spellman 33

Attleboro 62, King Philip 54

Beaver C.D. 69, Lexington Christian 62

Beverly 60, Salem 49

Billerica 72, North Andover 47

Bishop Fenwick 54, Abp. Williams 51

Blue Hills 72, Avon 46

Braintree 67, Needham 54

Brockton 75, Dartmouth 38

Brookline 79, Newton South 61

Burlington 71, Melrose 55

Cambridge 57, Acton-Boxboro 47

Catholic monument 78, Malden Catholic 75

Cohasset 86, Hull 57

Dedham 73, Dover-Sherborn 64

Dennis-Yarmouth 60, Nauset 58

Foxboro 64, Stoughton 46

Georgetown 55, Ipswich 42

Gloucester 68, Winthrop 58

Greater Lawrence 72, Lynn Tech 55

Hanover 60, Quincy 58

Latin Academy 84, Chelmsford 50

Lowell Catholic 84, Matignon 53

Lynn Classical 55, Marblehead 41

Mansfield 71, Oliver Ames 59

Marshfield 63, Hingham 49

Milton 73, Weymouth 59

Mystic Valley 68, Essex Tech 48

Nantucket 44, Falmouth 39

Natick 71, Framingham 56

Newburyport 67, Masconomet 43

Newton North 56, Wellesley 45

North Quincy 57, Plymouth South 56

Plymouth North 46, Silver Lake 32

Randolph 71, Blue Hills 39

Reading 68, Lexington 55

Revere 64, Medford 54

Rockland 60, Norwell 47

St. John’s Prep 74, Boston English 65

Scituate 70, Pembroke 55

Seekonk 65, GNB Voke 53

Shawsheen 57, Whittier 47

Somerset Berkley 71, Dighton-Rehoboth 68 (2ot)

Triton 57, Pentucket 46

Waltham 70, Boston Latin 62

Watertown 56, Wilmington 34

Westford Academy 52, Lincoln-Sudbury 44

Weston 60, Concord-Carlisle 42

Whitman-Hanson 69, Duxbury 49

Winchester 51, Woburn 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abington 60, Carver 57

Andover 68, Dracut 33

Arlington 44, Belmont 40

Abp. Williams 53, Bishop Fenwick 30

Ashland 38, Holliston 31

Austin Prep 63, Malden Catholic 28

Barnstable 48, Sandwich 46

Beaver C.D. 68, Lexington Christian 35

Boston Latin 55, Waltham 46

Bourne 51, Wareham 36

Bridgewater-Raynham 80, Durfee 37

Brookline 54, O’Bryant 35

Cambridge Rindge & Latin 50, Acton-Boxboro 41

Case 44, Fairhaven 25

Central Catholic 60, Haverhill 44

Concord-Carlisle 55, Weston 32

Dartmouth 50, Brockton 48

Dedham 47, Dover-Sherborn 35

Dighton-Rehoboth 53, Somerset Berkley 37

Falmouth 67, Nantucket 22

Foxboro 79, Stoughton 39

Franklin 66, Taunton 18

Greater Lowell 39, Essex Tech 35

Hamilton-Wenham 44, Manchester Essex 39

Latin Academy 80, East Boston 31

Lynn English 42, Danvers 37

Madison Park 43, TechBoston 23

Masconomet 50, Newburyport 34

Matignon 57, Lowell Catholic 36

Medfield 53, Hopkinton 30

Medway 42, Millis 36

Middleboro 45, East Bridgewater 38

Natick 67, Framingham 49

Needham 64, Braintree 44

New Mission 64, Brighton 27

Northeast 54, Shawsheen 50

Norwood 45, Westwood 22

Oliver Ames 58, Mansfield 38

Pembroke 50, Scituate 38

Pentucket 52, Triton 11

Plymouth South 43, North Quincy 37

Quincy 59, Hanover 53

Read 54, Lexington 44

John Paul II 41, Monomoy 27

Salem Academy 55, St. Joseph’s Prep 46

Seekonk 59, GNB Voke 41

South Shore Voke 50, Southeast 31

Tri-County 42, Bethany Christian 25

Wakefield 48, Stoneham 30

Westport 65, Diman 31

Whittier 62, Mystic Valley 51

Whitman-Hanson 47, Duxbury 39

Winthrop 63, Gloucester 23

Woburn 61, Winchester 34

GYMNASTICS

Notre Dame (H) 133.85, Carver 116.25

BOYS HOCKEY

Dexter Southfield 8, St. Mark’s 2

Pingree 5, BB&N 1

Pope Francis 1, Austin Prep 0

SQUASH

Winsor 5, Beaver 2

BOYS SWIM

Algonquin 96, Shrewsbury 79

Concord-Carlisle 94.5, Acton-Boxboro 90.5

Framingham 100, Needham 83

Middleboro 82, Pembroke 65

Natick 100, Brookline 81

CO-ED SWIMMING

Abp. Williams 98, Bishop Fenwick 70

Dover-Sherborn 95, Westwood 85

GIRLS SWIM

Algonquin 90, Shrewsbury 69

Middleboro 93, Pembroke 83

WRESTLING

Cohasset 43, Bristol-Plymouth / Coyle & Cassidy 34

Cohasset 40, Duxbury 36

Cohasset 62, Hanover / Norwell 18

Duxbury 38, Bristol-Plymouth / Coyle & Cassidy 31

TO ROUND UP

Boys basketball

Senior guard Alfie Tsang donated 22 points to pair with 10 rebounds, as Mystic Valley (1-3) claimed a 68-48 win over Essex Tech. … Santino Garafolo gained 18 points and tackled 17 rebounds for Shawsheen (5-2) during a 57-47 win over Whittier.

JayQuan Leonard had 14 points, more than 1,000 for his career, while helping Plymouth North (5-3) during a 46-32 win over Patriot League rival, Silver Lake. … Senior captain Jack Poirier reached third place in scoring program history, tapping 25 points to propel Scituate (8-1) to a 70-55 win over Pembroke. … Patrick Damon scored 16 points when Hanover defeated Quincy 60-58. … Junior Steve Dalla earned 19 points to lead North Quincy (5-3) past Plymouth South, 57-56, in a close affair.

Junior Liam Cunnie was unstoppable and burst out for 36 points, while Cohasset (6-1) threw Hull, 86-57, in a South Shore League-game. … Senior Pierre Comeau collapsed 19 points and helped Rockland (6-1) get past Norwell, 60-47. … Cam Curney showed Abington with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Matt Maguire (18 points, nine rebounds) also played a major role in a 75-64 win over Carver.

Jayden Thornton led Lynn Classical (6-3) in scoring (21 points) and Aiden Dow cleared the glass (11 rebounds) to pave a 55-41 Northeastern Conference win over Marblehead. … An elevated 17-point, 20-rebound double-double by Jack Crowley raised Beverly (7-0) to a 60-49 win over Salem.

Keenan Rudy-Phol filled the stat sheet (22 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds, 6 steals) and Isaiah Taylor himself had a double double (20 points, 12 rebounds), while Lowell Catholic (6-2) an 84-53 victory on Matignon in the Catholic Central League. … Jason Romans did exactly enough to help Bishop Fenwick (5-2) with a 54-51 win over Archbishop Williams with a 19-point outing.

Bryan Ciccio led his team in scoring with 15 points and Qualeem Charles added a double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) and led Attleboro (6-2) to a 62-54 win over King Philip in a Hockomock Kelley-Rex affair. … T.J. Guy placed 22 points and added nine boards, when Mansfield (7-2) defeated Oliver Ames 71-59. … Seniors led the way in Foxboro (5-4) in a 64-46 win over Stoughton, as Brandon Borde (21 points), Donald Rogers (13 points) and Will Morrison (10 points) each played a major role.

Anthony Morales scored 20 points, while Stevan Ward added 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Beaver Country Day (5-4) past Lexington Christian, 69-62, in the Independent School League.

Junior guard Will Taylor showed his clutch gene to go one point down with a few free throws, capping a 25-point performance by Cody Cannalonga to North Reading (3-5) past Lynnfield, 54-53, on to lift the Cape Ann League.

Austin Macek and Joe Nugent combined for 49 points and helped Somerset Berkley (5-1) through two crosses en route to a 71-68 win over Dighton-Rehoboth in the South Coast Conference.

Abdulahi Aden found a groove for 20 points, Mason Lawson placed 14 points with 6 assists and Latin Academy (7-2) sailed past Chelmsford for an 84-50 non-league victory.

Girls basketball

By orchestrating a 62-51 Commonwealth Athletic Conference win at Mystic Valley, Whittier head coach Kevin Bradley achieved his 350th career win to contribute even more to his legacy. Providence College commit Grace Efosa has also overshadowed 1,000 career points in the win.

With 17 points, Katie Galligan became the all-time top scorer for Pembroke en route to a 50-38 Patriot League win over Scituate. … Teja Andrews dropped 17 points for Plymouth South to reach a 43-27 win over North Quincy. … Senior center Allison McMorrow scored 19 points and grabbed 12 boards while Quincy beat Hanover, 59-53.

Jelly Hurley recorded a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double as a guard to help Pentucket (6-1) in a 52-11 win over Trition in the Cape Ann League game.

Junior Katelyn Mollica caught fire again for Foxboro (6-1) and buried 27 points en route to a 79-39 win over Stoughton in the Hockomock League. … Caroline Peper scored 13 points when Oliver Ames (7-1) defeated Mansfield, 58-38.

Senior Lauren Keleher registered a double-double and scored 19 runs as he grabbed 16 boards, while Abington (6-4) gathered to score Carver, 60-57, in a South Shore League nail biter.

In a Catholic Central League match, Emma Found finished with 28 points, while Matignon (6-1) withdrew from Lowell Catholic, 57-36.

Kizziah Russ got 19 points and helped Cambridge Rindge & Latin (7-2) with a 50-41 win over Acton-Boxboro in the Dual County League.

The 22 points from Fionna Mannion and the 17 extra points from Jordan Bellot pushed the Latin Academy (3-4) to an 80-31 win over East Boston in the Boston City League action.

First-year student Janae Gomes accumulated 25 points and Zharyah Moore added 17 when Randolph (6-3) kissed Blue Hills, 71-39, in a non-league game. … Freshman Cindy Shehu scored a 36-point school record for Salem Academy en route to a 55-46 win against St. Joseph’s Prep.

Ava Connolly attacked the load off with 21 points, while Arlington (6-2) defeated Belmont, 44-40, in a tilt in the Middlesex League. … Emma Shinney’s 18 points were the difference for Wakefield (3-5) in a 48-30 win over Stoneham.

In the Cape and Islands League, Kayla Thomas dropped 19 points and got away with seven steals to lead Falmouth (7-1) during a 67-22 win over Nantucket.

Senior striker Veronica McGrath (15 points, seven rebounds) and second phenomenon Shay Bollin (14 points, three blocks) kept the Bridgewater-Raynham (8-0) train rolling by leading an 80-37 Durfee route in the game Southeastern Conference.