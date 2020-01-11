High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL
Abington 75, Carver 64
Arlington Catholic 34, Cardinal Spellman 33
Attleboro 62, King Philip 54
Beaver C.D. 69, Lexington Christian 62
Beverly 60, Salem 49
Billerica 72, North Andover 47
Bishop Fenwick 54, Abp. Williams 51
Blue Hills 72, Avon 46
Braintree 67, Needham 54
Brockton 75, Dartmouth 38
Brookline 79, Newton South 61
Burlington 71, Melrose 55
Cambridge 57, Acton-Boxboro 47
Catholic monument 78, Malden Catholic 75
Cohasset 86, Hull 57
Dedham 73, Dover-Sherborn 64
Dennis-Yarmouth 60, Nauset 58
Foxboro 64, Stoughton 46
Georgetown 55, Ipswich 42
Gloucester 68, Winthrop 58
Greater Lawrence 72, Lynn Tech 55
Hanover 60, Quincy 58
Latin Academy 84, Chelmsford 50
Lowell Catholic 84, Matignon 53
Lynn Classical 55, Marblehead 41
Mansfield 71, Oliver Ames 59
Marshfield 63, Hingham 49
Milton 73, Weymouth 59
Mystic Valley 68, Essex Tech 48
Nantucket 44, Falmouth 39
Natick 71, Framingham 56
Newburyport 67, Masconomet 43
Newton North 56, Wellesley 45
North Quincy 57, Plymouth South 56
Plymouth North 46, Silver Lake 32
Randolph 71, Blue Hills 39
Reading 68, Lexington 55
Revere 64, Medford 54
Rockland 60, Norwell 47
St. John’s Prep 74, Boston English 65
Scituate 70, Pembroke 55
Seekonk 65, GNB Voke 53
Shawsheen 57, Whittier 47
Somerset Berkley 71, Dighton-Rehoboth 68 (2ot)
Triton 57, Pentucket 46
Waltham 70, Boston Latin 62
Watertown 56, Wilmington 34
Westford Academy 52, Lincoln-Sudbury 44
Weston 60, Concord-Carlisle 42
Whitman-Hanson 69, Duxbury 49
Winchester 51, Woburn 37
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abington 60, Carver 57
Andover 68, Dracut 33
Arlington 44, Belmont 40
Abp. Williams 53, Bishop Fenwick 30
Ashland 38, Holliston 31
Austin Prep 63, Malden Catholic 28
Barnstable 48, Sandwich 46
Beaver C.D. 68, Lexington Christian 35
Boston Latin 55, Waltham 46
Bourne 51, Wareham 36
Bridgewater-Raynham 80, Durfee 37
Brookline 54, O’Bryant 35
Cambridge Rindge & Latin 50, Acton-Boxboro 41
Case 44, Fairhaven 25
Central Catholic 60, Haverhill 44
Concord-Carlisle 55, Weston 32
Dartmouth 50, Brockton 48
Dedham 47, Dover-Sherborn 35
Dighton-Rehoboth 53, Somerset Berkley 37
Falmouth 67, Nantucket 22
Foxboro 79, Stoughton 39
Franklin 66, Taunton 18
Greater Lowell 39, Essex Tech 35
Hamilton-Wenham 44, Manchester Essex 39
Latin Academy 80, East Boston 31
Lynn English 42, Danvers 37
Madison Park 43, TechBoston 23
Masconomet 50, Newburyport 34
Matignon 57, Lowell Catholic 36
Medfield 53, Hopkinton 30
Medway 42, Millis 36
Middleboro 45, East Bridgewater 38
Natick 67, Framingham 49
Needham 64, Braintree 44
New Mission 64, Brighton 27
Northeast 54, Shawsheen 50
Norwood 45, Westwood 22
Oliver Ames 58, Mansfield 38
Pembroke 50, Scituate 38
Pentucket 52, Triton 11
Plymouth South 43, North Quincy 37
Quincy 59, Hanover 53
Read 54, Lexington 44
John Paul II 41, Monomoy 27
Salem Academy 55, St. Joseph’s Prep 46
Seekonk 59, GNB Voke 41
South Shore Voke 50, Southeast 31
Tri-County 42, Bethany Christian 25
Wakefield 48, Stoneham 30
Westport 65, Diman 31
Whittier 62, Mystic Valley 51
Whitman-Hanson 47, Duxbury 39
Winthrop 63, Gloucester 23
Woburn 61, Winchester 34
GYMNASTICS
Notre Dame (H) 133.85, Carver 116.25
BOYS HOCKEY
Dexter Southfield 8, St. Mark’s 2
Pingree 5, BB&N 1
Pope Francis 1, Austin Prep 0
SQUASH
Winsor 5, Beaver 2
BOYS SWIM
Algonquin 96, Shrewsbury 79
Concord-Carlisle 94.5, Acton-Boxboro 90.5
Framingham 100, Needham 83
Middleboro 82, Pembroke 65
Natick 100, Brookline 81
CO-ED SWIMMING
Abp. Williams 98, Bishop Fenwick 70
Dover-Sherborn 95, Westwood 85
GIRLS SWIM
Algonquin 90, Shrewsbury 69
Middleboro 93, Pembroke 83
WRESTLING
Cohasset 43, Bristol-Plymouth / Coyle & Cassidy 34
Cohasset 40, Duxbury 36
Cohasset 62, Hanover / Norwell 18
Duxbury 38, Bristol-Plymouth / Coyle & Cassidy 31
TO ROUND UP
Boys basketball
Senior guard Alfie Tsang donated 22 points to pair with 10 rebounds, as Mystic Valley (1-3) claimed a 68-48 win over Essex Tech. … Santino Garafolo gained 18 points and tackled 17 rebounds for Shawsheen (5-2) during a 57-47 win over Whittier.
JayQuan Leonard had 14 points, more than 1,000 for his career, while helping Plymouth North (5-3) during a 46-32 win over Patriot League rival, Silver Lake. … Senior captain Jack Poirier reached third place in scoring program history, tapping 25 points to propel Scituate (8-1) to a 70-55 win over Pembroke. … Patrick Damon scored 16 points when Hanover defeated Quincy 60-58. … Junior Steve Dalla earned 19 points to lead North Quincy (5-3) past Plymouth South, 57-56, in a close affair.
Junior Liam Cunnie was unstoppable and burst out for 36 points, while Cohasset (6-1) threw Hull, 86-57, in a South Shore League-game. … Senior Pierre Comeau collapsed 19 points and helped Rockland (6-1) get past Norwell, 60-47. … Cam Curney showed Abington with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Matt Maguire (18 points, nine rebounds) also played a major role in a 75-64 win over Carver.
Jayden Thornton led Lynn Classical (6-3) in scoring (21 points) and Aiden Dow cleared the glass (11 rebounds) to pave a 55-41 Northeastern Conference win over Marblehead. … An elevated 17-point, 20-rebound double-double by Jack Crowley raised Beverly (7-0) to a 60-49 win over Salem.
Keenan Rudy-Phol filled the stat sheet (22 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds, 6 steals) and Isaiah Taylor himself had a double double (20 points, 12 rebounds), while Lowell Catholic (6-2) an 84-53 victory on Matignon in the Catholic Central League. … Jason Romans did exactly enough to help Bishop Fenwick (5-2) with a 54-51 win over Archbishop Williams with a 19-point outing.
Bryan Ciccio led his team in scoring with 15 points and Qualeem Charles added a double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) and led Attleboro (6-2) to a 62-54 win over King Philip in a Hockomock Kelley-Rex affair. … T.J. Guy placed 22 points and added nine boards, when Mansfield (7-2) defeated Oliver Ames 71-59. … Seniors led the way in Foxboro (5-4) in a 64-46 win over Stoughton, as Brandon Borde (21 points), Donald Rogers (13 points) and Will Morrison (10 points) each played a major role.
Anthony Morales scored 20 points, while Stevan Ward added 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Beaver Country Day (5-4) past Lexington Christian, 69-62, in the Independent School League.
Junior guard Will Taylor showed his clutch gene to go one point down with a few free throws, capping a 25-point performance by Cody Cannalonga to North Reading (3-5) past Lynnfield, 54-53, on to lift the Cape Ann League.
Austin Macek and Joe Nugent combined for 49 points and helped Somerset Berkley (5-1) through two crosses en route to a 71-68 win over Dighton-Rehoboth in the South Coast Conference.
Abdulahi Aden found a groove for 20 points, Mason Lawson placed 14 points with 6 assists and Latin Academy (7-2) sailed past Chelmsford for an 84-50 non-league victory.
Girls basketball
By orchestrating a 62-51 Commonwealth Athletic Conference win at Mystic Valley, Whittier head coach Kevin Bradley achieved his 350th career win to contribute even more to his legacy. Providence College commit Grace Efosa has also overshadowed 1,000 career points in the win.
With 17 points, Katie Galligan became the all-time top scorer for Pembroke en route to a 50-38 Patriot League win over Scituate. … Teja Andrews dropped 17 points for Plymouth South to reach a 43-27 win over North Quincy. … Senior center Allison McMorrow scored 19 points and grabbed 12 boards while Quincy beat Hanover, 59-53.
Jelly Hurley recorded a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double as a guard to help Pentucket (6-1) in a 52-11 win over Trition in the Cape Ann League game.
Junior Katelyn Mollica caught fire again for Foxboro (6-1) and buried 27 points en route to a 79-39 win over Stoughton in the Hockomock League. … Caroline Peper scored 13 points when Oliver Ames (7-1) defeated Mansfield, 58-38.
Senior Lauren Keleher registered a double-double and scored 19 runs as he grabbed 16 boards, while Abington (6-4) gathered to score Carver, 60-57, in a South Shore League nail biter.
In a Catholic Central League match, Emma Found finished with 28 points, while Matignon (6-1) withdrew from Lowell Catholic, 57-36.
Kizziah Russ got 19 points and helped Cambridge Rindge & Latin (7-2) with a 50-41 win over Acton-Boxboro in the Dual County League.
The 22 points from Fionna Mannion and the 17 extra points from Jordan Bellot pushed the Latin Academy (3-4) to an 80-31 win over East Boston in the Boston City League action.
First-year student Janae Gomes accumulated 25 points and Zharyah Moore added 17 when Randolph (6-3) kissed Blue Hills, 71-39, in a non-league game. … Freshman Cindy Shehu scored a 36-point school record for Salem Academy en route to a 55-46 win against St. Joseph’s Prep.
Ava Connolly attacked the load off with 21 points, while Arlington (6-2) defeated Belmont, 44-40, in a tilt in the Middlesex League. … Emma Shinney’s 18 points were the difference for Wakefield (3-5) in a 48-30 win over Stoneham.
In the Cape and Islands League, Kayla Thomas dropped 19 points and got away with seven steals to lead Falmouth (7-1) during a 67-22 win over Nantucket.
Senior striker Veronica McGrath (15 points, seven rebounds) and second phenomenon Shay Bollin (14 points, three blocks) kept the Bridgewater-Raynham (8-0) train rolling by leading an 80-37 Durfee route in the game Southeastern Conference.