High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL
Amesbury 77, Manchester Essex 58
Arlington Catholic 69, Matignon 55
Austin Prep 56, Maimonides 53
Bishop Connolly 83, Diman 66
Dover-Sherborn 68, Bellingham 42
Hamilton-Wenham 73, Ipswich 33
Medway 69, Dedham 54
Newburyport 81, Pentucket 63
Reading 46, Winchester 44
Revere 53, KIPP Academy 40
Roxbury Prep 75, Salem Academy 59
Mary’s (L) 66, Portland (ME) 33
Sturgis West 72, Old Colony 68
Watertown 53, Wakefield 40
BABC Holiday Classic
Cambridge 77, TechBoston 59
Everett 56, Snowden 48
St. John’s Prep 78, O’Bryant 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amesbury 54, Manchester Essex 40
Cambridge 52, Lowell 47
Dover-Sherborn 40, Bellingham 39
Everett 56, Salem 28
Fontbonne 43, Cardinal Spellman 25
Masconomet 53, North Reading 28
Matignon 67, Maimonides 64
Mystic Valley 40, St. Joseph’s Prep 32
Notre Dame (H) 64, Weymouth 34
Old Colony 46, Norfolk Aggie 421
Pentucket 38, Newburyport 30
Winthrop 61, Rev. 43
Woburn 42, Arlington 37
Worcester Acad. 87, Bradford Christian 68
GYMNASTICS
Central Catholic 136.65, Dracut 131.25
Stoneham 139.35, Winchester 131.95
BOYS HOCKEY
Abington 6, Sacred Heart 1
Arlington 2, Pope Francis 2
BC High 3, Winchester 2
Bedford 3, Marblehead 1
Bishop Fenwick 5, Lowell Catholic 2
Boston Latin 7, Mansfield 3
Bridgewater-Raynham 2, Pembroke 1
Brookline 9, Middleboro 4
Canton 5, Newburyport 2
Cohasset-Hull 3, Cardinal Spellman 0
Concord-Carlisle 2, Scituate 1
Foxboro 4, Stoughton / Brockton 1
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Swampscott 1
Hanover 11, Bourne 0
Hingham 1, St. Mary’s (L) 1
Lincoln-Sudbury 1, North Andover 1
Lowell 4, Chelmsford 3
Malden Catholic 3, Burlington 1
Masconomet 5, Beverly 2
Medfield 4, Bishop Feehan 1
Melrose 7, Wakefield 5
Milton 2, Norwood 2
Norton 5, Blue Hills 4
Norwell 4, North Quincy 4
Plymouth South 4, St. John Paul II 3
Quincy 4, Southeastern / West Bridgewater / B-P 0
Read 1, St. John’s Prep 1
Rockport 5, Nashoba Tech 1
St. John’s (S) 3, Austin Prep 1
Silver Lake 5, East Bridgewater 1
Shrewsbury 4, Westwood 0
Tewksbury 7, Billerica 1
Triton 6, North Reading 0
Waltham 6, Falmouth 3
Wellesley 4, North Attleboro 1
Whitman-Hanson 8, Rockland 1
Wilmington 8, Pentucket 1
Xaverian 3, Central Catholic 1
Green cup
Duxbury 1, Marshfield 0 (so)
GIRLS HOCKEY
Acton-Boxboro 3, Marblehead 0
Arlington 1, Longmeadow 1
Austin Prep 3, Franklin 1
Billerica / Chelmsford 2, Whitman-Hanson / Silver Lake 1
Brookline 1, Wilmington 1
Dedham 4, Concord-Carlisle 2
Dennis-Yarmouth 2, Nauset 0
HPNA 4, read 2
Mansfield / OA / Foxboro 6, Bishop Feehan 0
Masconomet 2, Peabody 2
North Andover 4, Reading 2
Notre Dame (H) 3, Hingham 0
Quincy / North Quincy 5, Framingham 2
St. Mary’s (L) 4, Lexington 0
Waltham 3, Newton North / Newton South 0
Wellesley 2, Matignon 1
Westwood 5, Medfield 3
Green cup
Duxbury 7, Marshfield 1
BOYS RAIL
Holliston 47, Medfield 39
GIRL RAIL
Medfield 44, Holliston 42
Medway 60, Dover-Sherborn 25
BOYS SWIM
Hingham 84, Hanover 50
Natick 96, read 84
CO-ED SWIMMING
GIRLS SWIM
Hingham 92, Hanover 65
WRESTLING
TO ROUND UP
Boys basketball
Khai Smith gained 22 points and 23 rebounds, while Leon Williams added 19 points when Cambridge ended the 27-game winning steak from TechBoston with a 77-59 win over the Bears in the BABC Classic at Cathedral High School.
In the Mayflower Athletic Conference, AJ Sousa donated 24 points to lead Bishop Connolly (7-1) over Diman, 83-66. …
Parker McLaren caught fire for 36 points and 11 rebounds when Newburyport (9-3) dismantled Pentucket, 81-63, in action in Cape Ann League.
Chris Lithgow dropped 23 points for Revere (5-5) as part of a 53-40 non-league victory over KIPP.
Freshman ahead Ryan Svedson led the way for Arlington Catholic (7-4) in a 69-55 Catholic Central League crossover victory over Matignon with 21 points.
Girls basketball
Mackenzie Currie placed a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pentucket (10-1) to a 38-30 Cape Ann League win over Newburyport.
Emma Found earned 25 points and defeated a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to lift Matignon (9-1) to a 67-64 non-league victory over Maimonides. … Sophia Vital and Kizziah Russ each earned 19 points to propel Cambridge (10-2) to a 52-47 non-league victory over Lowell. … Maura Dorr collected 23 points and 11 rebounds when Winthrop (7-3) defeated Revere, 61-40. … Fontbonne got Cardinal Spellman, 43-25, behind 12 points and 11 rebounds from Tania Hendricks. …
In a Tri-Valley League game, Hana Skeary skipped the game-winning free throw with no time to lift Dover-Sherborn to a 40-39 win over Bellingham. …
Boys hockey
In nonleage action, James Eustace scored a power-play goal in the second period for Hingham (6-4-2), only for St. Mary’s or Lynn (8-1-2) to tie it in the third via Brady Carpenter and route to a 1-1 draw. … Griffin Burns scored twice to lift St. John’s Shrewsbury (5-4-3) over Austin Prep, 3-1. … Matty Ryan’s two third-time goals were the difference for Xaverian in a 3-1 win over Central Catholic. … Quinn Brown registered his first career goals and ended with a hat-trick for Hanover (8-1-1) in an 11-0 win over Bourne. … Brendan Bailey scored two goals and Danny Freeman registered 18 saves when Quincy Southeastern / West Bridgewater / Bristol-Plymouth emptied 4-0. … Whitman-Hanson contained seven different goal scorers, including getting two long from Matt Solar to dismantle Rockland, 8-1. … Shawn Callahan scored twice and assisted another to spark Masconomet (9-2) to a 5-2 win over Beverly. … Derek Gallucci scored twice when Wilmington (6-5-1) defeated Pentucket 8-1. … Tommy Butler and Sam Hutchinson each scored twice because a third period of five goals led to a 7-2 victory for Boston Latin (10-1-1) over Mansfield. … Coach Paul Donato earned his 300th win when Wellesley (7-3-1) defeated North Attleboro 4-1.
Girls hockey
Maggie Lynch set four goals to bring Quincy / North Quincy (1-7-2) to power for a 5-2 non-league victory over Framingham. … Waltham (6-2-3) got a goal and an assist from Isabella Babstock and closed Newton North / Newton South 3-0. … Maggie Pierce buried three scores to help St. Mary’s of Lynn stay unbeaten with a 4-0 shutout over Lexington. … Morgan Whitlock scored two points to lead HPNA past Reading, 4-2.
Hannah Bloomquist achieved two goals and two assists to lead Westwood to a 5-3 Tri-Valley League win over Medfield.