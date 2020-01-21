High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL

Amesbury 77, Manchester Essex 58

Arlington Catholic 69, Matignon 55

Austin Prep 56, Maimonides 53

Bishop Connolly 83, Diman 66

Dover-Sherborn 68, Bellingham 42

Hamilton-Wenham 73, Ipswich 33

Medway 69, Dedham 54

Newburyport 81, Pentucket 63

Reading 46, Winchester 44

Revere 53, KIPP Academy 40

Roxbury Prep 75, Salem Academy 59

Mary’s (L) 66, Portland (ME) 33

Sturgis West 72, Old Colony 68

Watertown 53, Wakefield 40

BABC Holiday Classic

Cambridge 77, TechBoston 59

Everett 56, Snowden 48

St. John’s Prep 78, O’Bryant 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amesbury 54, Manchester Essex 40

Cambridge 52, Lowell 47

Dover-Sherborn 40, Bellingham 39

Everett 56, Salem 28

Fontbonne 43, Cardinal Spellman 25

Masconomet 53, North Reading 28

Matignon 67, Maimonides 64

Mystic Valley 40, St. Joseph’s Prep 32

Notre Dame (H) 64, Weymouth 34

Old Colony 46, Norfolk Aggie 421

Pentucket 38, Newburyport 30

Winthrop 61, Rev. 43

Woburn 42, Arlington 37

Worcester Acad. 87, Bradford Christian 68

GYMNASTICS

Central Catholic 136.65, Dracut 131.25

Stoneham 139.35, Winchester 131.95

BOYS HOCKEY

Abington 6, Sacred Heart 1

Arlington 2, Pope Francis 2

BC High 3, Winchester 2

Bedford 3, Marblehead 1

Bishop Fenwick 5, Lowell Catholic 2

Boston Latin 7, Mansfield 3

Bridgewater-Raynham 2, Pembroke 1

Brookline 9, Middleboro 4

Canton 5, Newburyport 2

Cohasset-Hull 3, Cardinal Spellman 0

Concord-Carlisle 2, Scituate 1

Foxboro 4, Stoughton / Brockton 1

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Swampscott 1

Hanover 11, Bourne 0

Hingham 1, St. Mary’s (L) 1

Lincoln-Sudbury 1, North Andover 1

Lowell 4, Chelmsford 3

Malden Catholic 3, Burlington 1

Masconomet 5, Beverly 2

Medfield 4, Bishop Feehan 1

Melrose 7, Wakefield 5

Milton 2, Norwood 2

Norton 5, Blue Hills 4

Norwell 4, North Quincy 4

Plymouth South 4, St. John Paul II 3

Quincy 4, Southeastern / West Bridgewater / B-P 0

Read 1, St. John’s Prep 1

Rockport 5, Nashoba Tech 1

St. John’s (S) 3, Austin Prep 1

Silver Lake 5, East Bridgewater 1

Shrewsbury 4, Westwood 0

Tewksbury 7, Billerica 1

Triton 6, North Reading 0

Waltham 6, Falmouth 3

Wellesley 4, North Attleboro 1

Whitman-Hanson 8, Rockland 1

Wilmington 8, Pentucket 1

Xaverian 3, Central Catholic 1

Green cup

Duxbury 1, Marshfield 0 (so)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Acton-Boxboro 3, Marblehead 0

Arlington 1, Longmeadow 1

Austin Prep 3, Franklin 1

Billerica / Chelmsford 2, Whitman-Hanson / Silver Lake 1

Brookline 1, Wilmington 1

Dedham 4, Concord-Carlisle 2

Dennis-Yarmouth 2, Nauset 0

HPNA 4, read 2

Mansfield / OA / Foxboro 6, Bishop Feehan 0

Masconomet 2, Peabody 2

North Andover 4, Reading 2

Notre Dame (H) 3, Hingham 0

Quincy / North Quincy 5, Framingham 2

St. Mary’s (L) 4, Lexington 0

Waltham 3, Newton North / Newton South 0

Wellesley 2, Matignon 1

Westwood 5, Medfield 3

Green cup

Duxbury 7, Marshfield 1

BOYS RAIL

Holliston 47, Medfield 39

GIRL RAIL

Medfield 44, Holliston 42

Medway 60, Dover-Sherborn 25

BOYS SWIM

Hingham 84, Hanover 50

Natick 96, read 84

CO-ED SWIMMING

GIRLS SWIM

Hingham 92, Hanover 65

WRESTLING

TO ROUND UP

Boys basketball

Khai Smith gained 22 points and 23 rebounds, while Leon Williams added 19 points when Cambridge ended the 27-game winning steak from TechBoston with a 77-59 win over the Bears in the BABC Classic at Cathedral High School.

In the Mayflower Athletic Conference, AJ Sousa donated 24 points to lead Bishop Connolly (7-1) over Diman, 83-66. …

Parker McLaren caught fire for 36 points and 11 rebounds when Newburyport (9-3) dismantled Pentucket, 81-63, in action in Cape Ann League.

Chris Lithgow dropped 23 points for Revere (5-5) as part of a 53-40 non-league victory over KIPP.

Freshman ahead Ryan Svedson led the way for Arlington Catholic (7-4) in a 69-55 Catholic Central League crossover victory over Matignon with 21 points.

Girls basketball

Mackenzie Currie placed a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pentucket (10-1) to a 38-30 Cape Ann League win over Newburyport.

Emma Found earned 25 points and defeated a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to lift Matignon (9-1) to a 67-64 non-league victory over Maimonides. … Sophia Vital and Kizziah Russ each earned 19 points to propel Cambridge (10-2) to a 52-47 non-league victory over Lowell. … Maura Dorr collected 23 points and 11 rebounds when Winthrop (7-3) defeated Revere, 61-40. … Fontbonne got Cardinal Spellman, 43-25, behind 12 points and 11 rebounds from Tania Hendricks. …

In a Tri-Valley League game, Hana Skeary skipped the game-winning free throw with no time to lift Dover-Sherborn to a 40-39 win over Bellingham. …

Boys hockey

In nonleage action, James Eustace scored a power-play goal in the second period for Hingham (6-4-2), only for St. Mary’s or Lynn (8-1-2) to tie it in the third via Brady Carpenter and route to a 1-1 draw. … Griffin Burns scored twice to lift St. John’s Shrewsbury (5-4-3) over Austin Prep, 3-1. … Matty Ryan’s two third-time goals were the difference for Xaverian in a 3-1 win over Central Catholic. … Quinn Brown registered his first career goals and ended with a hat-trick for Hanover (8-1-1) in an 11-0 win over Bourne. … Brendan Bailey scored two goals and Danny Freeman registered 18 saves when Quincy Southeastern / West Bridgewater / Bristol-Plymouth emptied 4-0. … Whitman-Hanson contained seven different goal scorers, including getting two long from Matt Solar to dismantle Rockland, 8-1. … Shawn Callahan scored twice and assisted another to spark Masconomet (9-2) to a 5-2 win over Beverly. … Derek Gallucci scored twice when Wilmington (6-5-1) defeated Pentucket 8-1. … Tommy Butler and Sam Hutchinson each scored twice because a third period of five goals led to a 7-2 victory for Boston Latin (10-1-1) over Mansfield. … Coach Paul Donato earned his 300th win when Wellesley (7-3-1) defeated North Attleboro 4-1.

Girls hockey

Maggie Lynch set four goals to bring Quincy / North Quincy (1-7-2) to power for a 5-2 non-league victory over Framingham. … Waltham (6-2-3) got a goal and an assist from Isabella Babstock and closed Newton North / Newton South 3-0. … Maggie Pierce buried three scores to help St. Mary’s of Lynn stay unbeaten with a 4-0 shutout over Lexington. … Morgan Whitlock scored two points to lead HPNA past Reading, 4-2.

Hannah Bloomquist achieved two goals and two assists to lead Westwood to a 5-3 Tri-Valley League win over Medfield.