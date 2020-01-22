High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abington 71, Middleboro 37

Attleboro 81, Sharon 61

Beverly 64, Peabody 30

Boston Latin 56, Acton-Boxboro 55

Brockton 68, Dracut 52

Concord-Carlisle 56, Westford Acad. 44 (ot)

Dighton-Rehoboth 50, Old Rochester 44

Duxbury 63, Quincy 61

East Bridgewater 66, Hull 64

Excel 76, Boston United 61

Franklin 67, Foxboro 61

Greater Lawrence 60, Shawsheen 47

Greater Lowell 75, Northeast 46

GNB Voke 61, Apponequet 43

Hanover 57, Whitman-Hanson 49

King Philip 71, North Attleboro 53

Lynn English 90, Lynn Classical 52

Mansfield 60, Stoughton 38

Marshfield 68, Pembroke 51

Mystic Valley 70, Lynn Tech 53

Newton North 61, Framingham 45

Newton South 71, Wayland 58

North Quincy 52, Plymouth North 48

Plymouth South 52, Silver Lake 50

Randolph 79, Cohasset 62

Rockland 73, Mashpee 47

Salem 59, Winthrop 46

Somerville 50, Malden 38

South Shore Voke 69, Calvary Chapel 29

Xaverian 71, Malden Catholic 69

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andover 64, Haverhill 38

Apponequet 49, GNB Voke 32

Arlington Catholic 59, Auburn 24

Barnstable 63, Martha’s Vineyard 14

Boston United 39, Charlestown 38

Bourne 67, case 53

Braintree 53, Milton 46

Central Catholic 56, Methuen 41

Cohasset 47, Randolph 27

East Bridgewater 66, Hull 41

Falmouth 45, Dennis-Yarmouth 15

Fenway 60, new mission 48

Hingham 64, Scituate 43

Holliston 40, Hopkinton 36 (ot)

Latin Academy 73, Madison Park 33

Lexington 54, Belmont 47

Lynn Tech 53, Nashoba Tech 23

Malden Catholic 57, East Boston 33

Mansfield 55, Stoughton 41

Marblehead 56, Danvers 54

Middleboro 53, Abington 36

Natick 53, Brookline 42

Nauset 55, Bridgewater-Raynham 41

Needham 54, Walpole 46

Newton North 53, Framingham 35

Newton South 39, Wayland 36

Northeast 51, Greater Lowell 46

Norwell 61, Carver 37

Norwood 51, Medfield 44

O’Bryant 72, Tech Boston 25

Oliver Ames 66, Milford 19

Quincy 55, Duxbury 49 (ot)

Snowden 48, Malden 41

Somerset Berkley 57, Wareham 39

South Shore Vo-Tech 54, Avon 25

Ursulin 64, Blue Hills 26

Wakefield 38, Watertown 16

Westford Acad. 52, Concord-Carlisle 47

Westwood 57, Ashland 49

Winthrop 52, Salem 27

GYMNASTICS

Bridgewater-Raynham / West Bridgewater 138.5, Marshfield 129.7

Case / Seekonk / Som. Birch. 111.2, Carver / M’boro 105.25

BOYS SWIM

Duxbury 104, Norwell 76

Framingham 100, Brookline 83

Milford 93, Canton 77

Newton North 98, Wellesley 87

Rockland 84, Quincy 74

CO-ED SWIMMING

Beverly 97, Danvers 78

Marblehead 95, Gloucester 83

GIRLS SWIM

Canton 90, Milford 74

Duxbury 96, Norwell 79

Quincy 95, Rockland 66

BOYS RAIL

BC Hoog 72, St. Jans (S) 23

Martha’s Vineyard 52, Barnstable 47

St. John’s Prep 53, Brockton 42

Xaverian 72, Malden Catholic 23

CO-ED TRACK

Arlington Catholic 108, Abp. Williams 38

Bp. Fenwick 112, Matignon / Cristo Rey 12

Cardinal Spellman 86, Austin Prep 66

Mary’s (L) 84, Lowell Catholic 64

GIRL RAIL

Martha’s Vineyard 53, Barnstable 47

WRESTLING

Braintree 48, Needham 24

Boys basketball

Ademide Badmus was a force and collected 22 points to go with 14 boards, while Lynn English (10-2) erupted for a 90-52 route from crosstown rival, Lynn Classical, in a tilt of the Northeastern Conference.

Alfie Tsang hit 27 points while fellow senior co-captain Kenny Jean-Pierre dropped 26 for Mystic Valley (6-3), who won the sixth consecutive win with a 70-53 win over Commonwealth Athletic Conference foe Lynn Tech.

Senior Khalil Lofton collapsed 24 points when Newton North (9-1) moved away from Framingham, 61-45, in the Bay State Conference.

In the Boston City League, Jalen Bing-Wallace (14 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks) and Tommy Hubbard (12 points, 12 rebounds) each had double doubles, leading Excel (6-5) beyond Boston United, 76-61.

In the Hockomock League, Qualeem Charles beat 20 points, while Bryant Ciccio himself scored 19 points and brought Attleboro (10-2) to an 81-61 win over Sharon. … Chris Edgehill was the difference, as he scored 16 points to help Franklin (11-1) during a 67-61 win over Foxboro.

Charlie Griffin and Jake Harrison combined together to score 39 runs, defeating Boston’s Latin Acton-Boxboro for the first time since 2008 during a memorable 56-55 win in Dual County League action.

In the Greater Boston League, senior Sam Peixoto collected 15 points, 11 boards and five blocks to lead Somerville (5-5) to a 50-38 win over Malden.

Cam Reagan dropped 19 points for Duxbury (3-9) in a 63-61 win over Quincy of the Patriot League (3-9). … Senior Evan Mallios scored 14 points to lead all scorers for Marshfield (7-2) in a 68-51 win over Pembroke. … Agu Ugwu collected 14 points and 10 boards in a 52-48 win for North Quincy (7-4) over Plymouth North.

Girls basketball

Senior striker Molly Greer dropped 19 points and became the first player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points in a 47-27 win for Cohasset (4-6) over Randolph, the opponent of the South Shore League.

In non-league action, Avery Burns gained 17 points, as Nauset (9-3) closed the game with a 17-3 run to hand Bridgewater-Raynham his first loss of the season, 55-41.

In a Boston City League fight, second-year student Kayana Armbrister gained 23 points and 18 boards, while senior captain Janyah Gulley collected 15 points and 15 rebounds for Fenway (6-2) in a 60-48 win over New Mission (8-2). … Fiona Mannion again had a great performance and ended with 21 points and 12 rebounds when Latin Academy (6-4) kissed past Madison Park, 73-33.

Courtney Sinclair had an evening with 19 points, as Northeast (10-2) qualified for the Div. 4 North tournament with a 51-46 win over Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival, Greater Lowell.

In the South Coast Conference, second-year student Nora Barmashi hit 32 points, six boards and five steals and lifted Bourne (7-4) to a 67-53 win over Case. … Abby Lens gained 26 points in a 49-32 win for Apponequet over GNB Voke.

Caroline Klenn registered a double-double and ended with 22 points and 12 boards when Needham (10-1) Walpole, 54-46, bordered the Bay State Conference. … Michaela O’Neil collected 19 points for Newton North (9-3) in a 53-35 win over Framingham.

In a Patriot League match, junior Emily Flynn led all scorers with 27 points, while sophomores McKalah Gaine scored 16, to lift Hannover (5-6) to a 57-49 win over Whitman-Hanson.

Megan Olybrys took 19 points in a 51-44 win for Norwood (10-1) over Tri-Valley League-opponent Medfield.

Basketball

Alex Campea was named the new baseball coach in Hamilton-Wenham. Campea previously served as the head baseball coach at the Catholic Memorial where he spent 25 years and was eventually admitted to the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014. He spent the past two seasons as a pitching coach at Brookline High.