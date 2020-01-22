High School Scoreboard – Boston Herald

BOYS BASKETBALL
Abington 71, Middleboro 37
Attleboro 81, Sharon 61
Beverly 64, Peabody 30
Boston Latin 56, Acton-Boxboro 55
Brockton 68, Dracut 52
Concord-Carlisle 56, Westford Acad. 44 (ot)
Dighton-Rehoboth 50, Old Rochester 44
Duxbury 63, Quincy 61
East Bridgewater 66, Hull 64
Excel 76, Boston United 61
Franklin 67, Foxboro 61
Greater Lawrence 60, Shawsheen 47
Greater Lowell 75, Northeast 46
GNB Voke 61, Apponequet 43
Hanover 57, Whitman-Hanson 49
King Philip 71, North Attleboro 53
Lynn English 90, Lynn Classical 52
Mansfield 60, Stoughton 38
Marshfield 68, Pembroke 51
Mystic Valley 70, Lynn Tech 53
Newton North 61, Framingham 45
Newton South 71, Wayland 58
North Quincy 52, Plymouth North 48
Plymouth South 52, Silver Lake 50
Randolph 79, Cohasset 62
Rockland 73, Mashpee 47
Salem 59, Winthrop 46
Somerville 50, Malden 38
South Shore Voke 69, Calvary Chapel 29
Xaverian 71, Malden Catholic 69
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andover 64, Haverhill 38
Apponequet 49, GNB Voke 32
Arlington Catholic 59, Auburn 24
Barnstable 63, Martha’s Vineyard 14
Boston United 39, Charlestown 38
Bourne 67, case 53
Braintree 53, Milton 46
Central Catholic 56, Methuen 41
Cohasset 47, Randolph 27
East Bridgewater 66, Hull 41
Falmouth 45, Dennis-Yarmouth 15
Fenway 60, new mission 48
Hingham 64, Scituate 43
Holliston 40, Hopkinton 36 (ot)
Latin Academy 73, Madison Park 33
Lexington 54, Belmont 47
Lynn Tech 53, Nashoba Tech 23
Malden Catholic 57, East Boston 33
Mansfield 55, Stoughton 41
Marblehead 56, Danvers 54
Middleboro 53, Abington 36
Natick 53, Brookline 42
Nauset 55, Bridgewater-Raynham 41
Needham 54, Walpole 46
Newton North 53, Framingham 35
Newton South 39, Wayland 36
Northeast 51, Greater Lowell 46
Norwell 61, Carver 37
Norwood 51, Medfield 44
O’Bryant 72, Tech Boston 25
Oliver Ames 66, Milford 19
Quincy 55, Duxbury 49 (ot)
Snowden 48, Malden 41
Somerset Berkley 57, Wareham 39
South Shore Vo-Tech 54, Avon 25
Ursulin 64, Blue Hills 26
Wakefield 38, Watertown 16
Westford Acad. 52, Concord-Carlisle 47
Westwood 57, Ashland 49
Winthrop 52, Salem 27
GYMNASTICS
Bridgewater-Raynham / West Bridgewater 138.5, Marshfield 129.7
Case / Seekonk / Som. Birch. 111.2, Carver / M’boro 105.25
BOYS SWIM
Duxbury 104, Norwell 76
Framingham 100, Brookline 83
Milford 93, Canton 77
Newton North 98, Wellesley 87
Rockland 84, Quincy 74
CO-ED SWIMMING
Beverly 97, Danvers 78
Marblehead 95, Gloucester 83
GIRLS SWIM
Canton 90, Milford 74
Duxbury 96, Norwell 79
Quincy 95, Rockland 66
BOYS RAIL
BC Hoog 72, St. Jans (S) 23
Martha’s Vineyard 52, Barnstable 47
St. John’s Prep 53, Brockton 42
Xaverian 72, Malden Catholic 23
CO-ED TRACK
Arlington Catholic 108, Abp. Williams 38
Bp. Fenwick 112, Matignon / Cristo Rey 12
Cardinal Spellman 86, Austin Prep 66
Mary’s (L) 84, Lowell Catholic 64
GIRL RAIL
Martha’s Vineyard 53, Barnstable 47
WRESTLING
Braintree 48, Needham 24
Boys basketball
Ademide Badmus was a force and collected 22 points to go with 14 boards, while Lynn English (10-2) erupted for a 90-52 route from crosstown rival, Lynn Classical, in a tilt of the Northeastern Conference.
Alfie Tsang hit 27 points while fellow senior co-captain Kenny Jean-Pierre dropped 26 for Mystic Valley (6-3), who won the sixth consecutive win with a 70-53 win over Commonwealth Athletic Conference foe Lynn Tech.
Senior Khalil Lofton collapsed 24 points when Newton North (9-1) moved away from Framingham, 61-45, in the Bay State Conference.
In the Boston City League, Jalen Bing-Wallace (14 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks) and Tommy Hubbard (12 points, 12 rebounds) each had double doubles, leading Excel (6-5) beyond Boston United, 76-61.
In the Hockomock League, Qualeem Charles beat 20 points, while Bryant Ciccio himself scored 19 points and brought Attleboro (10-2) to an 81-61 win over Sharon. … Chris Edgehill was the difference, as he scored 16 points to help Franklin (11-1) during a 67-61 win over Foxboro.
Charlie Griffin and Jake Harrison combined together to score 39 runs, defeating Boston’s Latin Acton-Boxboro for the first time since 2008 during a memorable 56-55 win in Dual County League action.
In the Greater Boston League, senior Sam Peixoto collected 15 points, 11 boards and five blocks to lead Somerville (5-5) to a 50-38 win over Malden.
Cam Reagan dropped 19 points for Duxbury (3-9) in a 63-61 win over Quincy of the Patriot League (3-9). … Senior Evan Mallios scored 14 points to lead all scorers for Marshfield (7-2) in a 68-51 win over Pembroke. … Agu Ugwu collected 14 points and 10 boards in a 52-48 win for North Quincy (7-4) over Plymouth North.
Girls basketball
Senior striker Molly Greer dropped 19 points and became the first player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points in a 47-27 win for Cohasset (4-6) over Randolph, the opponent of the South Shore League.
In non-league action, Avery Burns gained 17 points, as Nauset (9-3) closed the game with a 17-3 run to hand Bridgewater-Raynham his first loss of the season, 55-41.
In a Boston City League fight, second-year student Kayana Armbrister gained 23 points and 18 boards, while senior captain Janyah Gulley collected 15 points and 15 rebounds for Fenway (6-2) in a 60-48 win over New Mission (8-2). … Fiona Mannion again had a great performance and ended with 21 points and 12 rebounds when Latin Academy (6-4) kissed past Madison Park, 73-33.
Courtney Sinclair had an evening with 19 points, as Northeast (10-2) qualified for the Div. 4 North tournament with a 51-46 win over Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival, Greater Lowell.
In the South Coast Conference, second-year student Nora Barmashi hit 32 points, six boards and five steals and lifted Bourne (7-4) to a 67-53 win over Case. … Abby Lens gained 26 points in a 49-32 win for Apponequet over GNB Voke.
Caroline Klenn registered a double-double and ended with 22 points and 12 boards when Needham (10-1) Walpole, 54-46, bordered the Bay State Conference. … Michaela O’Neil collected 19 points for Newton North (9-3) in a 53-35 win over Framingham.
In a Patriot League match, junior Emily Flynn led all scorers with 27 points, while sophomores McKalah Gaine scored 16, to lift Hannover (5-6) to a 57-49 win over Whitman-Hanson.
Megan Olybrys took 19 points in a 51-44 win for Norwood (10-1) over Tri-Valley League-opponent Medfield.
Basketball
Alex Campea was named the new baseball coach in Hamilton-Wenham. Campea previously served as the head baseball coach at the Catholic Memorial where he spent 25 years and was eventually admitted to the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014. He spent the past two seasons as a pitching coach at Brookline High.