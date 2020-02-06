High school students learn about public health through simulated disease epidemic

High school students interested in a medical career were able to participate in an e-coli hatching simulation.

The children arrived at Kern Public Health for what they thought was an educational visit, but were greeted with an announcement of an emergency simulation.

They divided into strike teams, and then assessed the patients as in real hospitals.

As a mystery, they had to gather symptoms and clues to locate the source of the epidemic.

“This is what public health does on a daily basis,” said director of public health, Matt Constantine. “Instead of sitting behind a desk or learning what we are doing on paperwork, we are actually putting them in the situation.”

The students also carried out simulated health inspections of restaurants and other facilities.

“This is really what we do in the event of an epidemic,” said Constantine. “We interview those who are sick and try to trace what they were exposed to, including their last meals. We must act quickly to prevent this disease from spreading throughout the community. “

Finally, the students organized a simulated press conference during which KGET and other members of the media shared their findings with them.

“We are still surprised by the end of the afternoon how well they summed up the epidemic and really presented it to the public and the media in general,” said Constantine.

This experience sparked interest in public health careers and helped to train future leaders in the field.