High speed police chase of criminal robbery suspect ends at Sherman Oaks Galleria

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A criminal robbery suspect led authorities to a high-speed chase in the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning which ended at the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

AIR7 HD was above the chase, which started in Burbank just before 10 a.m.

The driver traveled at high speed on the surface streets in Granada Hills, Northridge and Reseda, where he was seen weaving between vehicles and crossing red lights.

The suspect, who was driving a dark-colored Mercedes Benz, entered the 101 Freeway eastbound, crossing all lanes at speeds over 80 mph.

At various points in the chase, Los Angeles police and California Highway Patrol officers entered tracking mode as the chase exceeded speeds of 100 mph on highways 5 and 101.

While traffic was congested on 101 Freeway at Sherman Oaks, the driver got out and continued on the surface roads, where he almost hit a pedestrian on Moorpark Street.

The suspect appeared to be using a cell phone during the chase.

The chase ended at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, where authorities believe the driver was released on bail.

A perimeter was established at the mall, which was closed while officers were looking for the suspect. People were urged to avoid the area during the investigation.

