High-speed train derailed in northern Italy; 2 dead

February 6 (UPI) – A high-speed train derailed near Milan, northern Italy on Thursday, killed two railway workers and injured dozens, authorities said.

The accident occurred about 30 miles south of Milan near Lodi before dawn. The regional health agency said at least 31 people were injured but not serious.

The train went from Milan to Salerno when it left near Livraga station, the Italian rail network said.

“It was a serious accident that ended tragically with the death of two railway workers,” said Lodi Prefect Marcello Cardona. “It could have been much worse.”

Video recordings of the wreck showed metal cracks on the first wagon, in which the engine, which was tilted to the side, came loose.

The Italian train had a top speed of 186 mph, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the speed was a factor in the crash.

“We are very sad about the two deaths, the two railway workers, and we express our solidarity with the families,” said Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The deaths are the first in two years for the Italian rail industry. Two people died in 2018 when a train hit a truck at an intersection near Turin.