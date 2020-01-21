High Times plans stationary locations

divide

This year, the High Times opens its own brick-and-mortar stores as it goes into the cannabis retail business and its clapboard hangs in the industry. The famous 45-year-old publication advocates legalizing cannabis, Yahoo Finance reported.

Hightimes Holding Corp. announced plans to bring a flagship retail store to Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Each location will offer licensed products, memorabilia, and other cannabis products. They are operated under the logo and name High Times. The company plans to announce additional locations in the coming weeks.

CEO Stormy Simon told Yahoo Finance: “It is no longer a matter of touching the facility itself, but the final stages before it reaches a consumer are delivery, retailing and, of course, the connection between consumers and the major cannabis brands there are. ”Simon continued,“ It’s time for us to start participating. ”

Marijuana is legal in 11 U.S. states for adults ages 21 and older. And medical use is legal in 33 states. For its part, Illinois became the newest state to legalize weeds on January 1. In the first twelve days of legalization, shoppers spent nearly $ 20 million there, including $ 13 million in the first week.

A disadvantage of the strong demand is that there is not enough product. At the same time, different state laws make work more difficult. The news comes after it was announced in October that the public cannabis market had shrunk by over 40 percent despite enthusiastic quarterly reports and the industry’s groundbreaking forecast.

A report pointed to a merger of two discarded American companies worth nearly $ 700 million. Brian Athaide, CEO of Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, a marijuana producer in Toronto, told a news agency, “The capital markets have dried up.” At the time, the company was pausing to find financing for two buildings.

