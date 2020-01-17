Higher education: Latin students looking for college degrees in record numbers, path often loaded

Miguel Casimiro, a student at Northeastern Illinois University, looked at his biology and knew the time had come: he had to quit.

The “F” he received came after a few years of frustration.

There was his commuter traffic – a 40-minute bus ride from work in his parents’ corner shop. He also worked two other jobs: one at a desk and greeting students at school and another at a video game store. And the relationship he was in was not going well and he was trying to figure out how to save it.

Encouraged by his parents and teachers, he had worked hard to go to university and applied to 10 schools. He participated in Northeastern and participated in a university support program, Proyecto Pa’Lante, aimed at Latino students who needed help to get to grips with the basics of academic life, such as which classes count for degrees. But the program was only for the first two years of school. After that Casimiro was alone.

A few days after the figures were posted in 2014, Casimiro and his mother were with a manager in Northeastern Illinois. They agreed: he would drop out sooner than pay another semester that he could hardly afford it.

“I felt that the help I received was not the help I wanted,” he says.

Driven by parents and educators, more Hispanics are going to college than ever in the hope of retaining their place in the American middle class. As they navigate through the bureaucracy of higher education and struggle with paying tuition in an environment where in many cases they find few students, teachers and administrators who look like them, some Latino students say that higher education institutions like their money without working to meet their needs.

The number of Spanish students studying at the university increased from 3.17 million in 2016 to 3.27 million in 2017, making them, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, just one of two demographic groups that have seen an increase in the number of students at saw the university. That is almost double the 1.4 million Latino students who went to university in 2000.

The number of registrations at universities has been falling for years. According to the National Student Clearinghouse, 19.2 million students were enrolled on campuses for the 2015 semester. In 2019, enrollment had dropped to 17.5 million.

USA today

In the past, colleges had a large pool of students to use. But retention rates among Spanish students were “less than optimal,” says Deborah Santiago, one of the co-founders of Excelencia in Education, a Washington-based law firm focused on Latino students. But neglecting Spanish students is a bad thing, says Santiago.

“You can’t just register them if you don’t help them graduate,” she says. “The only growth population is Hispanics. So we say: you have to concentrate on what it means to serve. “

Pay university and survive

About 70% of Latino students come from families in the lower half of the wage earners, according to federal data analyzed by the university lobby group, the American Council on Education. That is comparable to the African American population, where almost 75% of the students come from the lower half of the people. About two of every three white students come from the top half of the earners.

According to Excelencia data, nearly half of Latino students are the first in their family to study. Slightly less than half were eligible for federal Pell Grants, given to people with major financial needs. For comparison: one in five white students was of the first generation and about one in three were eligible for Pell Grants. About 22% of Hispanics over the age of 25 have an associate’s degree or higher, compared to 40% of the general population.

These financial tensions can make the survival of a university particularly difficult for Latino students.

Leslie Hurtado [23] rushes to the computer room of Northeastern Illinois several times a week to get hold of one of the few Apple computers. If she doesn’t get there in the morning, she has to wait until after her classes have finished, and others have left the campus when the computer lab is not that busy.

Hurtado, born in Chicago, says she wants to become a broadcast journalist and needs the video editing software on these computers to do her homework because she can’t afford to buy it for her PC.

One night, long after class, Hurtado was in the computer lab, half closed for lack of sleep, sewing images of himself together with campus news, including student protests of a speech by Sean Spicer, former spokesperson for Trump White House . Her recordings are usually made on her iPhone because she says she can’t borrow a professional camera from the college. She does her homework when she is not working as an assistant.

It was a tiring day. Hurtado had spent the first part of it at a government office to help her husband secure his legalization documents. He was one of the beneficiaries of the Obama postponement postponement – DACA – program that offered immigrant children immunity to undocumented immigration for two years.

Northeastern Illinois is the third college where Hurtado has studied in five years. In 2014, she enrolled at Columbia College Chicago, attracted by promises from a diverse student body. But she says she was often the only Latino person in her class, and other students had parents who worked in the media industry, so they were more familiar with the field and, she felt, received more attention from the professors, a lot of that white.

USA today

At colleges in the United States, approximately 73% of full-time professors are white; less than 5% are Spanish, while slightly more than half of the students are white nationally and slightly less than 20% are Spanish.

Hurtado says she felt excluded. But the costs were even more worrying. Her father had encouraged her to go to university and offered to pay. But they did not know what the costs would be. When her first tuition of $ 5,000 per semester came, he was unable to pay. She dropped out halfway through the semester.

“I came in without knowing what I was going to do,” she says.

Hurtado says she wished she had known she had saved money in high school to help pay for school. Now she feels behind because she is still a few semesters of graduation.

After leaving Columbia, Hurtado went briefly to a community college before moving to Northeastern in the fall of 2018. She says she feels more at home there, where many students look like her, and she reports for her lessons on issues that concern Latinos.

The tuition fee is also tastier. The average tuition fee in Northeast for a student in the state is around $ 4,849. With her help package, Hurtado’s bill is closer to $ 2,000.

But Hurtado wonders what Northeastern does with the money she and other students pay. Why did the school invest in a dormitory when most students are commuters? And she cannot understand why money was spent to bring in Spicer, who attracted protest. The Trump government has adopted a tough stance against immigration, a topic that is of great importance to many Northeast students who are immigrants or family members who are. She would rather see money spent on reducing her tuition or providing more resources to students.

She is not the only one who asks such questions. In one of the spacious corridors where students pass, Miriam Garcia, 23, sold stickers on a recent day for a fundraising campaign for Alpha Psi Lambda, her coed Greek life group. She started her studies in criminal law in 2014 and hopes to complete the following fall.

Garcia says she knows people from her neighborhood who have ended up in jail or have encountered other difficulties. She hopes that a university degree will help secure her place in the world.

But navigating through financial assistance every semester often confuses her. Even small costs, such as a mandatory bus allowance, can be reimbursed if the money is tight. She works at a dog shelter three days a week and says that more help from the school would go a long way.

“I don’t even have a weekend,” she says.

Leslie Hurtado at Northeastern Illinois University. John Gress | USA today

More universities are becoming increasingly Spanish

Most of the approximately 8,100 Northeastern students commute via the Brown Line to the North Side campus. The student population has fallen in recent years, but the percentage of Spanish students has risen from 31% in 2010 to around 37% in 2018, the most recent year for which federal data is available.

The university started as an educational university in 1867 and was moved in 1961 to its current location at 5500 N. St. Louis Ave., near the Bryn Mawr and Kimball streets.

In the 1960s it served mostly white middle class families in the area, but that changed as more Spanish students sought the same opportunities for higher education.

At some point in the early 1970s, Puerto Rican students pushed the school to better serve Spanish students, resulting in the establishment of the Proyecto Pa’lante academic support program. In the beginning it was an attempt to expand the recruitment of Spanish people, according to a history of the program written by Maximino Torres, an advisor and coordinator of the program during its founding.

Tens of years later, dozens of new students continued to register for the program. Many of them met in a lecture hall on a recent Thursday to discuss how they can succeed in higher education.

“If you go on a road trip, do you plan it?”, Asked the instructor, Elizabeth Villarreal.

At Northeastern Illinois University, the Proyecto Pa’lante academic support program is one of the services aimed at Spanish students. Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times

It is similar, she says. Students need a plan. For example, they can attend summer classes to speed up the process.

Jorrin Andre, 18, was there. He later says that he is not sure how long he will stay in Northeast. Andre, a first-generation student, says he finds the academic pace in Northeastern a bit slow. And living in the dormitory feels like living in an empty building, he says, not exactly the lively student life his family wanted for him when he enrolled.

Pa’lante is one of the services aimed at Spanish students in Northeastern. The university also has El Centro, a satellite campus that offers programs for Latinos, including a “Festivals de FAFSA” workshop aimed at helping Spanish-speaking students and their families fill out federal forms for financial assistance. There are also classes during non-traditional hours – evenings and weekends – for students whose jobs would prevent them from attending classes during the day.

Northeastern Illinois also has a manager dedicated to helping undocumented students and a study area on the main campus, the Pedroso Center, focused on helping students feel culturally and physically comfortable. There are many benches to lounge on and also talk about Indian tribes and immigration issues.

Despite these programs, only about one in five students starting at the university graduate in six years.

And the low tuition means that the school cannot offer the most flashy student services, such as high-tech gyms, multiple computer rooms or student cafeterias equipped with sushi chefs.

But the school does what it can with limited resources, says Francisco X. Gaytan, a manager.

“We meet them where they are,” says Gaytan. “If you really believe that the United States is a place where you can get a leg up, then this is the prototypical American university. But you have to invest in it. ”

North Park University, which, like Northeastern Illinois University, is considered by the federal government as an “institution of Spanish ministry.” Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times

School costs can be a barrier for Latinos

The success rates look more encouraging at North Park University, a private school less than 10 minutes’ walk from Northeastern. Visitors to North Park see an ornate, black metal gate, trees and rolling lawns. The brick buildings with columns in Greek style will be known to anyone who has seen a lecture in a TV program. It is also what some consider a traditional university in the sense that a handful of North Park teams compete in Division 3 sports of the NCAA, including football, soccer, cross-country skiing and women’s rowing.

The school was founded in the mid-1890s by the Evangelical Covenant Church, a Christian denomination for Swedish immigrants. Depending on the course material, the lessons were $ 4 to $ 7 per month, about $ 120 to $ 200 in today’s money. It received its first four-year education in 1960.

Today, most North Park first or second year students live on campus, which is associated with increasing the percentage of students who return for the second year. It also reduces the time they have to spend outside campus and usually means they have more time to study.

As with many colleges, the Spanish student population in North Park is growing. In 2010, around 12% of the students were Spanish. By 2018, that percentage had more than doubled to 30%.

Almost 60% of the students who started at the university in 2010 graduated in six years. Almost three in four freshmen return for the second year. About two in five students come from non-white families.

North Park costs around $ 40,000 a year, including board and lodging, although many students are eligible for scholarships, scholarships, and other help.

USA today

Pedro Garcia, who went to high school a few miles from North Park, signed up because some of his friends had talked a lot about the university. In the beginning, the costs surprised him. He had to hurry to collect money from friends and family to cover it.

Garcia is a DACA recipient, which means he has no access to federal help that is available to other students, such as federal student loans or Pell Grants. He says he has paid around $ 10,000 a year for his freshman year due to financial support from the university and private scholarships. His second year cost about half less because he was a resident advisor, who compensated for his accommodation costs.

Garcia says he wanted tuition to be lower so he didn’t have to work that hard to get there. The campus sometimes feels empty, he says, because so many students need a job to cover the costs.

Garcia went from a high school where Spanish students were the majority and he had a white friend to a campus where there are “a bunch of white people,” he says, and relatively few non-white professors.

“I am used to being in situations where I am the only Spaniard,” he says.

Colleges are looking for federal money to serve Latino students

In the early 1990s, activists recognized agreements between schools serving Spanish students and insisted on the designation intended to help these schools get federal money. Many of these institutions have long been insufficiently funded compared to others, partly because they require little tuition, are highly dependent on government funding and do not have large resources.

And with more institutions, including some that are large and well-funded, becoming institutions for the Spanish ministry, more colleges and universities will ask for help from that pool of federal money, meaning there will be fewer of them going around.

That competition will also extend to recruiting students. That means that more schools will have to step up to attract the best students.

But many are not willing to do that, experts say. These institutions are not monolithic, and this is partly because many Spanish institutions have not deliberately started serving Latin students. They often become Spanish-serving as the Latino population grows, says Vanessa Sansone, a professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, who studies these colleges.

Those who do these students the best to help these students are aware of the experiences that Latino students bring, according to Sansone, and try to meet students in their communities and offer orientation material in Spanish and English.

Santiago, one of the co-founders of Excelencia, says that more colleges should ensure that students have access to financial assistance and hire a more diverse faculty because students insist on these changes. The organization assesses universities for student follow-up, helps ensure that they graduate and creates a welcoming culture for Latino students.

Back to school to help other Latinos

For Casimiro, now 26, giving up his education was never an option. After quitting Northeast in 2014, he enrolled for a semester in a community school to get his grades.

He knew that that would not be enough to ensure his success. So when he re-enrolled at Northeastern in 2015, he started a student group focused on the needs of Latino students. Initially it had nine members and it has grown to 30 students. They would discuss politics, watch films and raise money for scholarships.

Casimiro loved his experience so much that he decided to move on to Northeastern after he graduated in a bachelor’s degree in communication. He is now taking lessons for his master in the same subject.

Read more on USA Today.