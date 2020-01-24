Higher Power: meet the band that is redefining hardcore for a new generation

What a great time to live for hardcore fans.

Right now the scene is flooding with inspiring, groundbreaking bands and we can add Higher Power to his swollen ranks. With a varied sound that combines metal influences from the 80s, opulent alt from the 90s and Alice In Chains sludge, immersed in snotty suicidal tendencies, they are yet another example of a band that leaves their mark on the genre.

“I wanted a band that is progressive,” says singer Jimmy Wizard (yes, that’s his real name), speaking with Hammer from “somewhere in Germany,” where the Leeds quartet is in the middle of a ten-hour drive back to the UK. after a Euro tour with Backtrack and Hangman. “People always tell me it sounds unique, and that’s what I wanted. Hardcore is becoming more and more popular, but in the UK not many bands get through it. I feel that this is the right place, the right time for Higher Power to happen. ”

Things definitely fall into place for the Leeds quartet. The debut of the band, the Soul Structure of 2017, was bursting with potential and it wasn’t long before they were picked up by the big label Roadrunner – although at the time Jimmy was afraid they were not ready to take such a big step. “When we signed at Roadrunner, I didn’t believe we were good enough to be at that level, he says honestly.” We’ve always had a kind of hype around us, but I felt we never had the chance to take the time to really earn it. “

That was perhaps the case then, but one listen to the band’s new second album, 27 Miles Underwater, proves that the band is exactly where they need to be. The writing and recording sessions were crammed between a hectic tour schedule of 2019 before they went into the studio with producer Gil Norton (Pixies, Foo Fighters) who brought out the best in them.

The album retains its abdominal grit, but sounds more melodic and sounds like a band that writes whatever they want without taking into account genre limitations and making a leap forward.

“We’ve been a band for four and a half years and we’re already releasing our second album on a big label,” says Jimmy. “It has been a very intense, straight 0-100 journey so far. Before I never thought we had the numbers that match the hype we had. Now we have the numbers to support it. “

27 Miles Underwater is now available through Roadrunner Records