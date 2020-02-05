Higher temporary fluoride levels in Dubuque drinking water

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – A fluoride concentration of 3.07 mg / l was found today (February 5, 2020) in the drinking water in the city of Dubuque. The department stated that this is a temporary condition and that an update will be sent out on Thursday, February 6th, at 7 a.m.

The water department is taking active measures, including flushing the distribution system, to reduce the fluoride content to below 2.0 mg / l. A public announcement will be published when the standard operating values ​​are again below 2.0 mg / l.

In small amounts, fluoride can help prevent tooth decay. However, children who drink water with more than 2.0 milligrams per liter (mg / l) of fluoride for an extended period of time can develop cosmetic discoloration of their permanent teeth (dental fluorosis).

Dental fluorosis (moderate or severe forms) can lead to browning and / or pitting of the permanent teeth if the teeth are exposed to higher levels of fluoride for a long time. This problem only occurs with developing teeth before they mature from the gums.

The City of Dubuque Water Department recommends that children under the age of nine have other sources of drinking water or water that has been treated to remove the fluoride to avoid the possibility of discoloration and tooth defects. You can also contact your dentist to learn how to properly use fluoride-containing products in toddlers. It is reported that older children and adults can safely consume the water.

Drinking water with more than 4.0 mg / l fluoride (drinking water standard of the US environmental protection agency) can increase the risk of bone diseases.

For more information, please contact Denise Ihrig, head of the water department, or Bran Schueller, head of water supply, at the water department of the city of Dubuque at 563-589-4291.

Some domestic water treatment systems are also available to remove fluoride from drinking water. In Iowa, water treatment systems for households are regulated under 641 – Chapter 14. The water treatment plant registration program is administered by the Environmental Health Department of the Iowa Public Health Department. You can also contact the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) International at 1-877-867-3435.

For information on fluoride, see the Iowa Department of Public Health website and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.