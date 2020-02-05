Highgate stabbing: 16-year-old teenager rushes to hospital after daytime knife attack

A teenager was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Highgate.

On Wednesday, February 5, the 16-year-old victim was found stabbed in North Hill at around 4 p.m.

He was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this point.

No arrests have been made, the metropolitan police said.

A number of buses are hijacked due to the closure of North Hill. A police cordon was installed while the forensic officers gathered evidence.

A photo posted on social media shows what appears to be a knife.

One person tweeted: “Stabbing tonight in the North Hill Highgate area. The car is believed to be involved in the investigation at Broadlands Close N6.”

They added: “A knife was found on North Road after being stabbed near North Hill.”

For updates on this developing story, you can follow our live blog below.

