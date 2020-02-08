Highgate stabbing: teenager charged after son fights for life

A teenager was charged after a boy fought for his life after being stabbed in Highgate earlier this week.

The 16-year-old was rushed to hospital on Wednesday February 5 in critical condition.

On Wednesday, February 5, the 16-year-old victim was found stabbed in North Hill at around 4 p.m.

He was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital where he is.

The police confirmed that he continued to receive treatment.

Police have now charged a 17-year-old boy.

A force spokesman said: “A 17-year-old man from the Highgate area was charged on Friday February 7 with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

“This follows an incident in which a 16-year-old man was found by police and LAS at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5 at Broadlands Close N6, after being stabbed in North Hill N6.

“He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, where he continues to receive treatment.

“Detectives from the Northern Zone Command Unit are investigating.”

The 17-year-old, who cannot be appointed for legal reasons, appeared before the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Saturday February 8.

