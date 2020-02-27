highland-park-corn-gentleman-retires-soon-after-23-years

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Highland Park corn gentleman, Andres Santos from Mexico, has made a decision to retire immediately after 23 many years.

“It can be a small little bit unhappy and delighted, too,” reported Santos, when he stood future to his corn cart. “All the time I created my job with the heart.”

Santos, 59, has been providing corn on the exact same corner, Figueroa Street and Avenue 57, in front of a trend store considering the fact that 1997.

“We are losing a human being who is very loved listed here in this region of Highland Park,” stated Andres Contreras, a client, in Spanish. “Numerous individuals know him for advertising his corns.”

A single of the best motives why Santos will retire is appreciate.

“My long term spouse is in Mexico,” said Santos.

Santos explained one more explanation is that business in this spot is not the same any longer.

“I lost possibly 50 or 40 % of my shoppers,” explained Santos. “Like gentrification is one particular dilemma right here. The rent is high priced.”

The money Santos has saved up from advertising corns, he’s presently used some of it for the following chapter of his daily life.

“My wife and me get one particular house in Mexico,” explained Santos. “I need to shut 1 circle and start off a new life.”

Santos’ last working day marketing corn is Thursday, February 27.

“Unhappy, and at the identical time…if it is greater for him, I am satisfied he is likely back to Mexico,” explained Patricia Garcia, a buyer, in Spanish.

And Santos will acquire a one-way airplane on Saturday to Mexico.

“I want to say thanks to all of the persons that guidance my business of all the time, 23 a long time in the past and proper now,” claimed Santos.