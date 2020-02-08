Highlanders assistant coach Tony Brown says All Blacks protocol costs some players their careers

Highlanders assistant coach Tony Brown is the latest to express concern over the controversial New Zealand Rugby All Blacks’ resting schedules in Super Rugby, saying it has cost some players their All Blacks careers.

The convention, which has been in place since 2010, is that the best New Zealand players will play 40, 60 and then 80 minutes during the first three rounds of Super Rugby, although this can be managed differently – for example 60/60/60 . They also have two weeks to spend away from the team or to focus on their physical condition.

The so-called “load management” policy has been rejected by some critics who maintain that the rule alienates fans and devalues ​​the competition in the absence of its stars.

Brown, who joined the Highlanders this season as assistant to head coach Aaron Mauger, goes even further, saying that the unique nature of politics also negatively affects the careers of some players.

“It has always been the kind of plan of Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Kieran Read, where they have to give rest to all these guys, so to keep it all even they make it mandatory to rest all All Black people,” said Brown to Martin Devlin of Newstalk ZB. .

“I think in the past it cost a few players their All Black careers. If you look at the Highlanders, guys like Malakai Fekitoa, Waisake Naholo, Elliot Dixon, that kind of guy who actually didn’t have that much long time for the All Blacks, these guys were resting too, which didn’t allow them to prepare for Super Rugby. And then their form of Super Rugby actually cost them their place in the All Blacks. “

Waisake Naholo. Photo / Photosport

Brown said he agreed with the policy on how it relates to the best All Blacks, but said it should be applied on a case-by-case basis.

“I think it’s the right decision for the guys, for example Richie McCaw, Dan Carter and Kieran Read, but for the guys who really need training and fitness and playing time, they have to go out and play and try and hold their All Black positions.

“Because there are so many good rugby players who had quality preseason time, for example Sevu Reece. He came to the top of Waisake Naholo last year because of that. I think this has to be on a case by case basis and we have to have our best players prepare to play Super Rugby. “

Brown said that some of his players want to train and play, but are limited by politics.

“They all want to play. They want to train. They do all that is best for the team. And if they are in the All Blacks at that time and they say we have to rest for three months, they’re going to rest for three months.

“If you give them a choice, they’ll come back to the Highlanders and they’ll want to train with everyone because that’s team sport.”

