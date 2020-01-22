Highland’s deputy is looking for an 81-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – The Highland County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman who was last seen on Friday night.

MPs said Margaret Becker, 81, has not been seen since Friday when she was sighted at CVS and Publix on US 27 South. Officials say Ms. Becker arrived at the CVS at 4:19 p.m. pick up her prescription.

At 6:05 p.m. Mrs. Becker entered the Publix on US 27 South in knee-length light blue pants (maybe jeans) and a blue checked shirt. She looked a little insecure on her feet. She bought bananas and left the shop at 6:17 p.m.

MPs said Becker was last seen driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with Ohio Tag # HOB8214. A silver warning was issued when searching for Becker, but there was no evidence of her returning home.

Anyone who has seen Ms. Becker or her vehicle is asked to call 863-402-7200.