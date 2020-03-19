Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

“What are we supposed to do?”: Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus



Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake



Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana



COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds



Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach



Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe



Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe



Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus



‘Neighborly’ brings meals, company during coronavirus



Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide



Thursday Morning Forecast

