[highly-effective-woman-team-vocalist-competes-towards-the-reigning-champion-in-“the-king-of-mask-singer”]

The identification of Brachiosaurus was unveiled on MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer!”

On the February 16 episode, Brachiosaurus beat out the other semi-finalists to challenge the reigning winner, Sonorous 18, who was aiming for their fifth consecutive earn. To get to the remaining spherical, Brachiosaurus gained versus each Mojito and Generation X, whose identities have been subsequently disclosed.

Brachiosaurus won versus Generation X in Spherical three with her effectiveness of Choi Yong Joon’s “Perhaps that was Adore.”

In the final spherical, Sonorous 18, the reigning champion, blew everyone absent with her cover of MAMAMOO’s “Décalcomanie.” Kim Gura commented, “In purchase to conquer this man or woman, Search engine optimization Moon Tak would have to show up. If Web optimization Moon Tak arrived on the exhibit, I’d fake I did not know them.”

In the conclude, Sonorous 18 took her fifth consecutive win on the show. Several panelists guessed that Brachiosaurus would be an idol, and she took off her mask to reveal herself as WJSN’s Dayoung!

Dayoung is the fifth member of WJSN to seem on “The King of Mask Singer.” She mentioned, “I seriously, truly needed to appear on the show, so I’m grateful for the possibility to sing right here nowadays.” She discussed that she was from the Chuja Islands, which are a group of islands in the Jeju Strait, and joked, “Everyone was actually stunned when I debuted. Even now, when I go back residence, the total island will come out to greet me.” She then despatched a loving information to her loved ones in the nearby dialect.

She included that her future aspiration was to be an artist who showcased in a lot of people’s tunes. “This was my desire because I was a trainee,” she said. “I imagine that it is an amazing point for my voice to be additional to an additional artist’s tunes. I want to be ready to just take on lots of varied genres.”

On social media, Dayoung wrote, “Everyone, Brachiosaurus was… It was me, Dayoung! Did you observe me complete on Rounds one-3? I’m delighted that I was ready to demonstrate all the performances that I geared up. I hope the relaxation of your working day goes effectively. Brachiosaurus, I was glad to have satisfied you!”

여러분~ #복면가왕 #브라키오사우르스 는 바로~ 바아아롫오오~~ 저 다영이였어요?제가 준비한 one,two,3라운드 무대 다들 보셨나요?!? 준비한 무대두 보여드릴수있게되어서 행복하네요>.오늘 남은 하루도 좋은하루! 브라키오사우르스야 만나서 반가웠어!!https://t.co/ReHOvBJ9BU pic.twitter.com/daqZmeKJoG — 우주소녀 (@WJSN_Cosmic) February 16, 2020

