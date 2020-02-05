Highway 99 series of closings begins tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A series of closures on Highway 99 is expected to begin on Thursday.

Two exterior lanes along the 99 southbound near the junction of Highway 58 will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. One lane will remain open to southbound traffic. The junction ramp for Highway 99 westerly south toward Highway 99 will also be closed at the same time. Westbound traffic to the south will use Union Avenue to connect with South 99 during the closure.

The California Department of Transportation is also planning a daytime closure of the Highway 99 exit ramp south to the Rosedale Highway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance operations.

Complete highway closures are planned for Highway 99 southbound near Highway 58 on Monday and Wednesday, February 12, between 11 p.m. and at 5:00 am southbound traffic will be diverted to Stockdale Highway and will use Real Road to reconnect to the Ming Avenue Expressway.

The closure of the west-south connection ramp will also be in effect these nights.

Tuesday and Thursday, February 13, route 99 northbound will have the same closure. Northbound traffic will divert onto Ming Avenue, continue north on Wible Road / Oak Street, then re-enter the highway on California Avenue.

The northbound ramp from Highway 99 east to 58 will be open.

These closings are necessary to erect false works for the widening of the Highway 58 bridge westbound across the 99.