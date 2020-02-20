[Hiker found in Marin County experienced a stroke and slide – Up News Info San Francisco]

MARIN COUNTY (Up News Facts SF) – Medical practitioners think that lacking hiker Robert Bennett, who was observed by a research and rescue crew in Marin County earlier this week, endured a stroke and a drop in the course of his walk, in accordance to his family.

Bennett, 76, was positioned by a pair of tracking puppies and his group Tuesday night in close proximity to Big Rock Ridge in Marinwood, and extracted, the Marin County Sheriff's Office environment tweeted just prior to 11: 30 p.m

The Bennett family issued a statement Thursday morning thanking the neighborhood and the 1st responders for their initiatives to come across Robert.

"We feel that Robert is nevertheless alive owing to the response initiatives of the Search and Rescue Group of the Marin County Sheriff's Office environment and all people associated in the search and rescue operation," the statement claimed.

According to a statement issued by the Bennett loved ones, Robert stays in an spot healthcare facility and is becoming addressed at the ICU.

"Health professionals think he endured a stroke and a tumble in the course of his stroll and Research and Rescue attempts are what saved his lifetime," the spouse and children mentioned in his statement.

In the meantime, Marin County authorities continue on the search for Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her partner Ian Irwin, 72.

The couple was last noticed at their rental property on Friday in Inverness.

A lookup for divers and a sonar from Tomales Bay on Wednesday threw very little. Volunteer teams prepare to continue searching in the course of the weekend.