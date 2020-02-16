[Hiker rescued in the National Forest of Angels – Up News Information Los Angeles]

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A hiker was rescued soon after slipping in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday.

The person's title was not disclosed, but authorities say they fell on the Condor Peak Path.

%MINIFYHTMLe9d5c1cf079e4886202b0bb0af05bf9413% %MINIFYHTMLe9d5c1cf079e4886202b0bb0af05bf9414%

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's helicopter sent a doctor to insure the victim. Each were being taken safely to the helicopter.

%MINIFYHTMLe9d5c1cf079e4886202b0bb0af05bf9415%

%MINIFYHTMLe9d5c1cf079e4886202b0bb0af05bf9416%

The target did not put up with really serious injuries.