Hikers’ lucky escape as a landslide crashes into a hut on Routeburn Track, Fiordland

A hiker revealed how her group narrowly avoided the disaster when a landslide struck their hut.

Another hiker was fortunate not to have been killed as a tree crashed through the cabin.

Grace Houpapa was on the Routeburn Track, one of the many areas in Fiordland National Park that has been hit by torrential rain and flooding in the past few days.

A state of emergency was declared yesterday for the Fiordland Community Council area, and today, Southland emergency management has followed suit, as severe flooding is causing significant problems in the region, including closures of roads and landslides.

About one meter of rain fell in 60 hours at Milford Sound, of which 600 mm today falls between 24 hours and 7 hours of the morning.

Flooding in the Southland area has triggered a state of emergency. Photo: Facebook / Southland Civil Protection

Monday, Houpapa and two friends from Hamilton were on the last day of their three-day tramp when they reached Howden Hut, just an hour and a half from the end of the hike.

All day long, the rain had increased in intensity and, when they arrived, a forest ranger from the Ministry of Conservation told them that a massive landslide, about 30 meters wide, had cut the track and that ‘there was no way to pass.

Grace Houpapa, middle right, with other hikers on the Routeburn Track as they braved the weather. Photo / provided

With the weather, it was decided that they would probably need to be rescued by helicopter, and they settled in for the night with about 30 other people.

But around 1 a.m. this morning, there was a huge detonation, followed by shouts, Houpapa said.

A landslide had crashed into the hut, knocking over a large tree that was crushing part of the building.

The group is rescued from Howden Hut on the Routeburn Trail in Fiordland National Park. Photo / Grace Houpapa

A man would have been right in the impact area, but had moved just a minute before Houpapa said so.

“I think he heard something, and luckily he jumped out of his bunk, he was lucky not to be run over.”

But his wife on the bunk below was crushed as she collapsed under the weight of the tree.

The consequences of a landslide at Howden Hut on the Routeburn Track in Fiordland National Park. Photo / Grace Houpapa

Several people worked frantically to free it from the debris, said Houpapa.

“She suffered minor injuries, but was in shock.

“The hut was completely destroyed, the toilets were broken, the walls were broken, the wooden frames folded and the windows shattered. No one was too badly injured, but we were all a little scared.

A Howden Hut rescue operation on the Routeburn Trail in Fiordland National Park. Photo / Grace Houpapa

There was little sleep from that point on, and at 5.30 a.m. they learned that the search and rescue team would fly by helicopter to evacuate them, depending on the weather.

At around 8:30 a.m., the helicopter arrived, making several trips to Te Anau, first evacuating the wounded.

“We were very fortunate,” said Houpapa.

“The DoC prowler and the search and rescue team were awesome and were able to make the most of the situation.”

Debris from the landslide that crashed into the hut.

Houpapa was safely evacuated to Te Anau and said the group was all quite shaken by the experience.

“It could have been much worse, but thanks to the right group of people and the incredible ranger, everything worked as well as possible.”

Like any experience in this part of the country, the weather changed quickly, said Houpapa.

On the first day of Routeburn Shelter at Routeburn Falls Hut, they were blessed with the sun.

Howden Hut on the Routeburn Track in Fiordland National Park after a landslide that struck him in the middle of the night. Photo / Grace Houpapa

They woke up with a little rain on the second day, but nothing too unusual for the region.

On Monday, as they started from McKenzie Lake towards the Divide end of the trail, the rain started to settle.

Grace Houpapa (left) with friends Ryleigh and Joshua in dry weather on the first day of the Routeburn Track. Photo / provided

Crossing a section with an overflowing waterfall, Houpapa and his two friends bonded with five others – a couple from Scotland, two Australians and a Swede – so that they could cross safely.

Damage inside Howden Hut on the Routeburn Trail in Fiordland National Park. Photo / Grace Houpapa

“It was a pretty hectic experience. But now, this group of eight, we have a bond for life, we have stayed together through the worst.”

Southland floods: state of emergency declared

A state of emergency was declared this afternoon in the flooding of Southland, including Gore.

It was released by the Southland Civil Defense Emergency Management Group shortly before 3 p.m.

Floods and heavy rains closed most of the roads in Southland and Otago.

The Transportation Agency has issued warnings to Westland drivers to slow down surface flooding and to be prepared for road closures.

In Southland, roads are closed outside State Highway Six at Dipton, near the intersection with Bell Road.

State Highway 94 in Croydon is also closed, near the intersection with Kingdon Road.

In Otago, surface flooding closed State Highway 1 between Gore and Clinton, State Highway 90 from McNab to Tapanui and the intersection of State Highway 1 at Station Road.

Meanwhile, more than 40 tourists trapped in Milford Sound lodges will be rescued by boat today.

A state of emergency was declared in the region yesterday afternoon as floods and slips trapped tourists on the tracks, roads and in Martins Bay and Big Bay, and closed State Highway 94, the only road to Milford Sound.

SH94 between Cascade Creek and Milford Sound may remain closed early next week due to damage from torrential rain. Damage assessment will be carried out as soon as time permits.

– NZTA Otago / Southland (@NZTAOS) February 4, 2020

There are 125 people in three isolated lodges owned by the private company Ultimate Hikes.

Company spokesperson Shaun Liddy said they plan to bring 44 tourists to Te Anau by boat.

He said 81 people would stay overnight.

Earlier in the day, helicopters saved 31 tourists from the damaged Howden cabin. Eight helicopters transported people from there to Te Anau, Glenorchy and Queenstown.

There are 195 people still trapped in the town of Milford and will remain there until the weather clears tomorrow when they can be transported properly.

– By RNZ

