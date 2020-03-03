hilarious-instant-virgil-van-dijk-attempts-not-to-chuckle-as-troy-deeney-jokes-with-watford-mascot-in-tunnel-before-liverpool-clash

Even the ice great Virgil van Dijk couldn’t resist a tiny chuckle at Troy Deeney’s joke before Liverpool’s defeat at Watford on Saturday.

The Hornets skipper has made no top secret of his admiration for the Dutchman, as soon as praising his ‘good head of hair’ and ‘lovely smell’.

It’s not shed on Deeney that standing up coming to Van Dijk, the Ballon d’Or nominee, is possibly a a lot more unforgettable expertise than walking out with him.

And getting the unfiltered character he is, Deeney was swift to emphasize his mascot’s mistake.

“If you’d have compensated a little bit much more funds, you could’ve stood subsequent to him,” Deeney explained to the youthful boy in the Vicarage Road tunnel, while pointing at Van Dijk.

The Reds centre-back again was trying his very best not to snicker, but to no avail.

Ironically, what adopted was an uncharacteristically bad display screen from Van Dijk and a masterclass from Deeney as Watford ended Liverpool’s 44-match unbeaten operate with a 3- earn.

AFP or licensors Dejan Lovren was widely criticised immediately after the Watford defeat

It was Deeney’s bullying of Dejan Lovren which swung the sport in Watford’s favour, as the Croatian defender struggled to offer with the striker all evening – but Van Dijk wasn’t substantially improved.

Ismaila Sarr’s first objective arrived soon after Lovren thoroughly missed the ball as he desperately tried using to include Deeney – anything which occurred on quite a few situations in the course of the match.

Soon after the match, Deeney even confirmed he deliberately targeted Lovren as a substitute of Van Dijk, telling Sky Sports activities: “You test and pick on the weaker of the two – no disrespect to Lovren.

“He experimented with to fight me from the toss in and I rolled him. He experimented with to battle me and was not even seeing the ball and it labored out completely since we scored from it.”