Hilary Duff encourages people to ‘stay inside’ to fight the spread of coronavirus

Hilary Duff has provided rigorous and relevant advice to teens wherever coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.

While some teens are ignoring social media and heading out for dinner, star Lizzie McGuire – who is the voice of the generation for her popular Disney Channel series – decided to take the warning.

In a video she posted on her Instagram account, Hilary Duff said: “To all of you young people who are still going through the motions, go home. Stop killing the elderly.”

The actress, who separates herself from her apartment with her husband and children, posted a great post on Instagram of the plague.

Earlier this week, he shared a piece of advice that said: “Your grandfather was called to war. You are invited to sit on your couch. We can do this.”

“You may have already seen this but my (my) friend wrote this and I had to share it,” the actor and writer wrote.

“I know for all the parents out there … these days are hard to please so many kids … be teachers, cook, fix, breathe, repeat.”

However, he encouraged people to take responsibility and stay home on their property as much as possible.

He added: “We can do it together if we all do what is right,” he added.

Governments around the world are urging people to take part in supporting the development of COVID-19.

More than 200,000 people have been exposed to coronavirus, or COVID-19, and the World Health Organization has announced the epidemic.

Governments concerned with the countries involved now require public assistance, or isolation from others in case of coronavirus infection.

However, there have been concerns that some teens do not heed COVID-19 warnings. It is thought that some teens are ignoring the instructions because they believe they will not be harmed if they become infected with the coronavirus.

Health officials have warned that those who are infected with the coronavirus but do not have serious symptoms remain at risk for those who are most at risk.