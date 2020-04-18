Hilary Duff Reckons Lizzie McGuire Won’t Wanna See Paolo In A Reboot

If you’re nonetheless heartbroken around the entire Paolo scenario in the iconic Lizzie McGuire film, you are not alone because Hilary Duff reckons our gal Liz wouldn’t be far too keen if he created a cameo in the reboot.

It is been a rollercoaster of thoughts at any time considering that the Lizzie McGuire reboot was 1st introduced, but the question we have all been dying to know is whether or not her former Italian fling would be making an look in the reboot.

Ahead of the show declared a hiatus before this yr, Hilary confirmed that Lizzie and Gordo absolutely *would not* finish up alongside one another.

“Ah! I truly feel like them not becoming collectively is what was so great,” she explained to Vulture back in September. “It’s that one man or woman that you are like, Was he the just one? Is it ever heading to be? You’re normally variety of wanting to know. We preferred it to hurt everyone a tiny bit, and it’ll continue to hurt.”

So far we know that she’s certainly engaged, and it’s definitely *not* to Gordo, which means there’s however a slight likelihood that her and Paolo rekindled their Italian romance.

But the girl who appreciates her greatest, Hilary Duff, reckons Lizzie would not be way too stoked if Paolo produced an physical appearance.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she shared her views on the probability of a cameo from two of the article iconic people, Paolo and Miranda.

“There have been programs for a lot of men and women to be in the show. So, um, I by now know some of those points but I never know about Paolo. I think she’d possibly be rather mad to see him.”

Hilary, I think you are correct.

Let’s not neglect how Paolo betrayed our female Lizzie in an attempt to screw more than his singing spouse Isabella. Luckily, Disney gave us the best girl electrical power moment we necessary involving Lizzie and Isabella (also performed by Hilary Duff). But let’s not get it mistaken: Paolo was an absolute fuckboy and frankly, Lizzie McGuire justifies better.

We really do not want to see Paolo all over again, Lizzie does not want to see Paolo once again, nobody want to see Paolo and his silly pretty deal with ever once again.

Give Lizzie the desirable, loving, non-fuckboy fiancee she justifies.