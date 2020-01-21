Hilary Duff Returns To Disney Studios After “Lizzie McGuire” Restart | Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Tue, January 21, 2020 at 12:06 p.m.

It seems that all hope is not lost for the Lizzie McGuire to restart!

After the series split from showrunner Terri Minsky, Disney + has confirmed that the show will be suspended. The news came just days after the network shared the first clip of the reboot.

Now star Hilary Duff is back on the Disney campus in Los Angeles, where she seemed to be taking meetings on the show.

Hilary took on his Instagram to share a photo posing in front of one of the iconic buildings in the Disney lot.

She then mysteriously captioned the photo with “. . . “

We hope Hilary is working to get the show back on track!

