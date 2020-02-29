Hilary Duff Wants to Transfer ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot to Hulu

Hilary Duff is speaking out about why the Lizzie McGuire reboot series is on keep.

The actress tackled the difficulty on Instagram on Friday (February 28).

“Was extremely enthusiastic to start ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains!” she wrote. “However, I come to feel a big responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up viewing by themselves in her.”

“I’d be executing a disservice to everybody by restricting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to dwell under the ceiling of a PG rating,” she ongoing. “It’s important to me that just as her experience as a preteen / teenager navigating her existence were authentic, her subsequent chapters are similarly as actual and relatable.”

“It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the display to Hulu, if they were being intrigued, and I could bring this beloved character to existence yet again,” she included.

