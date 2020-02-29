hilary-duff-wants-to-transfer-‘lizzie-mcguire’-reboot-to-hulu

Hilary Duff is speaking out about why the Lizzie McGuire reboot series is on keep.

The actress tackled the difficulty on Instagram on Friday (February 28).

Images: Check out out the most recent pics of Hilary Duff

“Was extremely enthusiastic to start ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains!” she wrote. “However, I come to feel a big responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up viewing by themselves in her.”

“I’d be executing a disservice to everybody by restricting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to dwell under the ceiling of a PG rating,” she ongoing. “It’s important to me that just as her experience as a preteen / teenager navigating her existence were authentic, her subsequent chapters are similarly as actual and relatable.”

“It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the display to Hulu, if they were being intrigued, and I could bring this beloved character to existence yet again,” she included.

ICYMI, see how Hilary Duff responded to a dilemma about Lalaine‘s return to the show.