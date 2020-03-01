hilary-duff-would-like-‘lizzie-mcguire’-sequel-moved-from-disney+-so-pg-rating-doesn’t-“limit-realities”

Hilary Duff has mentioned her need to have the forthcoming Lizzie McGuire sequel moved from Disney+ to Hulu.

The upcoming reboot, primarily based on the Duff-starring exhibit that ran for a few a long time in the early 2000s, will at this time come with a PG score on Disney+.

Putting up on Instagram, Duff has now requested Disney to shift the forthcoming movie to Hulu in purchase to not “limit the realities” of the now-30-calendar year-outdated McGuire with a PG rating.

“Was unbelievably psyched to start ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my enthusiasm stays!” the submit commences. “However, I really feel a substantial responsibility to honor the fans’ connection with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up viewing by themselves in her.

“I’d be undertaking a disservice to all people by limiting the realities of a 30 12 months old’s journey to stay less than the ceiling of a PG rating. It is crucial to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating daily life had been reliable, her following chapters are similarly as real and relatable.

“It would be a desire if Disney would enable us shift the display to Hulu, if they were intrigued, and I could provide this beloved character to everyday living once again.”

Disney+ is set to launch in the Uk on March 31, including displays this sort of as Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.

A single display that will not be available on the British isles arm of the new streamer, though, is The Simpsons. The iconic sitcom is staying saved off the company due to rights constraints.