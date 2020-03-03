[Hillary Clinton Mocks Bernie Sanders In Tremendous Tuesday Shot: His Marketing campaign is Just Baloney]

With voters headed to the polls in 14 states to assistance come to a decision who will deal with President Donald Trump in the fall, Hillary Clinton ramped up her attacks on 1 of the gentlemen vying for the Democratic nomination — her 2016 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Showing on Excellent Morning America to endorse her new documentary sequence, Hillary Clinton renewed her criticism of Bernie Sanders. Interviewer Linsey Davis questioned Clinton about Sanders saying that the candidate with the most pledged delegates coming into the conference ought to be the nominee.

“That’s pretty a little bit of a modify in his stance from 2016,” Davis noticed.

That remark drew a hearty snicker from Clinton.

“My response is, let us abide by the procedures,” Clinton said. “We’ve obtained policies. We had procedures previous time, and we have rules this time.”

Davis questioned Clinton about remarks she built in the documentary in which she referred to the Sanders campaign as “just baloney,” and that she felt “so lousy men and women acquired sucked into it.”

“Do you however sense that way now?” Davis asked Clinton.

“Sure, yeah,” Clinton stated. “That was my genuine viewpoint then. It is my reliable belief now.”

Enjoy earlier mentioned, by using ABC.