Hillary Clinton says she has been humiliated by documentaries

LOS ANGELES, January 25 (UPI). Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton met with documentary filmmaker Nanette Burstein for 35 hours of interviews. Clinton called the resulting four-part Hulu documentaries Hillary, humiliating.

Clinton and Burstein spoke to reporters from the Television Critics Association for the first time on January 17.

“There have been many humiliating moments,” said Clinton. “One of them was the realization that I was often wrongly characterized and misperceived, in my view, and I have a lot of responsibility for it.”

Hillary Chronicles Clinton’s education, in which she met Bill Clinton, and her career in politics. A look back gave her a glimpse of how the public had seen her over the years.

“I became a sort of Rorschach test for women and woman roles as soon as I entered the public scene when Bill ran for the presidency,” said Clinton. “I had lived more than 40 years ago and I had no real understanding of what it means to be pushed into this highest, brightest platform.”

As the first woman from Arkansas when Bill Clinton was governor, Clinton led nationwide policy initiatives. Before entering politics, she also worked as a lawyer in the state.

“When Bill asked me to lead our general health care efforts, it seemed fairly normal to me because I had taken similar educational measures in Arkansas,” said Clinton. “Little did I know that there would be the most extraordinary backlash the First Lady would take to ensure that everyone in our country had quality, affordable health care.”

The documentaries brought back some painful memories for Clinton. Burstein found recordings of protesters who burned Clinton in the image of their health policy. Clinton believes timing has played a role in the negative perception of her that began to brew during President Clinton’s two terms from 1993 to 2001.

“I was the ‘first first lady’ of my generation and have worked since I was a young woman in the professional workforce,” said Clinton. “I’m sure there have been personal reactions, but I think it was more rooted in the time we were in and the challenging impression people had of me at the time.”

Visiting the 2016 elections again was painful. Clinton admitted that negative feelings about her had grown so great that it had cost her votes.

“Whatever the combination of reasons, I certainly haven’t done enough work to break through many of the perceptions that have existed,” said Clinton. “Maybe I could and should have found ways to present myself better or to deal with some of the wrong perceptions that were out there.”

When asked what she could have done differently, Clinton had no answer.

“I don’t know,” she said. “It’s a very good question. I don’t know.”

Burstein said Clinton’s career could serve as a portrait of women’s history over the past half century. She was able to show Clinton’s commitment to the topics of the different epochs, but also to examine how women do differently in public than men.

“You have to be careful what you say on the national stage,” said Burstein. Â € œYou say something that is very honest and frank, and it is taken out of context, which is about 20 million times worse today. How does this happen not only to you, but to many other people who are at this level in public life? “

Clinton admitted that an intensive examination could result in her becoming overly rigid about how she spoke. She regrets that her appearance could have prevented more voters from being addressed.

“I was constantly amazed at how things that I said I didn’t think were exceptional were received,” said Clinton. “I think that made me even more careful, more careful, and more careful. Unfortunately, it became a kind of vicious cycle.”

From a historical point of view, according to Burstein, the pursuit of Clinton’s history can illustrate the development of partisan politics.

“As soon as Secretary Clinton has entered the national stage, you will see how this government has continued to this day,” said Burstein. “It just got more extreme. If you actually get to know them and really understand the intimate moments of your life, you will see how misguided we can be in the way we understand history and the media.”

Hillary Hulu premieres on March 6 during peak season. Looking ahead to the 2020 election, Clinton hoped voters would engage in the political process.

“Please vote,” said Clinton. “There is no substitute for voting.”

After winning the plebiscite but losing to the electoral college, Clinton advised voters not to repeat the situation in 2016.

“Try to vote for the democratic voters who you think will most likely win, because ultimately it will be what matters,” said Clinton. “And not just the referendum, but the electoral college, as we found out.”

Clinton also hopes female candidates may feel less inhibited than they felt in 2016.

“It’s really an unfair disadvantage on a double level,” said Clinton. “The more women get out of it, whether it’s politics, entertainment, journalism, or anything else, the more we should be aware that women have the same right to a wide range of emotions and approaches as they make decisions.”

Hillary The premiere is Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival and premiere at Hulu in March.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViAAwc0BtiE (/ embed)