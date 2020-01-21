Hillary Clinton targets Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said “no one likes” her former rival Bernie Sanders, even though he remains among the leaders in this year’s race.

In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter” released today, Clinton was asked for a comment she made in an upcoming documentary saying that Sanders had “been in Congress for years,” but “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything. ”

Clinton replied that criticism is still going on and declined to say that if he wins the party’s nomination, it would support him in this cycle.

She added, “It’s not just him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters.”

Sander’s campaign said today that there was no comment on Clinton’s comments.

Your comments could ultimately inspire Sanders loyalists who believed that the democratic establishment had manipulated the 2016 area code in their favor.

This could be especially helpful if the Iowa Caucuses are due to do this cycle on February 3rd.

Many surveys show that Sanders is a leading figure, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

But Clinton also blamed Sander’s followers for promoting a culture of sexism in politics – an accusation that is now particularly sensitive since Sanders’ best progressive rival in race 2020, Warren, accused him that a woman could not win the white House during a private meeting between the two in 2018.

Sanders denied this, but Warren refused to shake his outstretched hand after a debate in Iowa last week, and both candidates accused the other of calling them “liars.”

Warren has persistently denied further comments, but 78-year-old Sanders said on Sunday that sexism was a problem for the candidates, as well as other factors such as advanced age that triggered another online firestorm.

In the interview, Clinton attacked a group of online Sanders fans commonly known as “Bernie Bros”. Many of them sharply criticized Clinton’s 2016 campaign for their “relentless attacks on many of its competitors, particularly women.

“And I really hope that people pay attention to it, because it should be worrying that he allowed this culture,” she said.

Clinton further suggested that Sanders “very much supports it” and said, “I don’t think we want to go that way again, where you fight through insult and attack and maybe try to get away from it, but you too I know not what your campaign and supporters are doing, or you just wink at them. ”

“I think that’s a pattern that people should take into account when making their decisions,” said Clinton.

His feud with Warren has overshadowed a series of clashes between Sanders and another 2020 rival, Biden. It was written by one of the senator’s supporters, suggesting that the former vice president was corrupt.

“I absolutely don’t think Joe is corrupt in any way. I’m sorry this article came up,” Sanders told CBS.

The issue, published in The Guardian by Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, claims that Biden “has perfected the art of making great contributions and then representing his corporate donors at the expense of middle and working class Americans.”