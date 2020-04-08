Hillary Duff found a musical way of self-care while parenting quarantine

Like many other parents at the moment, Hillary Duff finds herself in moments while the shelter in the place is a bit remote. In a recent Instagram story, Hillary Duff revealed how she handles herself while parenting within the closure. The young star takes time to learn a new skill: the guitar.

Duff revealed on Monday, April 6, that she began virtual guitar lessons (courtesy of her friend and actor Walking Dead Alanna Masterson) in an effort to cut herself more time during these unprecedented periods. The actor and singer said she felt passionate about picking up the skill during the global health epidemic because her needs outside of the mothers are valid and “needs to be addressed.”

“Today was my first guitar lesson, and I just wanted to post it because I know moms are scraping their butt right now,” Duff said in her story. “We don’t have much time for ourselves and I get it. I’m so tired at the end of those days I would crawl into bed (with the sign) in my hands and I perform it through five minutes of a show, or my anxiety comes in and I’m like, three hours and I’m not Can sleep. ”Duff added that because“ everyone is just going through it right now ”she wanted to show that she did something for herself, and encouraged others to do the same, before diving into the chords she learned.

Hillary Duff / Instagram

“I learned something today and I’m a mammal, but this is my first lesson,” Duff explained. “I’m going to work hard … and just do something for myself and put in some time and know that I’m important too, and my needs outside of work and being a mom are fair and need to be met and they matter.”

Duff’s mini guitar session comes after she opened with her two children, Luca, 8, and 1-year-old Banks and her husband, Matthew Kuma, on quarantine numbers. “I’ve never been so thin because I now take care of house cleaning, make sure to eat almost every single meal and do four hours of homeschooling a day,” Duff told PEOPLE on April 6. “It’s just a real conquest and a kind of situation right now,” she added on floor-tagging teams. “We try to make it fun and playful and try to get the kids involved in cooking. Trying to make everything fun was the key, and we just feel we achieved it at the end of the day.”

Between homework and homeschooling, here’s hoping that guitar lessons provide Duff with the comfort she needs during quarantine.

