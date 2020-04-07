Hillary Duff says the Lizzie McGuire reboot can still happen

This update is made of dreams: Hillary Duff said Lizzie McGuire’s reboot could still happen. Duff told PEOPLE in an interview on Monday, April 6, that “talks” are still on the way to move the reboot forward after original creator Terry Minsky retired in January. It was reported that Lizzie’s adult storyline did not align with Disney’s “family” idealism. While the reboot has been held ever since because of the creative differences, Duff said she and Disney + are trying to meet halfway.

“Conversations are still underway, hoping we can find a way to meet in the middle and they both bend a bit,” Duff told PEOPLE. “I understand that they need to protect their brand and there are pretty strict guidelines on what it looks like.” She added, “I just need to make sure this is the right step for me and that I feel I respect her and the character, and that she will be connected to the people who grew up with her because these are the people I really want to talk to.”

The update comes after Duff called on Disney to relay the revival to Hollow in February. In response to Love, Victor’s move to Hollow from Disney’s stream, Duff implored a similar move so that a mature Lizzie would not have to “live under the ceiling of a PG rating.” In February, she explained on Instagram, “It is important to me that as her experiences as a child / girl navigating life have been authentic, her subsequent episodes are real and unrelated.”

In an interview with Variety in February, Minsky touched on the two episodes they produced before the production closed and similarly happened to move to Hollow. “I am so proud of the two episodes we did,” Minsky said, “Hillary has a grip on Lizzie McGuire at age 30 to see … I was glad the show was going to take place.” She added, “Ideally, I would love if this treatment could be given to go to Holo and do the show that we do. That’s the part where I’m completely in the dark.”

Lizzie McGuire’s reboot is expected to follow Lizzie as a 30-year-old woman living in New York City. While she has her dream boyfriend and dream job as an interior design assistant, adulthood is not as glamorous as she looks. Along with Duff, Helly Todd, Robert Cardin and Jake Thomas will return to their roles as Joe, Sam and Matt McGuire, respectively, and reunite the McGuire family. Adam Lambberg will also return to Gordo. I mean, if we ever see it.