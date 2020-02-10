Hillcrest begins to focus on “brain health”

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – Hillcrest Family Services has renamed its psychological counseling to help combat stigma.

Hillcrest changed the title of their psychiatric services to “Brain Health”. John Bellini, Chief Development and Strategy Officer at Hillcrest Family Services, said they want to change the way people perceive brain disease.

“We want to stop using the words ‘mental illness’ and we want to stop the stigma of people with these disorders,” said Bellini. “And really look at it like it’s the brain and it’s an organ.”

There has been a growing stigma against the term “mental health” lately. Bellini said they believe the mental health stigma scares patients away.

“So if you change the dialogue and stigma, people will be ready to get help for a disease that surrounds a three pound organ,” Belini said. “So really, to look at it from this perspective.”

Bellini said that once the stigma subsided, more people could be open to seeking the help they needed.

“We believe there is a stigma surrounding mental health and words like ‘crazy’ and other words that describe it,” said Bellini. “And we believe that people who like to talk about brain health will sooner rather than later use the services they need.”

Hillcrest also announced the closure of the Maquoketa School and Downtown Dubuque Clinic. Bellini said the decision was due to a lack of funding from both facilities.

The Maquoketa School closes after the semester. The downtown Dubuque clinic will remain open until March 31.