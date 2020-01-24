Hillcrest high school basketball: Julius Rollins, Hawks beat Tinley Park

When the best sophomore student came to town on Friday night, Julius Rollins from Hillcrest was ready.

AJ Casey from Tinley Park – a consensus in the top 20 of the national outlook – got his points and finished with 19. But he had to work hard for it and Hillcrest closed the rest of the Titans on their way to a 78 victory -42 South Suburban Blue at Country Club Hills.

“As soon as I saw them on the schedule, I started to prepare mentally,” Rollins said, a 6-6 junior instructed to guard the 6-8 Casey. “He’s one of the better kids in the state, and I just want to make my name better known and prove that I can play with the best.”

Hillcrest coach Don Houston believes Rollins did that.

“I love the way Julius worked,” Houston said. “AJ got into the basket a few times, and we challenge our boys not to let that happen.

“The few times (Casey) did get into the basket – if I don’t hold him responsible for that, he won’t be a better player. (Rollins) did an excellent job tonight, but I know he could have done better.”

On the other side of the field, Hillcrest (13-7, 7-1) took advantage of Tinley’s decision to play zone defense.

That made the Hawks look open, which they didn’t waste.

“I like to see people in a zone because we have children who aren’t afraid to shoot the ball,” Houston said.

One of those children is Mar’Keise Irving, a prospect of junior football with nine Big Ten offers. He made four three-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points.

“When teams go zone, they give me enough time to get and get my open looks,” Irving said.

When he gets those looks, Irving launches old-school setshots.

“I’m not jumping,” he said. “That’s how I always shot the ball. People ask why I don’t jump; I just tell them that I feel comfortable and I don’t jump.”

Kenton Wright, another junior guard, added 20 points for Hillcrest and Rollins scored 12.

Wright also liked Tinley (15-8, 5-4) coming out of a zone.

“In short, our entire starting five can shoot the ball,” Wright said. “And we can still attack, take a few midrange shots, dump it on the block to my boys, take it to my shooters.”

Irving back to full strength – he missed the time to recover from a football injury – is exactly what the Hawks needed.

“I was a bit bothered by myself when I was injured,” he said. “I did (nothing) for the team. I had to pick myself up. I started exercising and came back to myself.”

Now Irving has picked up the Hawks.

“He’s back and starting to take the role of leader,” Houston said. “He is a leader in the football team. He is starting to transfer that (to basketball).”