Law enforcement in Hillingdon have released an urgent enchantment to discover a missing lady.

The force say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for Lauren McGrath, who is just 13-decades-old.

She was previous found at 9pm on Wednesday, February 19 at about 9pm in Feltham, and has not been found or listened to from because.

Police are urging associates of the community to occur ahead with any information and facts as to her whereabouts by calling 101, or contact Lacking People on 116000 and quotation reference CAD 6887/22FEB.

