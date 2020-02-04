Hillsborough Co. mother waiting months for a refund after the venue canceled her daughter’s birthday party

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – A mother from Hillsborough County was planning a special birthday party for her daughter. But after paying out thousands of dollars, Vanelice Cruz Martinez said Crystal Ballroom Brandon had canceled her.

Now, months later, Martinez is still waiting for a refund.

The new owner of Crystal Ballroom Brandon declined to be in front of the camera. However, she admitted that the institution owed Martinez money.

“It’s the only girl I have, so I have to have a big party for her,” said Martinez. “Very exciting moment for my whole family.”

Family members from Puerto Rico planned to attend the 15th birthday party.

Martinez told 8 On Your Side that she paid $ 3,364 for the September 21 party in Brandon. However, when the date came closer, employees at the venue called.

“We have to change the date,” said Martinez.

“Why?” Asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“She said because the place is not ready,” said Martinez.

Martinez said she had been told the plant was still under construction. A representative promised a refund.

“How long have you been waiting for your money back?” Saeidi asked.

“Three and a half months,” said Martinez.

The mother also shared emails from a woman who claimed to be the new owner of Crystal Ballroom Brandon. The woman said her name was Geidy.

In the email, Geidy apologized in writing: “The personal loan I want to take to make repayments faster is taking longer than expected.”

Geidy continued: “If something changes and I can make more money faster or get approval for the loan, payments will be made faster. I want to assure you that I will continue to do everything in my power to speed up the process and to pay you and everyone else as soon as possible. “

8 On your side, the company carried out investigations at 779 W Lumsden Road. Geidy was not there, but we saw a representative talking to two customers.

The owner would not answer most of our questions over the phone. However, Geidy said that she would pay Martinez back next year.

“My feeling is very bad,” said Martinez. “I don’t want this to happen to anyone.”

Owners of various locations in Crystal Ballroom Tampa Bay have told 8 On Your Side that they have nothing to do with Brandon.

We went to the main Crystal Ballroom website to find a contact person for the company. 8 On Your Side called, texted, and sent an email, but no one returned to us until Monday evening.

We won’t stop until Martinez gets all of her money back.

It is unclear whether other customers are waiting for refunds.

