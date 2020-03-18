Hillsborough Co. Tax Collector announces workplace closures, service reductions amid virus problems

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the amount of positive coronavirus cases carries on to rise across the point out of Florida, neighborhood companies and workplaces are getting as lots of precautions to aid limit the distribute of the virus.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Doug Belden declared Tuesday many office closures in addition to assistance reductions.

Productive Tuesday, March 17, the next workplaces will shut right up until even further discover:

AAA – 1701 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33607

Downtown – 601 E. Kennedy Blvd. 14th Flooring, Tampa, Florida 33602

East Tampa – 2814 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, Florida 33610

Plant City – 1834 James Redman Parkway, Plant City, Florida 33563

The adhering to workplaces will remain open until finally additional detect with restricted provider:

Brandon – 3030 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, Florida 33619

Drew Park – 4100 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33614

North Tampa – 3011 University Centre Generate, Suite 150, Tampa, Florida 33612

Southshore – 406 30th St. SE, Ruskin, Florida 33570

The providers suspended at the areas outlined previously mentioned involve:

Highway tests for driver licenses

Hid Weapon License Permits

Dangerous Material Endorsement

Auto for Use – General public Car or truck Driver License

For the places of work that keep on being open up, capacity will be minimal to 50 prospects.

Commencing Wednesday, March 18, all transactions will be appointment only until finally even more see, only the shopper who is conducting business enterprise with the Tax Collector’s Business office will be permitted to enter the facility and all dealership transactions will be processed only as fall-off.

On Monday, Gov. DeSantis granted a 30-day reprieve for driver licenses and ID playing cards that expire in the upcoming 30 days. Motorists will be offered an extra 30 days to renew them.

However, this does not take away any retains on a driver’s license.

For a lot more data, be sure to take a look at www.hillstax.org or call the Tax Collector’s Office environment at 813‐635‐5200 Monday by way of Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

