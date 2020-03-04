hillsborough-co.-votes-to-prohibit-animals-outlets-from-promoting-puppies,-cats-from-industrial-breeders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance that tightens pet retail sale regulations during the county.

The board permitted an ordinance Wednesday that no longer enables commercial pet outlets to market pet dogs and cats that come from industrial breeders.

In 2017, county commission passed an ordinance expressing new pet outlets could only market canines or cats from rescue corporations or animal shelters. Present pet outlets were grandfathered into that ordinance. Nevertheless, in September of 2019, extra than 300 dogs located in deplorable ailments have been seized from a industrial Tampa breeder.

A thirty day period following that, the board took one more glimpse at the ordinance and proposed getting rid of the grandfather privilege, which usually means all pet shops would not be ready to provide canine or cats from industrial breeders.

Wednesday, shut to 50 folks spoke from this difficulty and additional than 10 supported it.

“It is not needed for pet merchants to market puppy mill puppies to remain in business,” Kelly Wilson said.

“With this proposed ban, you would be turning a controlled current market into a vacuum,” a woman who was against the commission passing this ordinance mentioned.

Now that the fee has passed the ordinance, all pet outlets in Hillsborough County have a single year to comply to the new rules.

