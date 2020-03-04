hillsborough-commissioners-to-meet-to-discuss-coronavirus-response-plan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners will hear a presentation about coronavirus on Wednesday and discuss their next steps to make sure people are safe.

This comes as a second person in Hillsborough County was diagnosed with the virus. As of Tuesday, two sisters in Hillsborough County are said to have Coronavirus. They both recently traveled to Italy and traveled through the Tampa International Airport.

Since the two Hillsborough County cases and the Manatee County case, several agencies have taken proactive steps to make sure people know what’s going on and ways to protect yourself. That includes the Hillsborough County Commission.

On Wednesday, the commission will hear a presentation from Dr. Douglas Holt, the Director of the Florida Department of Health. He will discuss Coronavirus concerns as well as the next steps the county should take to keep people safe.

“There’s always a plan in place for all hazards here, Hillsborough County management we practice this year around, we are always ready to respond,” says the county’s Emergency Managemet Director, Tim Dudley.

Dudley also recommends people stay away from people who are sick and wash your hands frequently. For more tips, click here.

