[hillsborough-commissioners-to-vote-on-decriminalizing-marijuana]

by: Deanne Roberts
Posted:
/ Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Commission will vote on softening the punishment for having a small amount of marijuana.
Back in November, commissioners unanimously passed the “Cannabis Ordinance,” which allows “non-criminal, civil citations” to be given to those possessing less than 20 grams of weed.
On Wednesday, the commission will have a public hearing before voting on adding the ordinance to county code.
Commissioner Les Miller, who introduced the measure, says offenders would enter have to a program, but they “would not have a record that would really mess up their lives.”
If the ordinance passes, offenders would be provided drug screenings, education and treatment opportunities.
Commissioner Pat Kemp says she supports the measure because the current system of locking up offenders for minor drug crimes is not working.
“It’s just a much better use of our sheriff’s and police resources,” said Kemp.
The city of Tampa made a similar move back in 2016 and Sarasota followed suit in December.
The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Hillsborough County Center.
