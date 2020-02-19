[hillsborough-commissioners-vote-to-decriminalize-small-quantities-of-weed]

UPDATE: 10: 40 A.M. | Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously handed the cannabis ordinance seven-.

The ordinance makes it possible for “non-legal, civil citations” to be offered to people possessing significantly less than 20 grams of weed.

The new ordinance will go into outcome in a handful of days, Sheriff Chronister claims.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Commission will vote on softening the punishment for having a little sum of marijuana.

Back in November, commissioners unanimously passed the “Cannabis Ordinance,” which makes it possible for “non-criminal, civil citations” to be offered to those people possessing a lot less than 20 grams of weed.

On Wednesday, the fee will have a public listening to in advance of voting on including the ordinance to county code.

Commissioner Les Miller, who released the evaluate, states offenders would enter have to a system, but they “would not have a record that would seriously mess up their life.”

If the ordinance passes, offenders would be presented drug screenings, education and treatment chances.

Commissioner Pat Kemp suggests she supports the measure since the current process of locking up offenders for minor drug crimes is not working.

“It’s just a significantly much better use of our sheriff’s and law enforcement methods,” mentioned Kemp.

The city of Tampa manufactured a related go back in 2016 and Sarasota adopted match in December.

The assembly will get area at 10 a.m. at the Hillsborough County Center.

